Successful Appeal Puts Clements In Playoffs

CONCORD, N.C. – Jeremy Clements regained his position in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs Tuesday when the National Motorsports Appeals Panel rescinded the penalty NASCAR assessed Clements after his victory last month in the Wawa 250 at Daytona.

The Appeals Panel comprised of Tom DeLoach, Richard Gore and Dixon Johnston said Clements and his family-owned team didn’t violate the rule set forth in the penalty notice and, therefore, the original penalty assessed by NASCAR was rescinded.

NASCAR assessed a L2 penalty against the No. 51 team for its intake manifold three days after Clements’ victory. According to the NASCAR rulebook, all L2 penalties don’t allow a driver’s finishing position to count towards playoffs eligibility. Crew chief Mark Setzer was also fined $60,000, the team was docked 75 owner points, 75 driver points, and 10 NASCAR playoff points.

Clements said the intake manifold was the same one his team used in 2017 when he acquired his first Xfinity Series victory at Road America. The Spartanburg, S.C., native said the intake manifold had been constantly prepped for use through the years, thus reducing its size to the equivalence of three sheets of paper.

The final race in the Xfinity Series regular season is scheduled for Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway. In addition to Clements, those currently qualified for the Xfinity Series 12-driver playoff field via a victory are A.J. Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Austin Hill, and Brandon Jones.