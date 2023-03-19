Cadillac Survives, Wins at Sebring

RacinToday.com

The No. 31 AXR Cadillac of Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken capitalized on a late-race accident involving the then-leader to get the overall win the weekend’s 12-hour race at Sebring IMSA sportscar race in Florida.

The three-car accident eliminated the top-three cars with only 19 minutes remaining in the 12-hour race, and allowed the 31 Cadillac to navigate through the wreckage and go on to a 2.940-second win over Nick Yelloly in the No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 following a final restart.

The win was the fourth at Sebring for Derani and his 12th all-time win in the series. It was Sims’ sixth IMSA win and first at Sebring, and Aitken’s first IMSA victory.

The No. 6 Porsche Penske was scored third in GTP with Wayne Taylor’s No. 10 Acura fourth and the No. 7 Porsche Penske fifth.

The plaid Porch 911 of Pfaff Motorsports used the late-race craziness to notch a fuel mileage win in GT Pro.

Patrick Pilet ran the last 41 laps of the race without stopping for fuel and tires – a duration of one hour, 52 minutes – to lead the Pro field through the final 19 laps. He finished 2.706 seconds ahead of Jack Hawksworth in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus.