Seavey Collects His First Chili Bowl Championship

By John Sturbin/Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Californian Logan Seavey joined the ranks of dirt track racing royalty Saturday night, holding off reigning event champion Tanner Thorson to win the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Okla.

Seavey closed the week-long extravaganza at Tulsa Expo Raceway with a rush, winning Friday night’s 30-lap A-Feature qualifier for his first Midget victory in over a year. That effort was quickly topped Saturday night when he led 45 of 55 laps around the quarter-mile clay oval in the No. 39 to edge Thorson by 0.306-seconds under a green-white-checkered flag finish.

The 23rd Chili Bowl champion, Seavey presented car-owners Kevin and Jordan Swindell their first win. The Swindell name now accounts for 14 overall victories in Chili Bowl competition. Of those, 10 produced a Golden Driller trophy _ including four by Kevin Swindell. The pair’s tenure in Tulsa this year included their first win as car-owners at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout.

Seavey chuckled when asked how it felt to win on dirt track racing’s biggest stage. “I’ll let you know tomorrow,” said Seavey, a 25-year-old resident of Sutter, Calif. “For now, it feels awesome. It really set in when they handed me the Driller and I got to talk to Kevin a little bit. He deserves it and will probably get a lot more, so to win this race is special. But to win it in the No. 39 on our first try is really cool.”

Seavey currently competes fulltime in U.S. Auto Club P1 Insurance National Midget Championship Midgets in the No. 67 for Keith Kunz Motorsports. He also drives the No. 5B for Chase Briscoe Racing in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on a limited basis.

Seavey’s racing resume includes the 2017 POWRi National Midget championship and 2018 USAC National Midget championship as a rookie. He also won the prestigious Turkey Night Grand Prix.

Seavey made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut in July 2018 driving the No. 51 Toyota Tundra for two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and Kyle Busch Motorsports. Seavey also has driven in the ARCA Racing Series for Venturini Motorsports and veteran car-owner Bill Venturini.

After trailing No. 2 qualifier Hank Davis momentarily, the reset for a spun car saw pole-sitter Seavey roll out with the lead on Lap 1. Chased by Cannon McIntosh, the No. 08 kept pace before finally getting the point on Lap 21 with a low side move off Turn 4. McIntosh held the position through traffic but would find his lead challenged following Lap 30. Working the hub of TER before varying his line at either end, Seavey wheeled the No. 39 back to the point on Lap 31.

Simultaneously, Thorson took second. As Seavey and Thorson changed-up their lines in a bid to outrun the other, the track directed the field low with a handful of laps remaining. Thorson was attempting to set up Seavey for a last-lap pass before a caution prompted the green-white-checkered finish.

Falling to fourth at one point, McIntosh rallied into third with California’s Shane Golobic fourth. Emerson Axsom completed the top-five. Improving 10 positions, Kyle Jones stormed to a sixth-place finish with Mitchel Moles in seventh. Trey Marcham advanced from 14th to eighth, followed by Tim Buckwalter, who made an impressive run from 23rd to ninth. Justin Grant completed the top-10.

The 37th annual Chili Bowl Nationals saw 365 drivers officially draw-in. During Saturday’s traditional Alphabet Soup program, Claremore’s Kris Carroll set an event record through “The Soup” with seven races from the N-Feature to the H-Features. Saturday’s run of events was slated for double P-Features. But with drivers scratching, the order began with double O-Features.

The 2023 Rookie of the Year and recipient of the Fuzzy Hahn Highest Finishing Female Award was California’s Jade Avedisian, the only rookie to lock into Saturday’s A-Feature. She is the second woman to do so, with Kaylee Bryson competing in her second consecutive Chili Bowl Nats.

The 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals is scheduled for Jan. 8-13, 2024, at Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the SageNet Center. Information on tickets will be released in the next few weeks. Ticket orders will begin on the first Wednesday of March.

Continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals are available on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram via @CBNationals. All official press, updates and results also can be accessed online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

General Tire Championship Night/A-Feature Results

A-Feature (55 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[1]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson[4]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 4. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]; 5. 19T-Emerson Axsom[7]; 6. 7U-Kyle Jones[16]; 7. 89X-Mitchel Moles[9]; 8. 32T-Trey Marcham[14]; 9. 29-Tim Buckwalter[23]; 10. 2J-Justin Grant[10]; 11. 39T-Tim McCreadie[24]; 12. 5T-Kevin Thomas Jr.[19]; 13. 26R-Zeb Wise[17]; 14. 89-Chris Windom[11]; 15. 19A-Daison Pursley[22]; 16. 40M-Chase McDermand[12]; 17. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[18]; 18. 84-Jade Avedisian[13]; 19. 67-Ryan Timms[21]; 20. 29S-Hank Davis[2]; 21. 24-Rico Abreu[5]; 22. 71-Kaylee Bryson[20]; 23. (DNF) 1S-Spencer Bayston[8]; 24. (DNF) 71M-Brent Crews[15].

Lap Leaders: Logan Seavey 1-20, 31-55; Cannon McIntosh 21-30

Hard Charger: Tim Buckwalter plus-14

#DoItForGrady Pole Shuffle

Pole Shuffle (4 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[2]; 2. 29S-Hank Davis[1]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 4. 88-Tanner Thorson[4]; 5. 24-Rico Abreu[5]; 6. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]; 7. 19T-Emerson Axsom[7]; 8. 1S-Spencer Bayston[10]; 9. 89X-Mitchel Moles[8]; 10. 2J-Justin Grant[9].

B-Features: Top-7 advance to the A-Feature

B-Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 89-Chris Windom[2]; 2. 84-Jade Avedisian[1]; 3. 71M-Brent Crews[3]; 4. 26R-Zeb Wise[4]; 5. 5T-Kevin Thomas Jr.[8]; 6. 67-Ryan Timms[12]; 7. 29-Tim Buckwalter[5]; 8. 28-Ace McCarthy[9]; 9. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[20]; 10. 5-Chase Briscoe[7]; 11. 26-Chance Crum[11]; 12. 47-Zach Daum[16]; 13. 87W-Ryan Bernal[15]; 14. 25-Jacob Denney[18]; 15. 25K-Taylor Reimer[13]; 16. 55A-Jake Swanson[17]; 17. 21S-Karter Sarff[10]; 18. 19-Brian Carber[14]; 19. (DNF) 88J-Jonathan Beason[6]; 20. (DNF) 40S-Steven Snyder Jr.[19].

B-Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 40M-Chase McDermand[1]; 2. 32T-Trey Marcham[4]; 3. 7U-Kyle Jones[3]; 4. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[15]; 5. 71-Kaylee Bryson[8]; 6. 19A-Daison Pursley[20]; 7. 39T-Tim McCreadie[13]; 8. 21-Daryn Pittman[19]; 9. 51R-Ricky Thornton Jr.[10]; 10. 98-Tanner Carrick[7]; 11. 47X-Jason McDougal[6]; 12. 86-Chase Johnson[12]; 13. 21J-Kameron Key[18]; 14. 71K-Dominic Gorden[16]; 15. 11B-Clinton Boyles[17]; 16. 21H-Brady Bacon[2]; 17. 87-Jace Park[11]; 18. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 19. 67X-Kyle Spence[14]; 20. (DNF) 5G-Gavan Boschele[9].

C-Features: Top-5 advance to the corresponding B-Feature

C-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 47-Zach Daum[1]; 2. 55A-Jake Swanson[3]; 3. 25-Jacob Denney[2]; 4. 40S-Steven Snyder Jr.[7]; 5. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[4]; 6. 3G-Kyle Cummins[19]; 7. 51B-Joe B. Miller[5]; 8. 00-Anton Hernandez[18]; 9. 5LK-Jordan Kinser[6]; 10. 67K-Cade Lewis[17]; 11. 2D-Matt Sherrell[15]; 12. 00B-Braden Chiaramonte[14]; 13. 82-Landon Crawley[10]; 14. 54-Matt Westfall[8]; 15. 71E-Mariah Ede[16]; 16. 81-Tanner Holmes[12]; 17. 8-Alex Sewell[20]; 18. 14M-Michael Faccinto[9]; 19. (DNF) 4P-Kody Swanson[13]; 20. (DNF) 27B-Jake Bubak[11].

C-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 71K-Dominic Gorden[2]; 2. 11B-Clinton Boyles[1]; 3. 21J-Kameron Key[3]; 4. 21-Daryn Pittman[6]; 5. 19A-Daison Pursley[8]; 6. 19B-Alex Bright[16]; 7. 07W-Corey Day[18]; 8. 2X-Landon Brooks[15]; 9. 80S-Kaden Honeycutt[13]; 10. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[11]; 11. 08G-Trey Gropp[5]; 12. 2H-Nick Hoffman[17]; 13. 2G-J.J. Yeley[12]; 14. 03-Ayrton Gennetten[14]; 15. 77W-Joe Wirth[19]; 16. 50-Daniel Adler[4]; 17. 4C-Cody Jessop[7]; 18. 57-Daniel Whitley[10]; 19. (DNF) 11A-Andrew Felker[9]; 20. (DNS) 73B-Tyler Edwards.

D-Features: Top-5 advance to the corresponding C-Feature

D-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 71E-Mariah Ede[1]; 2. 67K-Cade Lewis[3]; 3. 00-Anton Hernandez[5]; 4. 3G-Kyle Cummins[4]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell[7]; 6. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[8]; 7. 41X-Howard Moore[2]; 8. 4B-Chelby Hinton[13]; 9. 95-Chris Andrews[9]; 10. 40-Max Adams[15]; 11. 47W-Dylan Westbrook[10]; 12. 31K-Danny Stratton[18]; 13. 4X-Michael Pickens[16]; 14. 71G-Damion Gardner[11]; 15. 45H-Briggs Danner[17]; 16. 97K-Tom Harris[12]; 17. 55X-Alex Bowman[20]; 18. 25M-Jake Andreotti[19]; 19. (DNF) 57A-Shane Cottle[14]; 20. (DNF) 5V-AJ Bender[6].

D-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 19B-Alex Bright[1]; 2. 2X-Landon Brooks[10]; 3. 07W-Corey Day[16]; 4. 2H-Nick Hoffman[4]; 5. 77W-Joe Wirth[7]; 6. 68W-Matt Mitchell[6]; 7. 51J-R.J. Johnson[2]; 8. 0H-Cap Henry[9]; 9. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[18]; 10. 85-Jerry Coons Jr.[17]; 11. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[8]; 12. 68-Ronnie Gardner[15]; 13. 97-Brenham Crouch[11]; 14. 3N-Jake Neuman[19]; 15. 23P-Preston Lattomus[3]; 16. 69P-Joey Paxson[14]; 17. 7MF-Chance Morton[12]; 18. 71W-Michael Kofoid[13]; 19. (DNF) 44X-Wesley Smith[20]; 20. (DNF) 45X-Roger Crockett[5].

E-Features: Top-5 advance to the corresponding D-Feature

E-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4X-Michael Pickens[1]; 2. 45H-Briggs Danner[7]; 3. 31K-Danny Stratton[10]; 4. 25M-Jake Andreotti[3]; 5. 55X-Alex Bowman[5]; 6. 19K-Riley Kreisel[9]; 7. 31X-Jeff Champagne[14]; 8. 7G-Gavin Miller[12]; 9. 56-Mitchell Davis[17]; 10. 2W-Tony Bruce Jr.[11]; 11. 32W-Casey Shuman[4]; 12. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.[15]; 13. 22-Sean McClelland[2]; 14. 75-Mario Clouser[16]; 15. (DNF) 91X-Danny Wood[13]; 16. (DNF) 72X-Caden McCreary[18]; 17. (DNF) 7T-TJ Smith[6]; 18. (DNF) 15D-Andrew Deal[8]; 19. (DNS) 1I-Ashton Torgerson; 20. (DNS) 23K-Kyle Simon.

E-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 07W-Corey Day[5]; 2. 85-Jerry Coons Jr.[4]; 3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[6]; 4. 3N-Jake Neuman[7]; 5. 44X-Wesley Smith[12]; 6. 17B-Austin Barnhill[1]; 7. 22X-Steven Shebester[15]; 8. 32-Gary Taylor[9]; 9. 18L-Logan Scherb[19]; 10. 16W-Garet Williamson[17]; 11. P1-Paul White[13]; 12. 3P-Darin Naida[8]; 13. 17L-Cody Trammell[11]; 14. 57W-Devon Borden[3]; 15. 11X-Donovan Peterson[20]; 16. 7M-Shane Cockrum[18]; 17. 4-Taylor Ferns[14]; 18. (DNF) 2ND-Jeb Sessums[16]; 19. (DNF) 17-Travis Berryhill[10]; 20. (DNF) 57R-Daniel Robinson[2].

F-Features: Top-5 advance to the corresponding E-Feature

F-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 31X-Jeff Champagne[3]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.[5]; 3. 75-Mario Clouser[4]; 4. 56-Mitchell Davis[10]; 5. 72X-Caden McCreary[9]; 6. 1G-Justin Peck[20]; 7. 21K-Dale Curran[7]; 8. 8R-Randi Pankratz[1]; 9. 118-Scott Evans[16]; 10. 55D-Nick Drake[18]; 11. 21B-Trey Burke[11]; 12. 8X-Broc Elliott[8]; 13. (DNF) 37F-Adyn Schmidt[12]; 14. (DNF) 28Q-Sean Quinn[13]; 15. (DNF) 21E-Emilio Hoover[19]; 16. (DNF) 11K-Joey Klemish[14]; 17. (DNF) 1-Sammy Swindell[17]; 18. (DNF) 81G-Greyson Springer[2]; 19. (DNF) 80A-Chris Schmelzle[15]; 20. (DNF) 1K-Brayton Lynch[6].

F-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 2ND-Jeb Sessums[1]; 2. 16W-Garet Williamson[3]; 3. 7M-Shane Cockrum[2]; 4. 18L-Logan Scherb[6]; 5. 11X-Donovan Peterson[10]; 6. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[16]; 7. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[9]; 8. 20H-Noah Harris[12]; 9. 16C-David Camfield Jr.[5]; 10. 22T-Don Droud Jr.[19]; 11. 01C-Carson Sousa[8]; 12. 7S-Parker Price Miller[18]; 13. 06-Rylan Gray[14]; 14. 80D-Josh Hawkins[17]; 15. (DNF) 45S-Shon Deskins[4]; 16. (DNF) 715-Robert Bell[11]; 17. (DNF) 91K-Kevin Bayer[13]; 18. (DNF) 56X-Mark Chisholm[15]; 19. (DNF) 1M-Mason Smith[7]; 20. (DNS) 14J-Jody Rosenboom.

G-Features: Top-5 advance to the corresponding F-Feature

G-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 118-Scott Evans[1]; 2. 1-Sammy Swindell[8]; 3. 55D-Nick Drake[13]; 4. 21E-Emilio Hoover[2]; 5. 1G-Justin Peck[10]; 6. 16-Santino Ferrucci[5]; 7. 22B-Troy Betts[9]; 8. 40U-Jace Sparks[6]; 9. 96-Cody Brewer[4]; 10. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr.[14]; 11. 1A-Jacob Allen[7]; 12. 28K-Kory Schudy[12]; 13. 7-Frankie Guerrini[11]; 14. 08K-Karsyn Elledge[3]; 15. (DNS) 98B-Joe Boyles; 16. (DNS) 77X-Wayne Johnson.

G-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 06-Rylan Gray[5]; 2. 80D-Josh Hawkins[7]; 3. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[11]; 4. 22T-Don Droud Jr.[9]; 5. 7S-Parker Price Miller[15]; 6. 31H-Carson Hocevar[10]; 7. 9-Xavier Doney[14]; 8. 23-Patrick Ryan[1]; 9. 23S-Steve Irwin[6]; 10. 87F-Johnny Kent[2]; 11. 51X-Joe Walker[13]; 12. 5F-Danny Frye III[16]; 13. 22L-Lucas Scherb[4]; 14. 8D-Colby Deming[8]; 15. (DNF) 14X-K.J. Snow[12]; 16. (DNF) 86C-David Camfield Sr.[3].

H-Features: Top-6 advance to the corresponding G-Feature

H-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 22B-Troy Betts[1]; 2. 1G-Justin Peck[5]; 3. 7-Frankie Guerrini[9]; 4. 28K-Kory Schudy[3]; 5. 55D-Nick Drake[11]; 6. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[15]; 7. 4A-Kyle Steffens[4]; 8. 37X-Blake Edwards[6]; 9. 8W-Troy Rutherford[7]; 10. 76-Michael Smith[8]; 11. 56M-Mike Veatch[12]; 12. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[13]; 13. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[2]; 14. (DNF) 9P-Kevin Cook[16]; 15. (DNF) 18N-Weston Gorham[14]; 16. (DNF) 7J-Shawn Jackson[10].

H-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[5]; 2. 14X-K.J. Snow[1]; 3. 51X-Joe Walker[4]; 4. 9-Xavier Doney[6]; 5. 7S-Parker Price Miller[8]; 6. 5F-Danny Frye III[3]; 7. 41W-Brad Wyatt[2]; 8. 36K-Kris Carroll[15]; 9. 3B-Zach Blurton[14]; 10. 6-Bill Rose[12]; 11. 14-Cody Hays[7]; 12. 21L-Austin Langenstein[13]; 13. 10X-Trevor Serbus[9]; 14. 7P-AJ Hopkins[10]; 15. (DNF) 11T-Tyler Baran[11]; 16. (DNS) 44-Colton Hardy.

I-Features: Top-6 advance to the corresponding H-Feature

I-Feature 1 (6 Laps): 1. 55D-Nick Drake[2]; 2. 56M-Mike Veatch[7]; 3. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[3]; 4. 18N-Weston Gorham[10]; 5. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[14]; 6. 9P-Kevin Cook[5]; 7. 98C-Chad Boespflug[8]; 8. 91-Jeff Stasa[9]; 9. 55V-CJ Leary[11]; 10. (DNF) 6A-Kalib Henry[15]; 11. (DNF) 7B-Cody Beard[12]; 12. (DNF) 15F-Kinzer Edwards[4]; 13. (DNF) 3V-Jim Vanzant[6]; 14. (DNF) 4G-Drake Edwards[1]; 15. (DNF) 3W-Brandon Waelti[13]; 16. (DNS) 11G-Avery Goodman. (Note: Race ended after reaching the 10-minute time limit).

I-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 11T-Tyler Baran[5]; 2. 7P-A.J. Hopkins[7]; 3. 21L-Austin Langenstein[6]; 4. 6-Bill Rose[8]; 5. 36K-Kris Carroll[16]; 6. 3B-Zach Blurton[11]; 7. 17H-Harli White[12]; 8. 17K-Garth Kasiner[9]; 9. 55C-Angelo Cornet[14]; 10. 00G-Braedon Enos[1]; 11. 71H-Austin Ervine[13]; 12. 31-David Budres[15]; 13. 12-Corbin Gurley[2]; 14. 71L-Charlie Louden[10]; 15. (DNF) 47K-Kevin Brewer[3]; 16. (DNF) 17C-Devin Camfield[4].

Kevin Studley J-Features: Top-6 advance to the corresponding I-Feature

J-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 55V-C..J. Leary[9]; 2. 18N-Weston Gorham[3]; 3. 3W-Brandon Waelti[5]; 4. 7B-Cody Beard[1]; 5. 6A-Kalib Henry[12]; 6. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr.[13]; 7. 4R-Ryan Bickett[15]; 8. 53R-Sean Robbins[4]; 9. 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr[7]; 10. 51C-Logan Calderwood[16]; 11. 37T-Chet Gehrke[14]; 12. 02-Matt Rossi[2]; 13. 22G-John Murdie[6]; 14. 28M-Gray Leadbetter[11]; 15. M1-Colby Stubblefield[10]; 16. (DNF) 7K-Kolton Gariss[8].

J-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 3B-Zach Blurton[4]; 2. 17H-Harli White[2]; 3. 71H-Austin Ervine[1]; 4. 55C-Angelo Cornet[5]; 5. 31-David Budres[7]; 6. 36K-Kris Carroll[14]; 7. 116-Claud Estes III[13]; 8. 36C-Ian Creager[8]; 9. 6D-Isaac Chapple[11]; 10. 71T-Keith Rauch[12]; 11. 58-Dillon Welch[9]; 12. 15C-Carter Chevalier[15]; 13. 51Z-Zach Boden[10]; 14. 7C-Josh Bilicki[6]; 15. 17M-Jeremy Schnepper[3]; 16. (DNS) 57H-Steve Hix.

K-Features: Top-6 advance to the corresponding J-Feature

K-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 28M-Gray Leadbetter[1]; 2. 6A-Kalib Henry[5]; 3. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr.[10]; 4. 37T-Chet Gehrke[4]; 5. 4R-Ryan Bickett[9]; 6. 51C-Logan Calderwood[11]; 7. 11H-Jori Hughes[12]; 8. 77J-John Klabonde[15]; 9. 14U-Cole Schroeder[13]; 10. 20-Tadd Holliman[16]; 11. 19J-Jack Berger[7]; 12. 74-Drew Rader[14]; 13. B1-Aaron Sanders[8]; 14. 45K-Kyler Johnson[3]; 15. 36-Kevin Reed[2]; 16. (DNF) 251-Johnny Brown Jr.[6].

K-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 6D-Isaac Chapple[1]; 2. 51Z-Zach Boden[4]; 3. 116-Claud Estes III[8]; 4. 71T-Keith Rauch[9]; 5. 15C-Carter Chevalier[14]; 6. 36K-Kris Carroll[11]; 7. 35L-Cody Ledger[7]; 8. 31B-Kyle Beilman[13]; 9. 60-Landon Britt[10]; 10. 68B-Jason Martin[5]; 11. 12X-Steven Snawder[3]; 12. 4K-Kayla Roell[12]; 13. 8M-Kade Morton[2]; 14. 34C-Cameron Willhite[15]; 15. 51-Curtis Jones[6]; 16. (DNS) 73T-Tony Gomes.

L-Features: Top-6 advance to the corresponding K-Feature

L-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 51C-Logan Calderwood[3]; 2. 11H-Jori Hughes[1]; 3. 14U-Cole Schroeder[5]; 4. 74-Drew Rader[7]; 5. 77J-John Klabonde[10]; 6. 20-Tadd Holliman[13]; 7. 55K-Todd Kluever[2]; 8. 2MD-Conner Morrell[14]; 9. 8L-Colin Deming[6]; 10. 99K-Robert Carson[12]; 11. 80-Jarrod Jennings[4]; 12. 75X-Alex Vande Voort[11]; 13. (DNF) 0G-Glenn Styres[8]; 14. (DNF) 4M-Brody Fuson[9]; 15. (DNF) 45-Kyle Hammer[15]; 16. (DNS) 2E-Whit Gastineau.

L-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 71T-Keith Rauch[4]; 2. 4K-Kayla Roell[11]; 3. 36K-Kris Carroll[14]; 4. 15C-Carter Chevalier[15]; 5. 31B-Kyle Beilman[13]; 6. 34C-Cameron Willhite[6]; 7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[2]; 8. 7F-Roy Entze II[8]; 9. 5K-Ben Worth[9]; 10. 14R-Brody Petrie[1]; 11. 45J-Jerry Brey[3]; 12. 68C-Ryder Laplante[16]; 13. 19N-Nathan Byrd[10]; 14. (DNF) 35-Tyler Robbins[5]; 15. (DNF) 14T-Dylan Bloomfield[12]; 16. (DNF) 10C-Dalton Camfield[7].

M-Features: Top-6 advance to the corresponding L-Feature

M-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 75X-Alex Vande Voort[1]; 2. 77J-John Klabonde[5]; 3. 20-Tadd Holliman[7]; 4. 99K-Robert Carson[10]; 5. 45-Kyle Hammer[9]; 6. 2MD-Conner Morrell[14]; 7. 21D-Justin Dickerson[11]; 8. 7Z-Ryan Powers[16]; 9. 15M-Shane Morgan[4]; 10. 50T-Keoni Texeira[13]; 11. 7JR-JD Black[15]; 12. (DNF) 22J-Taylor Kuehl[12]; 13. (DNF) 7E-Joseph Wray IV[6]; 14. (DNF) 1W-Bryon Walters[2]; 15. (DNF) 15G-Dennie Gieber[3]; 16. (DNF) 15K-Gage Rucker[8].

M-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 4K-Kayla Roell[3]; 2. 14T-Dylan Bloomfield[4]; 3. 31B-Kyle Beilman[1]; 4. 36K-Kris Carroll[11]; 5. 15C-Carter Chevalier[7]; 6. 68C-Ryder Laplante[13]; 7. 68S-Corby Scherb[9]; 8. 139-Todd Bertrand[12]; 9. (DNF) 7TX-Anthony Pope[6]; 10. (DNF) 21X-Justin Bates[2]; 11. (DNF) 80H-Joshua Hanna[14]; 12. (DNF) 6K-Jesse Denome[15]; 13. (DNF) 23T-Tristan Lee[10]; 14. (DNF) 5B-Bobby Brewer[5]; 15. (DNF) 7R-Casey Burkham[8]; 16. (DNS) 76X-Tom Savage.

N-Features: Top-6 advance to the corresponding M-Feature

N-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 21D-Justin Dickerson[3]; 2. 22J-Taylor Kuehl[1]; 3. 50T-Keoni Texeira[2]; 4. 2MD-Conner Morrell[7]; 5. 7JR-JD Black[8]; 6. 7Z-Ryan Powers[13]; 7. 27J-Frank Beck III[10]; 8. 00H-John Heitzman[4]; 9. 33B-Mike Bitner[12]; 10. 37-Ashton Thompson[11]; 11. 19X-Dylan Archer[5]; 12. 22P-Marcus Kennedy[15]; 13. (DNF) 1T-Tyler Shoemaker[9]; 14. (DNF) 18K-Billy Rayburn[6]; 15. (DNS) 70-Cade Cowles.

N-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 68S-Corby Scherb[1]; 2. 139-Todd Bertrand[3]; 3. 36K-Kris Carroll[7]; 4. 80H-Joshua Hanna[2]; 5. 68C-Ryder Laplante[10]; 6. 6K-Jesse Denome[5]; 7. 10M-Kort Morgan[12]; 8. 46-Adam Andretti[11]; 9. 5J-Josh Hodge[6]; 10. 8AJ-AJ Johnson[8]; 11. (DNF) 2Y-Dave Axton[4]; 12. (DNF) 8K-Jake Neal[9]; 13. (DNS) 14E-Tom Dunkel; 14. (DNS) 7D-Michelle Decker; 15. (DNS) 17X-Jadon Rogers; 16. (DNS) 98P-Ryan Padgett.

O-Features: Top-6 advance to the corresponding N-Feature

O-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker[1]; 2. 27J-Frank Beck III[2]; 3. 37-Ashton Thompson[6]; 4. 33B-Mike Bitner[4]; 5. 7Z-Ryan Powers[3]; 6. 70-Cade Cowles[12]; 7. 17D-Wyatt Rotz[5]; 8. 7L-Jarrad Warhurst[10]; 9. 83T-Herman Carrier[8]; 10. 0-Johnny Murdock[7]; 11. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[11]; 12. 5H-Casey Hicks[9]; 13. (DNS) 11N-Nick Baran; 14. (DNS) 11C-Mike Woodruff; 15. (DNS) 87C-Austin Garrett; 16. (DNS) 93-Kyle Bellm.

O-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 8K-Jake Neal[4]; 2. 68C-Ryder Laplante[5]; 3. 98P-Ryan Padgett[2]; 4. 17X-Jadon Rogers[6]; 5. 46-Adam Andretti[1]; 6. 10M-Kort Morgan[7]; 7. 12H-Jared Hood[10]; 8. 3F-Tim Barber[3]; 9. 130-Larry Bratti[9]; 10. 42-Patrick Prescott[8]; 11. (DNF) 66-Harry Elzo[11]; 12. (DNF) 127-James Picardi[12]; 13. (DNS) 84J-Jesse Shapel.

Note: P-Features scratched. All remaining drivers advanced into O-Features

Chili Bowl Nationals Champions

1987_Rich Vogler

1988 _ Scott Hatton

1989 _ Sammy Swindell

1990 _ Johnny Heydenreich

1991 _ Lealand McSpadden

1992 _ Sammy Swindell (2)

1993 _ Dave Blaney

1994 _ Andy Hillenburg

1995 _ Donnie Beechler

1996 _ Sammy Swindell (3)

1997 _ Billy Boat

1998 _ Sammy Swindell (4)

1999 _ Dan Boorse

2000 _ Cory Kruseman

2001 _ Jay Drake

2002 _ Tony Stewart

2003 _ Dan Boorse (2)

2004 _ Cory Kruseman (2)

2005 _ Tracy Hines

2006 _ Tim McCreadie

2007 _ Tony Stewart (2)

2008 _ Damion Gardner

2009 _ Sammy Swindell (5)

2010 _ Kevin Swindell

2011 _ Kevin Swindell (2)

2012 _ Kevin Swindell (First 55-lap A-Feature) (3)

2013 _ Kevin Swindell (4)

2014 _ Bryan Clauson

2015 _ Rico Abreu

2016 _ Rico Abreu (2)

2017 _ Christopher Bell

2018 _ Christopher Bell (2)

2019 _ Christopher Bell (3)

2020 _ Kyle Larson

2021 _ Kyle Larson (2)

2022 _ Tanner Thorson

2023 _ Logan Seavey

(Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).