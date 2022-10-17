Enders Downs Anderson Again; Moves In On No. 5

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacnToday.com

ENNIS, Texas – When Greg Anderson and Erica Enders stage opposite one another in an NHRA Pro Stock final, drag racing history typically morphs into “herstory.”

That’s been the case since July 2012, when Enders upset Anderson at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Ill., to become the first woman to win an NHRA Pro Stock final. Their rivalry was renewed amid championship implications late Sunday afternoon at Texas Motorplex, where Enders’ victory in the final of the 37th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals accelerated her pursuit of a fifth world title.

That accomplishment would tie Enders with Anderson, the five-time/reigning world champ from Ken Black Racing. Ironically, Greg basically conceded the 2022 crown to Erica during an appearance Wednesday night at the track’s inaugural Champions Dinner.

“I kinda had a pinch-me moment at the Champions Dinner,” said Enders, lead driver at Oklahoma-based Elite Motorsports. “I was sitting off to the right when Greg turned directly at me and said what he said. That was pretty awesome. I raced for seven years before I ever won anything and it was him we beat in the finals. He’s just been a huge part of my entire career and he’s been the guy I want to be, because he’s the most successful.”

Anderson is Pro Stock’s all-time winner with 100 national event victories _ 58 more than Enders.

“We definitely have an on-track rivalry but behind the scenes there is, at least from our end, a tremendous amount of respect,” Enders said. “When I was trying to get my first Pro Stock win, Greg was the only competitor that said, ‘I don’t want to be the first one to lose to her _ to lose to a girl.’ And having the sense of humor the Good Lord has, it worked out where I was able to beat him in that final round for my first win. That was kinda what started the rivalry _ him setting me apart from the rest of the gang.

“But at the same time I want to reiterate the amount of respect I have for him and his team and know what he’s capable of and what he’s accomplished in Pro Stock. We just want to crush each other on the racetrack.”

Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won at the 20th event in the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season and fourth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Sunday’s finals also marked the end of the Motorplex’s second annual Stampede of Speed, a 10-day program of Texas-themed events throughout Ellis County and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex market.

Enders’ second career victory down the Motorplex’s famed all-concrete surface capped an afternoon of eliminations played-out under a mixture of damp, overcast and wind-swept conditions. None of that affected Enders, who scored her first win at International Drag Racing Hall of Famer Billy Meyer’s facility in 2015. The 39-year-old Houston native also tied a personal single-season best Sunday with her ninth victory in 17 national events.

Enders dispatched Anderson with a quarter-mile pass in 6.537-seconds at 209.63 mph in her Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. Anderson, who won here in October 2021, trailed at 6.547-seconds and 208.74 mph in the HendrickCars.com Camaro.

The No. 1 qualifier, Erica was quickest during every session while increasing her point lead from 120 over Elite teammate Aaron Stanfield at the outset of the weekend to 166. That translates to six-plus rounds of racing. She will roll into The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NHRA Nevada Nationals Oct. 27-30 with the opportunity to clinch her fifth “Factory Hot Rod” title since 2014.

“Just an epic weekend in my home state in front of my home crowd,” Enders said. “To be able to park in the Winners Circle with everybody watching is pretty substantial. We just wanted to come here and have a successful weekend _ no mistakes, no parts failures. So it was an epic weekend. I hate that word, but it was the ultimate. We’re headed to Vegas and I’ve won nine national events there.”

Surprisingly, winning at her self-described home track here historically has proven to be a tough ask for Enders. “This one’s definitely very special,” said Erica, who defeated Fernando Cuadra Jr., Matt Hartford and teammate Troy Coughlin Jr. en route to the final. “We only won here one time in the 18 years I’ve been driving Pro Stock, so the cowboy hat (presented to each pro winner) definitely means something. I know it sounds silly, but I really wanted it.

“It’s just a testament to never give up and to surround yourself with the right people, and that’s exactly what I have at Elite Motorsports. Those guys have my back and it’s a pretty awesome environment.”

Anderson reached the final for the fourth time this season and 171st time in his career via wins against Mason McGaha, Cristian Cuadra and Stanfield, a three-time winner for Elite Motorsports this season.

The chance to extend her run of success at Vegas, win a personal-best 10th race and clinch a fifth title now will serve as “epic” motivation for Enders.

“I want to go to Vegas and I want to lock it up there,” Erica said. “I don’t think there’s a (point) cushion. I don’t want to have that mentality because I don’t want to let off the pedal. I want to go to battle like we’re coming from behind. I enjoyed being a driver that needed to come from the back. Having a performance advantage is a unique position to be in Pro Stock because it’s super-challenging. It’s a transfer of pressure, a different mindset. These guys are cutthroat and I like competing against them.”

And finally, the victory allowed Enders to complete a sweep of this season’s NHRA national events in the Lone Star State. Recall that Enders prevailed in the Pro Stock final during the last scheduled NHRA event at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown in April.

“That’s the ‘Texas Two-Step’ for the last time ever,” Enders said, “because Houston’s gone.”

Justin Ashley extended his Top Fuel point lead by winning back-to-back at The Plex. After qualifying 10th on the 16-car ladder, Ashley covered the 1,000-foot distance in 3.688-seconds at 329.24 mph in his Toyota dragster to defeat Austin Prock of John Force Racing. Ashley scored his third victory this season and fifth overall, extending his lead to 82 points over JFR’s Brittany Force, the 2017 world champ.

Ashley defeated Doug Kalitta, Kebin Kinsley and Shawn Langdon to reach the final, posting a weekend-best pass in 3.677-seconds at 331.76 mph in the semifinals for veteran crew chief Mike Green and Davis Motorsports.

“This really was a great win and if you can win in Dallas, that puts you in position to go for a championship,” said Ashley, a 27-year-old native of Farmingdale, N.Y. “To run that fast and consistent, it’s really amazing. Everyone on this team, we all make each other better. We’ve won from the bottom-half before, so I wasn’t worried.

“We’ve got two more races left and we can’t let up. We know it’s going to come down to the wire in Pomona.” The season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Calif., will run Nov. 10-13 _ and pay points-and-a-half for each round-win.

Prock, who earned his first Top Fuel pole here Saturday, reached his second final in the Countdown via wins against Alex Laughlin, Leah Pruett and three-time world champion Antron Brown. Prock, 26-year-old son of JFR tuner Jimmy Prock, moved to seventh in points in his Chevrolet dragster.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps also repeated in Ennis to inch closer to point-lead Robert Hight. Capps defeated three-time world champion Matt Hagan in the final with a run of 3.911-seconds at 327.18 mph. A two-time/reigning world champion, Capps earned his fifth victory this season and 73rd of his career, pulling to within 10 points of Hight with two races remaining.

After defeating Jeff Diehl and longtime rival/16-time world champ John Force, Capps eliminated Hight in a critical semifinal matchup. That win served as redemption after Capps fell to Hight in the final in Round 3 of the Countdown at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.

Capps put down a lap Sunday in 3.897-seconds and 332.84 mph while Hight’s Chevrolet Camaro SS smoked its rear tires off the line.

“You don’t want somebody else to do your dirty work,” said Capps, a 57-year-old native of Carlsbad, Calif. “Getting Robert in the semifinals, that’s what we wanted. That was a huge win light, a relief. That was an instant 20 points knocked-off.”

Capps then collected the win by trailering Hagan and his SRT Hellcat. Capps capitalized on a stout 0.035-second starting line reaction time and held on.

Capps began the weekend 46 points/two-plus rounds behind Hight, winner of a class-leading eight events for John Force Racing this season. “We never left the (championship) conversation,” said Capps, owner/driver of his Toyota GR Supra. “If we can leave Vegas in the position we’re in right now, or even gain a little bit, that’d be huge. It’s shaping up to be another year like last year.

“We’ve been behind Robert and that team by a little more than two rounds. So, to have him in the semis and to be able to take care of business ourselves was just icing on the cake. We’ll go to Vegas half-a-round behind Robert and that team that has won eight races this year. It’s going to be a battle and the real winners are the fans. They’re getting to see one of the best seasons in Funny Car. I’m so proud to drive the race car.”

Hagan, the No. 1 qualifier, advanced to his seventh final this season and 78th in his career after wins against Terry Haddock, Tim Wilkerson and Bob Tasca III. Hagan remained third in the championship hunt, trailing Hight by 78 points.

Hector Arana Jr. made the most of his fifth start of the season, emerging as upset/underdog winner in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Hector Jr. secured his first victory since 2019 with a quarter-mile run of 6.822-seconds at 196.35 mph aboard his Team Arana Buell to beat Jerry Savoie.

Arana posted his 16th career victory and first at The Plex, eliminating some heavy two-wheel hitters to get there. Hector Jr. defeated Chip Ellis, Angie Smith and point-leader and five-time/reigning world champion Matt Smith to reach the final, playing the spoiler to perfection. A resident of East Northport, N.Y., Arana tracked down 2016 world champ Savoie to deliver a morale and financial boosting win to his family-owned team.

“This is so awesome. You’ve got to make the best of it,” said Hector Jr., the 33-year-old son of 2009 Pro Stock Bike world champion Hector Arana. “We just have such a passion for it. It’s been so long, and we love being out here with all the fans and to bring home a Wally (trophy) is the icing on the cake.”

Savoie, an alligator farmer residing in Cut Off, La., reached the final here aboard his White Alligator Racing Suzuki for the seventh time in the past eight years by defeating Marc Ingwersen, Ryan Oehler and Steve Johnson.

Despite his quarterfinal loss to Arana Jr. in the quarterfinals, Matt Smith exited Texas with a 51-point lead over Joey Gladstone.

Aaron Stanfield closed-out the Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown schedule by scoring his first victory of 2022 at Texas Motorplex.

Stanfield, the No. 1 qualifier and driver of the Stanfield Racing Engines Chevrolet COPO Camaro, enjoyed a solo pass in his third final of the season. The 2021 champion recorded a clean pass of 7.764-seconds and 165.00 mph to activate the win light.

“Well, we didn’t defend the championship but we ended the season strong,” said Stanfield, a 27-year-old native of Bossier City, La. “We had some struggles this year and to push through adversity and end it on a high is definitely a good feeling. Hats off to all the guys that work at Stanfield Racing Engines.”

Stanfield was scheduled to run Bill Skillman and his Ray Skillman Auto Ford Cobra Jet in the final, but Skillman was unable to make the call due to an engine issue. Second in points, Skillman had a bye into the semifinals.

“Definitely was a weird feeling running a solo in the finals,” Stanfield said. “As racers we never want to see that. It’s unfortunate with the quick turnaround today, it’s hard to change the engines in these cars. I hate it for Mr. Skillman, but we had a fast hot rod that was going to be tough to beat.”

Through the Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Bounty Program, Stanfield will carry a $1,000 bounty into the 2023 season.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 37th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex in Ennis. The race was the 20th of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and fourth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

Top Fuel _ 1. Justin Ashley; 2. Austin Prock; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Leah Pruett; 7. Spencer Massey; 8. Kebin Kinsley; 9. Josh Hart; 10. Doug Kalitta; 11. Tony Schumacher; 12. Steve Torrence; 13. Clay Millican; 14. Alex Laughlin; 15. Buddy Hull; 16. Mike Salinas.

Funny Car _ 1. Ron Capps; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Tim Wilkerson; 6. Paul Lee; 7. John Force; 8. Blake Alexander; 9. Cruz Pedregon; 10. Jim Campbell; 11. Terry Haddock; 12. J.R. Todd; 13. Jeff Diehl; 14. Alexis DeJoria; 15. Chad Green; 16. Jack Wyatt.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 4. Aaron Stanfield; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Deric Kramer; 7. Kyle Koretsky; 8. Cristian Cuadra; 9. Camrie Caruso; 10. Bo Butner III; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Fernando Cuadra Sr.; 13. Alan Prusiensky; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Shane Tucker; 16. Fernando Cuadra Jr.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Hector Arana Jr.; 2. Jerry Savoie; 3. Steve Johnson; 4. Matt Smith; 5. Angie Smith; 6. Eddie Krawiec; 7. Ryan Oehler; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Marc Ingwersen; 10. Jianna Evaristo; 11. Chip Ellis; 12. Gaige Herrera; 13. Angelle Sampey; 14. Karen Stoffer; 15. Richard Gadson; 16. Chris Bostick.

Final Pro and Sportsman class results from the Texas NHRA FallNationals:

Top Fuel _ Justin Ashley, 3.688-seconds, 329.24 mph def. Austin Prock, 12.682-seconds, 48.46 mph.

Funny Car _ Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.911, 327.18 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.923, 331.32.

Pro Stock _ Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.537, 209.63 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.547, 208.74.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.822, 196.35 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.890, 193.03.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Jasmine Salinas, 5.252, 280.88 def. Madison Payne, 5.262, 278.62.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _ Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.458, 266.60 def. Kyle Smith, Ford Mustang, 5.497, 258.41.

Competition Eliminator _ Adam Hickey, Spitzer, 7.780, 123.12 def. Scott Cashio, Chevy Cobalt, Foul/Red Light.

Super Stock _ Brandon Bakies, Chevy Camaro, 9.381, 127.03 def. Aydan Patterson, Camaro, 9.515, 137.20.

Stock Eliminator _ John Brimer, Ford Mustang, 8.881, 155.27 def. Randi Lyn Shipp, Pontiac Firebird, 10.710, 122.71.

Super Comp _ Austin Williams, Dragster, 8.919, 171.40 def. Kyle Secrest, Dragster, 8.926, 175.66.

Super Gas _ Phil Unruh, Chevy Camaro, 9.963, 172.08 def. Heidi Robison, Chevy Corvette, 9.889, 174.32.

Top Dragster presented by Vortech Superchargers _ Wayne Johnson, Dragster, 6.269, 213.95 def. Robert Cool, Dragster, 6.920, 192.08.

Top Sportsman presented by Vortech Superchargers _ Jimmy Lewis, Pontiac GXP, 7.011, 143.88 def. David Cuadra, Pontiac GTO, Foul/Red Light.

Factory Stock Showdown _ Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.764, 165.00 def. Bill Skillman, Ford Mustang, Broke/No Show.

Pro Modified _ Kris Thorne, Chevy Camaro, 5.720, 250.24 def. Stan Shelton, Ford Mustang, Foul/Outer Boundary.

Top Fuel Harley _ Randal Andras, Harley, 6.348, 211.42 def. William Jackson, Harley, Broke/No Show.

Final round-by-round results from the Texas NHRA FallNationals:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Leah Pruett, 3.888, 229.84 def. Josh Hart, Foul/Red Light; Justin Ashley, 3.699, 331.08 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.714, 326.13; Antron Brown, 3.684, 330.54 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.715, 326.16; Kebin Kinsley, 3.799, 322.97 def. Clay Millican, 3.795, 271.36; Austin Prock, 3.736, 326.23 def. Alex Laughlin, 3.837, 318.83; Brittany Force, 3.722, 336.30 def. Buddy Hull, 5.840, 108.10; Spencer Massey, 3.783, 319.47 def. Mike Salinas, Foul/Red Light; Shawn Langdon, 3.730, 322.79 def. Steve Torrence, 3.735, 327.53;

QUARTERFINALS _ Prock, 3.737, 324.18 def. Pruett, 3.764, 275.72; Brown, 3.699, 328.04 def. Massey, 3.879, 263.44; Ashley, 3.677, 331.76 def. Kinsley, 5.132, 149.33; Langdon, 3.721, 328.25 def. Force, 3.676, 332.96;

SEMIFINALS _ Prock, 3.681, 326.30 def. Brown, 3.689, 329.72; Ashley, 3.686, 329.79 def. Langdon, 3.723, 323.79;

FINAL _ Ashley, 3.688, 329.24 def. Prock, 12.682, 48.46.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.856, 330.44 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 4.003, 320.47; Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.889, 330.88 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.343, 212.54; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.875, 326.56 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.051, 305.98; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.884, 330.76 def. Jack Wyatt, Charger, Broke; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.924, 324.61 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 4.471, 192.42; John Force, Camaro, 3.925, 331.66 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.902, 327.70; Paul Lee, Charger, 3.980, 296.36 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 4.092, 239.55; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.967, 271.99 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 7.870, 80.69;

QUARTERFINALS _ Hight, 3.901, 326.73 def. Lee, 3.968, 327.15; Tasca III, 3.861, 328.68 def. Alexander, 6.112, 115.68; Hagan, 3.883, 335.12 def. Wilkerson, 3.938, 329.26; Capps, 3.885, 336.78 def. Force, 4.045, 293.79;

SEMIFINALS _ Capps, 3.897, 332.84 def. Hight, 7.486, 91.11; Hagan, 3.891, 338.02 def. Tasca III, 3.891, 329.21;

FINAL _ Capps, 3.911, 327.18 def. Hagan, 3.923, 331.32.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.582, 208.88 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, Foul/Red Light; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.596, 208.85 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.590, 209.00; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.566, 208.50 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.602, 209.35; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.579, 209.12 def. Fernando Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 9.978, 91.10; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.572, 210.04 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 8.214, 114.31; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.574, 208.41 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.616, 209.50; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.555, 209.21 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.644, 208.61; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.539, 209.79 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.668, 187.05;

QUARTERFINALS _ Coughlin Jr., 6.574, 209.94 def. Koretsky, 6.575, 208.57; Anderson, 6.565, 208.67 def. C. Cuadra, 6.582, 208.27; Stanfield, 6.559, 209.18 def. Kramer, 6.565, 208.30; Enders, 6.541, 209.93 def. Hartford, Foul/Red Light;

SEMIFINALS _ Anderson, 6.568, 204.46 def. Stanfield, 6.575, 209.12; Enders, 6.561, 209.39 def. Coughlin Jr., 7.829, 127.42;

FINAL _ Enders, 6.537, 209.63 def. Anderson, 6.547, 208.74.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE _ Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.862, 194.45 def. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.880, 189.67; Hector Arana Jr., Buell, 6.917, 192.98 def. Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.930, 194.75; Angie Smith, EBR, 6.841, 200.77 def. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.955, 190.96; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.804, 195.54 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.888, 196.97; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.852, 197.92 def. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 7.675, 121.02; Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.960, 191.84 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 7.033, 146.09; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.834, 198.88 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 11.660, 68.21; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.818, 200.38 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 7.065, 180.43;

QUARTERFINALS _ Savoie, 6.874, 194.70 def. Oehler, 7.045, 187.79; Arana Jr., 6.924, 193.32 def. A. Smith, 7.713, 125.09; Johnson, 6.778, 195.33 def. A. Smith, Foul/Red Light; M. Smith, 6.804, 200.07 def. Krawiec, 6.904, 193.97;

SEMIFINALS _ Arana Jr., 6.887, 193.41 def. M. Smith, 7.595, 130.37; Savoie, 6.874, 194.46 def. Johnson, 7.014, 186.24;

FINAL _ Arana Jr., 6.822, 196.35 def. Savoie, 6.890, 193.03.

Countdown to the Championship point standings (top-10) following the Texas NHRA FallNationals:

Top Fuel _1. Justin Ashley, 2,422; 2. Brittany Force, 2,340; 3. Antron Brown, 2,338; 4. Steve Torrence, 2,326; 5. Mike Salinas, 2,304; 6. Josh Hart, 2,275; 7. Austin Prock, 2,262; 8. Doug Kalitta, 2,251; 9. Shawn Langdon, 2,234; 10. Clay Millican, 2,218.

Funny Car _1. Robert Hight, 2,486; 2. Ron Capps, 2,476; 3. Matt Hagan, 2,408; 4. John Force, 2,349; 5. Bob Tasca III, 2,312; 6. Tim Wilkerson, 2,228; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 2,219; 8. J.R. Todd, 2,218; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 2,191; 10. Blake Alexander, 2,118.

Pro Stock _1. Erica Enders, 2,557; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 2,394; 3. Greg Anderson, 2,362; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,343; 5. Kyle Koretsky, 2,330; 6. Matt Hartford, 2,286; 7. Dallas Glenn, 2,267; 8. Mason McGaha, 2,157; 9. (tie) Bo Butner, 2,149; Camrie Caruso, 2,149.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Matt Smith, 2,377; 2. Joey Gladstone, 2,326; 3. Jerry Savoie, 2,274; 4. Steve Johnson, 2,259; 5. Angie Smith, 2,258; 6. Eddie Krawiec, 2,237; 7. Angelle Sampey, 2,218; 8. Marc Ingwersen, 2,171; 9. Karen Stoffer, 2,140; 10. Ryan Oehler, 2,139.

NHRA 2022 COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE/WINNERS

Sept. 15-18 _ Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa: Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Joey Gladstone (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Sept. 23-25 _ Charlotte NHRA Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock).

Sept. 30-Oct. 2 _ NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Oct. 13-16 _ Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis: Justin Ashley (Top Fuel); Ron Capps (Funny Car); Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

Oct. 27-30 _ NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nov. 10-13 _ Auto Club NHRA Finals, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Calif.

Editor’s Note: John Sturbin is a Texas-based journalist specializing in motorsports. During a near 30-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he won the Bloys Britt Award for top motorsports story of the year (1991) as judged by The Associated Press; received the National Hot Rod Association’s Media Award (1995) and several in-house Star-Telegram honors. He also was inaugural recipient of the Texas Motor Speedway Excellence in Journalism Award (2009). His list of freelance clients includes Texas Motor Speedway, the Dallas Morning News, New York Newsday, Rome (N.Y.) Daily Sentinel, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times, NASCAR Wire Service, Ford Racing and Used Car Dealer magazine).