Oklahoma’s Davis Stands Tall At Chili Bowl Nationals

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Oklahoman Hank Davis proved the underdog still has a shot at victory in the 37th annual Chili Bowl Nationals, fending off Spencer Bayston for his first career preliminary night win.

“I couldn’t have even dreamed of this day,” Davis said after his Warren CAT Qualifying Night victory Tuesday at Tulsa Expo Raceway. “I’m here, and I still can’t believe it, but Matt Seymour gave me an awesome race car. I just can’t thank him and this team enough. I live 20 minutes from here, so my bed is not very far away. I’m going to go home and cherish this for a long time.”

Davis posted his initial prelim A-Feature win from the third starting spot. Davis and Michael Pickens began going at it early and contact initiated by a close slide job from Pickens prompted Davis to hit the brakes to let the No. 4x pass. Trying to keep Pickens from turning under him, the pair made contact again in Turn 4, with Pickens going over.

“I feel really bad for getting into Pickens there,” Davis said. “I checked-up earlier for him in the race, but I still want to apologize to him, Dave Mac and all their guys. I’m not here to destroy race cars, and that was never my intention.”

Davis’ winning margin after 30 laps was 0.290-seconds. With his runnerup finish, Bayston also locked into Saturday’s headline show for the fifth time. Winning the fight for third, California’s Jade Avedisian became the highest-finishing woman in preliminary night competition. Kyle Jones ended up third from 14th, with Jonathan Beason rolling to fifth from 11th.

Kaylee Bryson matched her 2022 preliminary night performance with a sixth-place run, followed by Chance Crum from 19th. Event hard charger Tim McCreadie made up 13 positions to finish eighth, with Zach Daum in tow from 17th. In the mix early, Missouri’s Kameron Key slipped to 10th.

Tuesday’s field included 68 of the scheduled 70 entries, bringing the week’s total to 134. The WorldWide Technology Raceway Flip Count ballooned to 19, with everyone able to walk away.

The 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals run through Saturday, Jan. 14, atop the clay surface of Tulsa Expo Raceway. The event is contested under the massive roof of the SageNet Center in Oklahoma. The championship event will air live on MAVTV Motorsports Network and stream live on MAVTV on FloRacing Saturday at 10:30 p.m. (EST), with an encore presentation airing on MAVTV Motorsports Network on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Chili Bowl Nationals updates are available on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram via @CBNationals. All official press updates and results can be accessed online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals

Warren CAT Qualifying Night

OERB Heat Races: Top-40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers

OERB Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Kaylee Bryson[1]; 2. 71W-Michael Kofoid[9]; 3. 71G-Damion Gardner[5]; 4. 44-Colton Hardy[7]; 5. 23-Patrick Ryan[6]; 6. 19K-Riley Kreisel[3]; 7. 75X-Alex Vande Voort[8]; 8. 46-Adam Andretti[4]; 9. (DNF) 11H-Jori Hughes[2].

OERB Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15F-Kinzer Edwards[3]; 2. 5LK-Jordan Kinser[8]; 3. 39T-Tim McCreadie[5]; 4. 26-Chance Crum[7]; 5. 7C-Josh Bilicki[1]; 6. 51-Curtis Jones[4]; 7. 34C-Cameron Willhite[2]; 8. 21B-Trey Burke[6]; 9. 7TX-Anthony Pope[9].

OERB Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1S-Spencer Bayston[3]; 2. 1K-Brayton Lynch[2]; 3. 71E-Mariah Ede[4]; 4. 4X-Michael Pickens[9]; 5. 21A-Austin Langenstein[5]; 6. 45S-Shon Deskins[6]; 7. 17L-Cody Trammell[8]; 8. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[7]; 9. 19X-Dylan Archer[1].

OERB Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 57W-Devon Borden[2]; 2. 29S-Hank Davis[5]; 3. 8R-Randi Pankratz[3]; 4. 22B-Troy Betts[1]; 5. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[7]; 6. 31B-Kyle Beilman[4]; 7. 11N-Nick Baran[8]; 8. 6D-Isaac Chapple[9]; 9. 80-Jarrod Jennings[6].

OERB Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 55X-Alex Bowman[5]; 2. 84-Jade Avedisian[6]; 3. 3P-Darin Naida[4]; 4. 14X-K.J. Snow[3]; 5. 4G-Drake Edwards[1]; 6. 23S-Steve Irwin[7]; 7. 96-Cody Brewer[8]; 8. 68S-Corby Scherb[2].

OERB Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 27B-Jake Bubak[1]; 2. 118-Scott Evans[4]; 3. 22G-John Murdie[3]; 4. 00G-Braedon Enos[8]; 5. 715-Robert Bell[2]; 6. 12H-Jared Hood[5]; 7. (DNF) 6K-Jesse Denome[7]; 8. (DNF) 14R-Brody Petrie[6].

OERB Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 88J-Jonathan Beason[7]; 2. 7B-Cody Beard[1]; 3. 23P-Preston Lattomus[4]; 4. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[5]; 5. 2ND-Jeb Sessums[8]; 6. 71H-Austin Ervine[2]; 7. 28M-Gray Leadbetter[3]; 8. 84S-Shaun Shapel[6].

OERB Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 19A-Daison Pursley[4]; 2. 21J-Kameron Key[5]; 3. 7U-Kyle Jones[8]; 4. 47-Zach Daum[6]; 5. 5V-A.J. Bender[1]; 6. 37X-Blake Edwards[7]; 7. (DNF) 7E-Joseph Wray IV[3]; 8. (DNF) 22P-Marcus Kennedy[2].

C-Features: Top-4 advance to corresponding B-Feature

C-Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 19K-Riley Kreisel[6]; 2. 4G-Drake Edwards[1]; 3. 45S-Shon Deskins[2]; 4. 21B-Trey Burke[10]; 5. 28M-Gray Leadbetter[8]; 6. 51-Curtis Jones[5]; 7. 11H-Jori Hughes[13]; 8. 34C-Cameron Willhite[9]; 9. 75X-Alex Vande Voort[3]; 10. 7TX-Anthony Pope[12]; 11. 22P-Marcus Kennedy[11]; 12. (DNF) 6K-Jesse Denome[7]; 13. (DNF) 11N-Nick Baran[4]; 14. (DNS) 84S-Shaun Shapel.

C-Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 5V-A.J. Bender[1]; 2. 17L-Cody Trammell[3]; 3. 71H-Austin Ervine[6]; 4. 96-Cody Brewer[4]; 5. 6D-Isaac Chapple[7]; 6. 251-Johnny Brown Jr.[9]; 7. 14R-Brody Petrie[10]; 8. 80-Jarrod Jennings[13]; 9. 31B-Kyle Beilman[5]; 10. 7E-Joseph Wray IV[8]; 11. 68S-Corby Scherb[12]; 12. 19X-Dylan Archer[14]; 13. 46-Adam Andretti[11]; 14. (DNS) 12H-Jared Hood.

Team Toyota Qualifiers: Top-16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature

Toyota Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 4X-Michael Pickens[3]; 2. 19A-Daison Pursley[5]; 3. 1S-Spencer Bayston[4]; 4. 26-Chance Crum[1]; 5. 88J-Jonathan Beason[6]; 6. 3P-Darin Naida[7]; 7. 14X-K.J. Snow[9]; 8. 8R-Randi Pankratz[8]; 9. 23S-Steve Irwin[10]; 10. (DNF) 00G-Braedon Enos[2].

Toyota Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 29S-Hank Davis[4]; 2. 71W-Michael Kofoid[6]; 3. 84-Jade Avedisian[5]; 4. 23P-Preston Lattomus[7]; 5. 71G-Damion Gardner[2]; 6. 118-Scott Evans[3]; 7. 37X-Blake Edwards[10]; 8. 23-Patrick Ryan[9]; 9. 22G-John Murdie[8]; 10. (DNF) 1K-Brayton Lynch[1].

Toyota Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 71-Kaylee Bryson[3]; 2. 21J-Kameron Key[4]; 3. 39T-Tim McCreadie[2]; 4. 7U-Kyle Jones[5]; 5. 5LK-Jordan Kinser[6]; 6. 47-Zach Daum[7]; 7. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[8]; 8. 22B-Troy Betts[9]; 9. 7B-Cody Beard[1]; 10. 715-Robert Bell[10].

Toyota Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 27B-Jake Bubak[3]; 2. 57W-Devon Borden[4]; 3. 55X-Alex Bowman[6]; 4. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[8]; 5. 71E-Mariah Ede[1]; 6. 15F-Kinzer Edwards[5]; 7. 44-Colton Hardy[2]; 8. 7C-Josh Bilicki[10]; 9. 21A-Austin Langenstein[9]; 10. (DNF) 2ND-Jeb Sessums[7].

Dave.com B-Features: Top-4 advance to the A-Feature

Dave.com B-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 47-Zach Daum[4]; 2. 26-Chance Crum[2]; 3. 39T-Tim McCreadie[1]; 4. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[5]; 5. 19K-Riley Kreisel[13]; 6. 8R-Randi Pankratz[7]; 7. 45S-Shon Deskins[15]; 8. 21B-Trey Burke[16]; 9. 118-Scott Evans[3]; 10. 23S-Steve Irwin[11]; 11. 22B-Troy Betts[8]; 12. (DNF) 44-Colton Hardy[6]; 13. (DNF) 4G-Drake Edwards[14]; 14. (DNF) 21A-Austin Langenstein[12]; 15. (DNF) 7B-Cody Beard[10]; 16. (DNF) 7C-Josh Bilicki[9].

Dave.com B-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 3P-Darin Naida[3]; 2. 71G-Damion Gardner[2]; 3. 5V-A.J. Bender[13]; 4. 71E-Mariah Ede[4]; 5. 17L-Cody Trammell[14]; 6. 2ND-Jeb Sessums[10]; 7. 1K-Brayton Lynch[11]; 8. 715-Robert Bell[12]; 9. 23-Patrick Ryan[7]; 10. 96-Cody Brewer[16]; 11. 14X-KJ Snow[5]; 12. 37X-Blake Edwards[6]; 13. 00G-Braedon Enos[9]; 14. 15F-Kinzer Edwards[1]; 15. 71H-Austin Ervine[15]; 16. (DNF) 22G-John Murdie[8]

A-Feature: Top-2 advance to Saturday’s A-Feature

Warren CAT A-Feature (30 Laps): 1. 29S-Hank Davis[3]; 2. 1S-Spencer Bayston[12]; 3. 84-Jade Avedisian[9]; 4. 7U-Kyle Jones[14]; 5. 88J-Jonathan Beason[11]; 6. 71-Kaylee Bryson[7]; 7. 26-Chance Crum[19]; 8. 39T-Tim McCreadie[21]; 9. 47-Zach Daum[17]; 10. 21J-Kameron Key[6]; 11. 5LK-Jordan Kinser[13]; 12. 19A-Daison Pursley[2]; 13. 27B-Jake Bubak[8]; 14. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[16]; 15. 71E-Mariah Ede[24]; 16. 23P-Preston Lattomus[15]; 17. 5V-A.J. Bender[22]; 18. (DNF) 7W-Brendon Wiseley[23]; 19. (DNF) 71G-Damion Gardner[20]; 20. (DNF) 71W-Michael Kofoid[1]; 21. (DNF) 4X-Michael Pickens[5]; 22. (DNF) 57W-Devon Borden[10]; 23. (DNF) 55X-Alex Bowman[4]; 24. (DNF) 3P-Darin Naida[18].

Lap Leader(s): Daison Pursley 1; Buddy Kofoid 2-7 and Hank Davis 8-30

Hard Charger: Tim McCreadie plus-13

Chili Bowl Nationals Champions

1987_Rich Vogler

1988 _ Scott Hatton

1989 _ Sammy Swindell

1990 _ Johnny Heydenreich

1991 _ Lealand McSpadden

1992 _ Sammy Swindell (2)

1993 _ Dave Blaney

1994 _ Andy Hillenburg

1995 _ Donnie Beechler

1996 _ Sammy Swindell (3)

1997 _ Billy Boat

1998 _ Sammy Swindell (4)

1999 _ Dan Boorse

2000 _ Cory Kruseman

2001 _ Jay Drake

2002 _ Tony Stewart

2003 _ Dan Boorse (2)

2004 _ Cory Kruseman (2)

2005 _ Tracy Hines

2006 _ Tim McCreadie

2007 _ Tony Stewart (2)

2008 _ Damion Gardner

2009 _ Sammy Swindell (5)

2010 _ Kevin Swindell

2011 _ Kevin Swindell (2)

2012 _ Kevin Swindell (First 55-lap A-Feature) (3)

2013 _ Kevin Swindell (4)

2014 _ Bryan Clauson

2015 _ Rico Abreu

2016 _ Rico Abreu (2)

2017 _ Christopher Bell

2018 _ Christopher Bell (2)

2019 _ Christopher Bell (3)

2020 _ Kyle Larson

2021 _ Kyle Larson (2)

2022 _ Tanner Thorson