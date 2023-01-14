Seavey Takes Checkers On Qualifying Night At The Chili Bowl

Californian Logan Seavey checked-out early on the field Friday night, wheeling the Swindell SpeedLab No. 39 into Victory Lane during Qualifying Night at the 37th annual Chili Bowl Nationals in Oklahoma.

Making his fifth start in a preliminary night feature at Tulsa Expo Raceway, Seavey scored the second win of his career and first for car-owner Kevin Swindell, who won the event as a driver from 2010-2013. Logan’s previous win was for Keith Kunz in 2019.

“It’s even more special to do it with Kevin,” Seavey said. “He’s obviously one of the best to ever race here, so for him to come back 10 years later since he’s won with his own car and have so much speed right away is something. For me, to put together a good night, it’s been a while. It’s been over a year since I’ve won a Midget race, so to do it with him especially, it gets my confidence back where it needs to be.”

Leading from the start, Seavey’s pace controlled the race for second. A red flag on Lap 8 _ when Ethan Mitchell ended up hung in the fence after contact with Justin Grant _ proved a minor distraction as Seavey resumed his dominance under green. Working into traffic just past the mid-point, Logan moved top-to-bottom around slower cars while Grant railed the cushion. Closing one lap and losing the other was the theme until Lap 23, when a series of cautions tossed the field into the gutter for the remainder of the race.

Grant then could not overtake the No. 39 heading to the white flag, with Seavey taking the win by 0.516-seconds. The No. 2j protected for second, with Chase McDermand putting on an impressive run into third after starting 15th. Zeb Wise crossed fourth, followed by Jason McDougal.

After exchanging slides in the race for second early-on, Ace McCarthy ended up sixth, followed by Jace Park. Brian Carber finished eighth from 13th followed by Clinton Boyles in ninth. The top-10 was rounded-out by Bryant Wiedeman.

Friday’s schedule included 76 drivers, bringing the total event count to 365. That is the second-highest in Chili Bowl history, topped only by 281 drivers in 2022.

Now down to the final night, Saturday’s program will begin at 9 a.m. (CST) with P-Main and O-Main Hot Laps. Racing will run throughout the day, with Opening Ceremonies slated for 6:30 p.m. Lineups have been posted to http://www.chilibowl.com as well as the My Race Pass App.

The championship event will air live on MAVTV Motorsports Network and stream live on MAVTV on FloRacing Saturday at 9:30 p.m. (CST), with an encore presentation airing on MAVTV Motorsports Network on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Fans unable to attend can watch every lap live on http://www.floracing.com. Chili Bowl Nationals updates are available on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram via @CBNationals. All official press updates and results can be accessed online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa Qualifying Night

OERB Heat Races: Top-40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers

OERB Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 37F-Adyn Schmidt[1]; 2. 02-Matt Rossi[3]; 3. 19-Brian Carber[6]; 4. 21K-Dale Curran[8]; 5. 14-Cody Hays[4]; 6. 12-Corbin Gurley[7]; 7. 0-Johnny Murdock[5]; 8. (DNF) 87C-Austin Garrett[2]; 9. (DNS) 130-Larry Bratti.

OERB Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3G-Kyle Cummins[1]; 2. 17B-Austin Barnhill[4]; 3. 95-Chris Andrews[6]; 4. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[8]; 5. 1M-Mason Smith[9]; 6. 31-David Budres[7]; 7. 68B-Jason Martin[5]; 8. 127-James Picardi[3]; 9. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker[2].

OERB Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 00B-Braden Chiaramonte[2]; 2. 87-Jace Park[5]; 3. 11B-Clinton Boyles[8]; 4. 45H-Briggs Danner[4]; 5. 11A-Andrew Felker[7]; 6. 22J-Taylor Kuehl[1]; 7. 5B-Bobby Brewer[6]; 8. 7Z-Ryan Powers[3]; 9. (DNS) 59-Richard Harvey.

OERB Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[2]; 2. 23K-Kyle Simon[1]; 3. 11G-Avery Goodman[4]; 4. 31K-Danny Stratton[5]; 5. 80D-Josh Hawkins[6]; 6. 56M-Mike Veatch[7]; 7. 36-Kevin Reed[8]; 8. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[9]; 9. (DNF) 98P-Ryan Padgett[3].

OERB Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 26R-Zeb Wise[1]; 2. 14M-Michael Faccinto[6]; 3. 40M-Chase McDermand[3]; 4. 19B-Alex Bright[8]; 5. 5J-Josh Hodge[2]; 6. 74-Drew Rader[5]; 7. 11X-Donovan Peterson[7]; 8. 10C-Dalton Camfield[4].

OERB Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[2]; 2. 47X-Jason McDougal[5]; 3. 68W-Matt Mitchell[4]; 4. 7P-AJ Hopkins[3]; 5. 87F-Johnny Kent[7]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton[1]; 7. 21X-Justin Bates[6]; 8. (DNS) 00S-Jamie Speers.

OERB Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[3]; 2. 97-Brenham Crouch[6]; 3. 41W-Brad Wyatt[1]; 4. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[5]; 5. 20-Tadd Holliman[2]; 6. 19J-Jack Berger[8]; 7. 1W-Bryon Walters[7]; 8. (DNF) 73H-Hunter Schuerenberg[4].

OERB Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Daryn Pittman[1]; 2. 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr[2]; 3. 28-Ace McCarthy[6]; 4. 8W-Troy Rutherford[4]; 5. 44X-Wesley Smith[8]; 6. 77X-Wayne Johnson[3]; 7. 7D-Michelle Decker[5]; 8. 66-Harry Elzo[7].

OERB Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 2J-Justin Grant[1]; 2. 57A-Shane Cottle[3]; 3. 81G-Greyson Springer[6]; 4. 16-Santino Ferrucci[5]; 5. 55K-Todd Kluever[2]; 6. 17H-Harli White[4]; 7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[7]; 8. 73-Shawn Mahaffey[8].

Team Toyota Qualifiers: Top-16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature

Toyota Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Ace McCarthy[3]; 2. 26R-Zeb Wise[2]; 3. 87-Jace Park[5]; 4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[4]; 5. 14M-Michael Faccinto[6]; 6. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[1]; 7. 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr[7]; 8. 87F-Johnny Kent[8]; 9. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[9]; 10. (DNS) 68W-Matt Mitchell.

Toyota Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 19B-Alex Bright[1]; 2. 21-Daryn Pittman[2]; 3. 47X-Jason McDougal[5]; 4. 97-Brenham Crouch[6]; 5. 45H-Briggs Danner[10]; 6. 81G-Greyson Springer[3]; 7. 16-Santino Ferrucci[9]; 8. 1M-Mason Smith[7]; 9. 44X-Wesley Smith[8]; 10. (DNF) 17B-Austin Barnhill[4].

Toyota Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 2J-Justin Grant[2]; 2. 11B-Clinton Boyles[6]; 3. 19-Brian Carber[4]; 4. 40M-Chase McDermand[8]; 5. 00B-Braden Chiaramonte[5]; 6. 23K-Kyle Simon[7]; 7. 37F-Adyn Schmidt[3]; 8. 02-Matt Rossi[1]; 9. 41W-Brad Wyatt[9]; 10. 8W-Troy Rutherford[10].

Toyota Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[5]; 2. 3G-Kyle Cummins[3]; 3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[6]; 4. 57A-Shane Cottle[1]; 5. 11A-Andrew Felker[9]; 6. 11G-Avery Goodman[7]; 7. 95-Chris Andrews[4]; 8. 21K-Dale Curran[2]; 9. 7P-AJ Hopkins[10]; 10. 31K-Danny Stratton[8].

D-Features: Top-2 advance to their corresponding C-Feature

D-Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10C-Dalton Camfield[4]; 2. 68B-Jason Martin[2]; 3. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker[5]; 4. 127-James Picardi[3]; 5. (DNF) 87C-Austin Garrett[6]; 6. (DNF) 4F-Chad Frewaldt[1]; 7. (DNS) 73-Shawn Mahaffey; 8. (DNS) 00S-Jamie Speers.

D-Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 73H-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]; 2. 7D-Michelle Decker[2]; 3. 98P-Ryan Padgett[6]; 4. 7Z-Ryan Powers[5]; 5. 66-Harry Elzo[3]; 6. 0-Johnny Murdock[1]; 7. 130-Larry Bratti[7]; 8. (DNS) 59-Richard Harvey.

C-Features: Top-4 advance to their corresponding B-Feature

C-Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 77X-Wayne Johnson[7]; 2. 80D-Josh Hawkins[1]; 3. 31-David Budres[3]; 4. 14-Cody Hays[2]; 5. 36-Kevin Reed[6]; 6. 68B-Jason Martin[12]; 7. 55K-Todd Kluever[5]; 8. 10C-Dalton Camfield[11]; 9. 1W-Bryon Walters[8]; 10. 5B-Bobby Brewer[10]; 11. 22J-Taylor Kuehl[9]; 12. 5J-Josh Hodge[4].

C-Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 12-Corbin Gurley[2]; 2. 56M-Mike Veatch[3]; 3. 17H-Harli White[6]; 4. 11X-Donovan Peterson[7]; 5. 8M-Kade Morton[9]; 6. 19J-Jack Berger[1]; 7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[8]; 8. 74-Drew Rader[5]; 9. (DNF) 21X-Justin Bates[10]; 10. (DNF) 20-Tadd Holliman[4]; 11. (DNF) 7D-Michelle Decker[12]; 12. (DNF) 73H-Hunter Schuerenberg[11].

Dave.com B-Features: Top-4 advance to the A-Feature

Dave.com B-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 11A-Andrew Felker[2]; 2. 00B-Braden Chiaramonte[1]; 3. 95-Chris Andrews[5]; 4. 17B-Austin Barnhill[9]; 5. 31K-Danny Stratton[12]; 6. 81G-Greyson Springer[3]; 7. 1M-Mason Smith[7]; 8. 37F-Adyn Schmidt[6]; 9. 77X-Wayne Johnson[13]; 10. 80D-Josh Hawkins[14]; 11. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[10]; 12. 14-Cody Hays[16]; 13. (DNF) 11G-Avery Goodman[4]; 14. (DNF) 7P-A.J. Hopkins[11]; 15. (DNF) 02-Matt Rossi[8]; 16. (DNF) 31-David Budres[15].

Dave.com B-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 45H-Briggs Danner[1]; 2. 57A-Shane Cottle[2]; 3. 68W-Matt Mitchell[11]; 4. 23K-Kyle Simon[3]; 5. 44X-Wesley Smith[9]; 6. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[4]; 7. 21K-Dale Curran[7]; 8. 11X-Donovan Peterson[16]; 9. 87F-Johnny Kent[8]; 10. 16-Santino Ferrucci[5]; 11. 41W-Brad Wyatt[10]; 12. 8W-Troy Rutherford[12]; 13. 12-Corbin Gurley[13]; 14. 56M-Mike Veatch[14]; 15. 17H-Harli White[15]; 16. (DNF) 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr.[6].

A-Feature: Top-2 advance to Saturday’s A-Feature

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa A-Feature (30 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[1]; 2. 2J-Justin Grant[5]; 3. 40M-Chase McDermand[15]; 4. 26R-Zeb Wise[11]; 5. 47X-Jason McDougal[7]; 6. 28-Ace McCarthy[3]; 7. 87-Jace Park[6]; 8. 19-Brian Carber[13]; 9. 11B-Clinton Boyles[2]; 10. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[16]; 11. 21-Daryn Pittman[12]; 12. 14M-Michael Faccinto[14]; 13. 11A-Andrew Felker[17]; 14. 00B-Braden Chiaramonte[19]; 15. 19B-Alex Bright[9]; 16. 3G-Kyle Cummins[10]; 17. 68W-Matt Mitchell[22]; 18. 95-Chris Andrews[21]; 19. (DNF) 97-Brenham Crouch[8]; 20. (DNF) 57A-Shane Cottle[20]; 21. (DNF) 17B-Austin Barnhill[23]; 22. (DNF) 23K-Kyle Simon[24]; 23. (DNF) 19M-Ethan Mitchell[4]; 24. (DNF) 45H-Briggs Danner[18].

Lap Leader: Logan Seavey 1-30

Hard Charger: Chase McDermand plus-12

Chili Bowl Nationals Champions

1987_Rich Vogler

1988 _ Scott Hatton

1989 _ Sammy Swindell

1990 _ Johnny Heydenreich

1991 _ Lealand McSpadden

1992 _ Sammy Swindell (2)

1993 _ Dave Blaney

1994 _ Andy Hillenburg

1995 _ Donnie Beechler

1996 _ Sammy Swindell (3)

1997 _ Billy Boat

1998 _ Sammy Swindell (4)

1999 _ Dan Boorse

2000 _ Cory Kruseman

2001 _ Jay Drake

2002 _ Tony Stewart

2003 _ Dan Boorse (2)

2004 _ Cory Kruseman (2)

2005 _ Tracy Hines

2006 _ Tim McCreadie

2007 _ Tony Stewart (2)

2008 _ Damion Gardner

2009 _ Sammy Swindell (5)

2010 _ Kevin Swindell

2011 _ Kevin Swindell (2)

2012 _ Kevin Swindell (First 55-lap A-Feature) (3)

2013 _ Kevin Swindell (4)

2014 _ Bryan Clauson

2015 _ Rico Abreu

2016 _ Rico Abreu (2)

2017 _ Christopher Bell

2018 _ Christopher Bell (2)

2019 _ Christopher Bell (3)

2020 _ Kyle Larson

2021 _ Kyle Larson (2)

2022 _ Tanner Thorson