A Signature Moment With Fans Cost Force A Big Event

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

CONCORD, N.C. – Sometimes fans who want an autograph aren’t always in sync with their favorite competitor when it comes to what’s important at a race track or a dragway.

Take 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion John Force for instance. After leading the first round of qualifying Friday at zMAX Dragway, Force admitted he had been mad for a week at missing Austin Prock’s winning Top Fuel run last weekend at Reading, Pa. The reason – a fan had numerous T-shirts for him to sign.

“This fan yells at me … and he runs over, and he goes, ‘Gotta have you sign a shirt,’” recounted Force, who posted low E.T. of 3.854 seconds, 330.47 mph at zMAX Dragway. “I said, ‘I gotta go! Are you ready? I don’t have a pen.’ He said, ‘Yep.’ He drops his bag, and he starts pulling shirts out. His wife goes, ‘Well, he’s got 10 shirts.’ Then he has to take them out of the bag and he’s struggling with the first bag.”

Force told the couple he had to go. To which the woman replied, “’Well, we bought 10 shirts.’” He said she then looked at her husband and said, “’Maybe we ought to take them back if you won’t sign them.’”

“I said, ‘Stop. Give them to me,’” Force continued. “So, he’s pulling them out of the bag, and I hear the cars running. I’m thinking nothing about it because I see Robert’s (Hight) car right behind me. All of a sudden, I hear it go and I thought, that didn’t sound like an A-fueler. I looked up and I saw my guys jumping.

“I missed the session of Prock winning. They got their autographs, they were happy, but I missed the final.”

Friday, Force didn’t miss anything with his provisional No. 1 qualifying run in the Countdown to the Championship’s second event. Matt Hagan was second, 3.861-seconds E.T. 329.99 mph. Ron Capps recorded the top speed of 334.90 mph. The first qualifying round was extremely close with 6/100 of a second separating the top eight cars.

###

Four-time Pro Stock champion Erica Enders, fresh off her seventh victory this year last weekend at Reading, Pa., continued to pound her competition Friday at zMAX Dragway, posting low E.T of 6.513 seconds, 210.93 mph. Still, she encountered something she had never faced in her career.

“Prior to that run, the glare on the Tree was something I’ve never seen in the 18 years that I’ve been driving Pro Stock,” Enders said. “I could see Greg’s (Anderson) top ball, his green stage ball. So, I turned my pre-stage ball on, set my brake pressure and I’m looking and I’m looking and I’m like, all I see is glare.

“So, I reached over, and I radioed my guys, and I’m like, ‘Tell me when he’s in.’ And so my little redneck (crew guy) Timmy (Freeman) he’s like, ‘All right. He’s in. Go ahead and stage.’ I got so dang tickled in the car my cheeks are up in my face.”

Finishing second to Enders on Friday was Anderson with a 6.535-second E.T., 209.82 mph.

###

In Top Fuel, Doug Kalitta claimed the provisional No. 1 position with low E.T. of 3.694 seconds, 326.56 mph. Second was Josh Hart at 3.702 seconds, 328.38 mph.

Qualifying resumes Saturday with the second round scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and the final round at 5:15 p.m.