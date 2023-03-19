Logano Needs Last Lap Pass To Get First Atlanta Win

RacinToday.com

Joey Logano passed former Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski on the final lap and went on to win in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The victory for the defending champion was the first of his career at Atlanta and the first of the season in the series.

He led a race-best 141 laps.

Team owner/driver Keselowski of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, who had the lead with two laps to go, finished second – .193 seconds back.

Third was Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Corey LaJoie and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five.

Keslowski was attempting to end was an 0-for-66 skid. He led 47 laps, second most after Logano. Nobody else led 20 or more.

Kevin Harvick’s shot at a win ended when he was involved in a five-car wreck on Lap 189 of the schedule 260-lapper Harvick, who was leading at the time, was bumped from behind by Ross Chastain and was sent spinning.

Also involved was William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports. He was attempting to win for a third-straight week.

Almirola was leading when he blew a tire on Lap 209 and spun in front of second-place Kyle Larson. Both were put out of the race.

“That one knocked the wind out of me,” Stewart-Haas Racing’s Almirola told his crew over the radio. He had led twice for 17 laps on the day.

Taking the lead for the first time in the race was Keselowski of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. Behind him were three ex-teammates from Team Penske – Logano, Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric.

With 34 laps to go, Blaney pushed Logano to the lead. Four laps later, Keselowski came back to take the lead from the outside line.

With 13 laps to go Keselowski and Logano went door to door. With six to go, Keselowski got a couple lengths of separation and from there was able to block his way to the final lap, but on that lap, Logano went high and was first to the finish line.

