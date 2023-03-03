Hendrick’s Elliott Injured, Will Not Drive In Las Vegas

Hendrick Motorsports on Friday said that Elliott, the 2021 series champion, injured himself on a Colorado mountain.

Elliott, the team said, “suffered the injury to his left leg today while snowboarding in Colorado. He is scheduled to undergo surgery this evening.”

On Saturday, a team official said Elliott suffered a fractured tibia and would likely be out of action for several weeks.

Josh Berry, 32, will fill in for Elliott in Sunday’s event at Las Vegas.

Driving for Hendrick Motorsports affiliate JR Motorsports, he is a five-time race winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The Hendersonville, Tennessee, native has made two previous starts at the Cup level.

“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “He’s spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support, and we’ll provide any resources he needs. We hope to share another update later this weekend.”

Elliott is a multi-time winner of NASCAR’s most popular driver award.