Defending Cup Champ Larson Wins at Miami-Homestead

RacinToday.com

Kyle Larson’s bid to repeat as NASCAR Cup Series champion ended when he broke his car during the race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield oval two weeks ago, but his desire to win races did not end there.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver dominated Sunday Round of 8 Playoffs race at Miami-Homestead Speedway to collect his third race of the season.

Larson, who won 10 times a year ago, led 199 laps on Sunday.

“Definitely the best run we’ve had all year long,’’ he said. “We’ve been capable of it I feel like many weekends, we just hadn’t quite put it all together. [Crew chief] Cliff [Daniels] gave a great speech this morning and got us all ready to go and focused.”

Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing was the top finishing Playoffs driver as he finished second. The margin of victory was 1.2 seconds.

AJ Allmendinger, also not a Playoffs contender, was third.

Non-Playoffs drivers Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski were fourth and fifth.

Denny Hamlin was second among those still in championship contention as he finished seventh.

Martin Truex, Jr. was leading when the caution flag waved with 23 laps to go. But when the field pitted, Truex was spun from behind by Larson. Truex later admitted he lost track of his pit stall and suddenly hit the brakes.

Larson took his fifth lead of the day, led the final 17 laps of the 267-lap event and got the victory.

Several title-eligible drivers ran into trouble as a pit-exit spin by Ryan Blaney and a bad stop by William Byron, both in the final stage, cost them points. But first-year playoff driver Chase Briscoe had the biggest drop, finishing last in the 36-car field after a Lap 160 wall crunch with his No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

The field for the Championship 4 will be determined next weekend at Darlington. The only driver assured to be in the final at Phoenix, is Joey Logano of Team Penske. He won last weekend in Las Vegas.

(This story will be updated shortly)

###

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 24th Annual Dixie Vodka 400

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Florida

Sunday, October 23, 2022

(5) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 267. (20) Ross Chastain (P), Chevrolet, 267. (10) AJ Allmendinger(i), Chevrolet, 267. (32) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267. (12) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 267. (14) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 267. (16) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267. (11) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267. (23) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 267. (2) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota, 267. (1) William Byron (P), Chevrolet, 267. (8) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267. (3) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, 267. (27) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 267. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267. (13) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 267. (17) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 267. (26) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 267. (21) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 267. (28) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267. (6) Ty Gibbs(i), Toyota, 267. (31) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 267. (25) Cole Custer, Ford, 266. (24) Noah Gragson(i), Chevrolet, 266. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 266. (4) John Hunter Nemechek(i), Toyota, 266. (15) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 266. (33) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 266. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 264. (29) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 264. (34) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 263. (35) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 262. (36) Cody Ware, Ford, 262. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 242. (19) Chase Briscoe (P), Ford, Accident, 160.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 129.612 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 5 Mins, 24 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.261 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 30 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W. Byron (P) 1-26;K. Larson (P) 27-32;W. Byron (P) 33-37;K. Larson (P) 38-87;W. Byron (P) 88;K. Larson (P) 89-122;C. Bell (P) 123-126;K. Larson (P) 127-213;M. Truex Jr. 214-216;D. Hamlin (P) 217-220;M. Truex Jr. 221-245;K. Larson (P) 246-267.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Larson (P) 5 times for 199 laps; William Byron (P) 3 times for 32 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 2 times for 28 laps; Christopher Bell (P) 1 time for 4 laps; Denny Hamlin (P) 1 time for 4 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 5,24,19,8,3,16,6,9,12,22

Stage #2 Top Ten: 5,19,24,12,6,9,99,1,22,11