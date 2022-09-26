Reddick Emerges From Texas Chaos To Win Cup Race

RacinToday.com

Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick won Sunday’s mega-ugly NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway as he beat Joey Logano of Team Penske to the finishing line by 1.1 seconds.

It was Reddick’s third career victory and first win on an oval after winning twice on road courses earlier this season.

His win was far from artful and it came in an event which was even further from artful.

“We had a lot of issues today, I’m not going to lie,’’ Reddick said as he cited number of pit road problems, vibrations in his Chevrolet to not succumbing to events that produced a record 16 cautions.

“Every time we’ve had a strong car we’ve been bit by something,’’ said Reddick, who announced earlier this season he is leaving the RCR team to go to 23XI Racing in 2024.

“This is a tough race, 500 miles here is not an easy feat and I know it wasn’t easy on you. So great to win here in a Cup car, been close here a couple times.’’

Reddick became the fourth consecutive non-Playoff driver to win a race in the 2022 post season.

Logan. has taken the NASCAR Cup Series championship lead by 12 points over Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain.

Contributing to the cautions were tire problems that had drivers in less than jovial moods after the race.

One of those drivers is crowd favorite, 2021 champion Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports. His blown tire sent him to the wall and ended his day.

“Something came apart, I could hear it flapping on the right rear, so if it wasn’t down, it was certainly coming apart,’’ Elliott said.

Testing the endurance of fans at the track and in front of televisions was a 56-minute weather delay.

Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex, Jr. also had tire problems while leading the race

William Byron owns the third Playoff spot, 13 points behind leader Logano. Kyle Larson is fourth (-14), followed by Blaney (-15) and Hamlin (-22). Elliott and Sunday’s 12th place finisher Daniel Suarez are seventh and eighth in the Playoff standings, both 26 points behind Logano.

Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman (who finished 29th) round out the Top-12

The second race of this Round of 12 comes next Sunday at the iconic Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in the YellaWood 500 (2 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Bubba Wallace is the defending race winner. Chastain won at Talladega this April.

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 18th Annual AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Sunday, September 25, 2022

(4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 334. (2) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 334. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 334. (14) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 334. (30) Chase Briscoe (P), Ford, 334. (27) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 334. (3) William Byron (P), Chevrolet, 334. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 334. (9) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 334. (8) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 334. (5) Michael McDowell, Ford, 334. (10) Daniel Suarez (P), Chevrolet, 334. (12) Ross Chastain (P), Chevrolet, 334. (29) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 334. (11) Austin Cindric # (P), Ford, 334. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 334. (7) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 334. (20) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 334. (23) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 334. (16) Ty Gibbs(i), Toyota, 334. (26) Noah Gragson(i), Chevrolet, 334. (35) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 334. (33) Garrett Smithley(i), Ford, 334. (25) Aric Almirola, Ford, 334. (19) Bubba Wallace (P), Toyota, 334. (34) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 333. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 333. (28) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 333. (17) Alex Bowman (P), Chevrolet, 329. (13) Chris Buescher, Ford, Accident, 270. (15) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Accident, 267. (6) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, Accident, 184. (36) Cody Ware, Ford, Accident, 166. (22) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota, DVP, 136. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, Accident, 77. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Accident, 48.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 114.784 mph.

Time of Race: 4 Hrs, 21 Mins, 53 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.190 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 16 for 91 laps.

Lead Changes: 36 among 19 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B. Keselowski 0;J. Logano (P) 1;B. Keselowski 2-32;J. Logano (P) 33-41;W. Byron (P) 42-43;J. Logano (P) 44-45;W. Byron (P) 46-53;J. Logano (P) 54;W. Byron (P) 55-59;J. Logano (P) 60;W. Byron (P) 61-86;D. Hamlin (P) 87-88;K. Larson (P) 89-107;R. Stenhouse Jr. 108-122;H. Burton # 123-137;C. Elliott (P) 138;B. McLeod(i) 139;C. Elliott (P) 140;R. Chastain (P) 141;C. Elliott (P) 142-183;R. Blaney (P) 184-190;D. Suarez (P) 191;R. Blaney (P) 192-213;M. McDowell 214-223;E. Jones 224;M. McDowell 225-226;T. Reddick 227-243;K. Harvick 244-252;M. Truex Jr. 253-267;A. Dillon 268-270;W. Byron (P) 271;R. Stenhouse Jr. 272-276;T. Gilliland # 277;R. Stenhouse Jr. 278-280;T. Reddick 281-309;J. Logano (P) 310;T. Reddick 311-334.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Tyler Reddick 3 times for 70 laps; Chase Elliott (P) 3 times for 44 laps; William Byron (P) 5 times for 42 laps; Brad Keselowski 1 time for 31 laps; Ryan Blaney (P) 2 times for 29 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 3 times for 23 laps; Kyle Larson (P) 1 time for 19 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 15 laps; Harrison Burton # 1 time for 15 laps; Joey Logano (P) 6 times for 15 laps; Michael McDowell 2 times for 12 laps; Kevin Harvick 1 time for 9 laps; Austin Dillon 1 time for 3 laps; Denny Hamlin (P) 1 time for 2 laps; Ross Chastain (P) 1 time for 1 lap; Erik Jones 1 time for 1 lap; Todd Gilliland # 1 time for 1 lap; BJ McLeod(i) 1 time for 1 lap; Daniel Suarez (P) 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 5,11,22,99,1,24,47,6,2,34

Stage #2 Top Ten: 12,1,24,6,99,3,2,22,19,34