Briscoe Not A Happy Cupper

CONCORD, N.C. – Chase Briscoe said Saturday he wished the appeals panel that amended William Byron’s penalty had done so prior to last weekend’s Talladega event because he would have run that race differently had he known the outcome.

“I raced Talladega totally different thinking I was in a totally different point situation than what I’m in now,” Briscoe said. “That’s the really frustrating part for me. I literally bailed in the first stage where I probably could have gotten four or five playoff points. I decided not to even race because I thought I was to the good at that point.”

On Sept. 27, NASCAR fined Byron $50,000 and docked him 25 driver and Hendrick Motorsports 25 owner points for Byron intentionally spinning Denny Hamlin under the yellow flag at Texas.

Before the National Motorsports Appeals Panel heard the team’s appeal, the second race in the Round of 12 was run at Talladega.

Thursday, the appeals board eliminated the points part of the penalty, but increased the fine to $100,000. With Byron regaining 25 points, that moved him from 10th to seventh in the NASCAR Cup playoff standings, 14 points above the cutline entering Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course.

It dropped Briscoe from eighth to ninth and jeopardized his chances of advancing into the Round of 8.

“It’s been a frustrating week, truthfully, just how the whole NASCAR appeals process goes,” Briscoe said. “I don’t think it’s right that we run a race in between an appeal being filed and an appeal being decided.

“I respect the appeal process. I think it’s something that we need, but I think there’s zero reason why we should ever run a race in the playoffs with an (appeal outstanding).

“It’s been a frustrating week … thinking you’re going to be zero points right on the cutline and now being down 14 or whatever.”

Briscoe enters Sunday’s race 12 points down.

Briscoe believes it’s OK to wait a week or two during the regular season to hear an appeal, but not during the playoffs.

“What if that had been a cutoff race?” Briscoe asks. “You’d have to make a decision beforehand.”

In the first two races in the Round of 12, Briscoe produced fifth- and 10th-place finishes.

“It’s not like we’ve been in the back riding around,” he said. “We’ve been out front competing. We just need to be a little bit better (Sunday).”

A day after Byron’s penalty was amended by the appeals panel NASCAR closed the loophole in the rulebook regarding the point penalty and fine. Previously, the section read that anyone violating Section 4.4. C. in the Cup rule book could lose 25-50 driver and team owner points and/or $50,000-$100,000 fine. The update replaced the “and/or” with “and”, clarifying that a point penalty and a fine could be assigned to the infractions listed in that section.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race is scheduled for 2 p.m., ET, on NBC.