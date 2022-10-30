Gibbs Wrecks Teammate En Route To Xfinity Final Four

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Three JR Motorsports drivers and one from Joe Gibbs Racing will vie for NASCAR’s Xfinity Series championship next weekend at Phoenix Raceway, but it could have been evenly split if Ty Gibbs hadn’t spun JGR teammate Brandon Jones on the final lap.

Jones had to win Saturday’s triple overtime Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville in order to advance into next weekend’s title bout at Phoenix Raceway. Gibbs would have advanced with a second-place finish.

Jones and Gibbs engaged in a fender banging duel with first one taking the lead and then the other throughout the last 19 laps. Jones was leading when the field received the white flag, but as they dove into turn one, Gibbs punted Jones, who spun and slammed into the first-turn wall. That controversial maneuver gave Gibbs his sixth victory this season and left Jones on the championship sidelines.

“I had the race won, I think,” a disappointed Jones said. “I have no words. We had some fun beating and banging back and forth a little bit, but I’ve never wrecked him (Gibbs) for a win.”

Jones believed the situation involving himself and Gibbs opened the opportunity to get moved, but “I don’t know about dumped and destroyed.”

“I’m excited to make my move to JRM (JR Motorsports) next year and be a part of that,” said Jones, who will replace Noah Gragson in the No. 9 Chevrolet.

When Gibbs emerged from his car, he was greeted by a thunderous roar of boos from the crowd. Then when he was in victory lane the fans could be heard chanting. “Thanks, Grandpa!”

During Gibbs’ post-race interview in the infield media center, the 20-year-old said he felt justified in moving Jones out of the way because Jones had done it to him during the race’s latter stages.

“I went to give the (No.) 19 a push to get him back out of the groove as he did the same to us,” Gibbs said. “I just hit him too hard and that’s my fault, but I was racing for the win here.

“After we got shoved out of the way for the first time, I felt like it was on. Going into turn one, I definitely didn’t want to clean him out, but I definitely wanted to move him. I just crossed the line a little bit too much.”

Gibbs said the boos he received didn’t bother him.

“There are always going to be people in life that are always going to hate, and you can’t listen to the chatter,” Gibbs said. “You can’t listen to the opinions or thoughts. I feel like I go out there and do my job, and go race for wins, so it’s part of life. Luckily, I had to deal with it at a young age and I feel like it’s helped me now.”

In addition to Gibbs, the other competitors vying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix are JR Motorsports drivers Gragson, Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier. Allgaier received a berth in the Championship Four due to Jones not winning the event.

###

Parker Kligerman returns to full-time competition in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series in 2023 with Big Machine Racing. In making the announcement Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, Kligerman said he also would continue to drive a limited schedule with Charlie Henderson’s NASCAR Truck Series team next year.