Logano Earns Trip To Cup Championship Race With Vegas Win

Joey Logano became the first driver to secure a berth in the championship-deciding final race in Phoenix when he won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Team Penske driver took the lead from Ross Chastain with three laps to go and cruised to the win.

Chastain, driving for Trackhouse Racing, finished second, .817 second back.

The victory was the third of the season for Logano and the 30th of his Cup career. It was his 11th in the Playoffs.

“We’re racing for a championship,” he shouted after getting out of his car. “Let’s go.

“Oh, man, all you want to do is get to the Championship 4 when the season starts and race for a championship, and we’ve got the team to do it. I don’t see why we can’t win at this point.”

Non-contender Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing was third while Playoffs contenders Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

The race was the first in the three-event Cup Playoffs’ Round of 8 – the round which will set the four-driver championship event in Phoenix on Nov. 6.

Among Round of 8 drivers, William Byron finished 13th, Chase Elliott was 21st, Ryan Blaney was 28th and Christopher Bell was 34th.

Chastain had the lead heading into the final restart of the race but Logano just had more car.

