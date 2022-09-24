Force, Enders P1 After zMAX Qualifying Rounds

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

CONCORD, N.C. – John Force and Erica Enders held on to the No. 1 position in Funny Car and Pro Stock, respectively, through two rounds of qualifying Saturday in the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway, while Justin Ashley jumped to the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel.

Ashley’s elapsed time of 3.668 seconds, 335.65 mph, came in an exciting qualifying round that saw the No. 1 position exchange hands three times in succession.

Doug Kalitta possessed the provisional No. 1 spot with a 3.694-second E.T. heading into the final qualifying round. He was bumped by Mike Salinas who posted a 3.689-second E.T. Next up was Clay Millican who displaced Salinas with a 3.687 E.T. Then the pair of Ashley and Brittany Force continued the speed-fest. Ashley emerged with the No. 1 position with an E.T. of 3.668 second, while Force set the zMAX Dragway Top Fuel speed record with her pass of 336.91 mph. The old Top Fuel zMAX Dragway speed record of 333.58 mph was set by Austin Prock during the facility’s Four-Wide event in April.

Ashley’s second career No. 1 qualifying position came a week after he was runner-up at Reading, Pa., in the Countdown to the Championship’s opening event.

“(Consistency is) critical no matter what point you are in the season, but especially during the Countdown,” said Ashley, who also was the No. 1 qualifier at zMAX in the spring. “You want to win races … but you also want to be able to collect those bonus points, especially right now. They all add up and they add up really quickly.

“So, it’s really important to be consistent. It’s really important to qualify well and put yourself in the best position to win the race on Sunday. But nonetheless, the way the Top Fuel field is now no matter where you qualify, it’s going to be a difficult first round.”

Force and Enders each held the provisional No. 1 position in their respective classes after Friday night’s opening qualifying session. When Saturday’s sessions ended Force possessed his 165th No. 1 with an elapsed time of 3.854 seconds, 330.47 mph.

Force grabbed the provisional No. 1 spot Friday night and was surprised his time held through Saturday’s sessions.

“I really thought (Ron) Capps or (Matt) Hagan or, especially, Robert (Hight) was gonna run it and I couldn’t get away with it again,” said Force, the 16-time Funny Car champion and top qualifier in zMAX’s Four-Wide spring event. “I’ve got a lot of work cut out for me just to stay in the game.”

Enders netted her fourth No. 1 qualifying position this season with a 6.510 E.T., 212.46 mph, and she admitted she has a target on her back entering Sunday’s eliminations.

“I feel like we have the potential to win out … but you know there are 15 other guys that would like to think otherwise and they’re going to be gunning for us,” said Enders, who has won seven events this year, including last week at Reading Pa. “But you just have to take it one round at a time and not get ahead of yourself. I don’t need to be focusing on where we’re going next, what we need to accomplish and how many points I’ve had. It’s an interesting mindset, but you’ve got to make it all as positive as you can. The pressure is on me.”

Eliminations begin Sunday at noon with FS1 starting its telecast coverage at 3 p.m., ET.