Wallace Drives To Win at Kansas

Bubba Wallace earned his second NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday when he won at Kansas Speedway.

The co-owner of his 23XI Racing team, Denny Hamlin, finished second in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The margin of victory was 1.0 seconds.

Wallace, who won for the first time in 2022, led twice for 58 laps, including the final 43. His first Cup win came last year at Talladega.

“Man, just so proud of this team, so proud of the effort that they put in each and every week,” Wallace said “Just thankful for the opportunity, right? Took this jump from an idea two years ago from a text from Denny before it all even happened. He was ready to get the deal done…

“Just so proud. Pit crew was awesome today. We had one loose wheel. Just thankful. Thanks for the opportunity, and thankful to shut the hell up for a lot of people.”

Third was Christopher Bell to give the Gibbs team a podium sweep while Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports was fourth after leading a race-best 107 laps.

Martin Truex, Jr. of JGR was fifth as a non-Playoff driver.

Hamlin, who co-owns Wallace’s car with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, was bummed/happy afterward.

“It’s been a good overall day,” said Hamlin, who recovered from an equipment interference penalty—his 34th pit road infraction of the season—on Lap 27 under a competition caution. “Still frustrated about the first half of the race. We just aren’t executing all that well…

“Really happy for our 11 Toyota team. They fought hard. They really stepped up that last half. We made the car quite a bit better. Just really happy about the outcome and really happy for that 45 team and Bubba Wallace and (crew chief) Bootie (Barker). Bubba has just really worked hard on his craft, and we’ve just given him fast race cars, and now he is showing what he has got.”

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 22nd Annual Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kansas

Sunday, September 11, 2022

(6) Bubba Wallace (P), Toyota, 267. (25) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 267. (4) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota, 267. (3) Alex Bowman (P), Chevrolet, 267. (12) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 267. (9) William Byron (P), Chevrolet, 267. (5) Ross Chastain (P), Chevrolet, 267. (7) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 267. (17) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 267. (15) Daniel Suarez (P), Chevrolet, 267. (22) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, 267. (8) Austin Cindric # (P), Ford, 267. (13) Chase Briscoe (P), Ford, 267. (11) Austin Dillon (P), Chevrolet, 267. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267. (2) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 266. (28) Noah Gragson(i), Chevrolet, 266. (27) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 266. (21) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 266. (36) Aric Almirola, Ford, 266. (29) Cole Custer, Ford, 266. (32) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 266. (31) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 266. (26) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 266. (20) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 265. (30) Cody Ware, Ford, 265. (33) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 264. (24) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 264. (35) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 262. (34) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 262. (18) Harrison Burton #, Ford, Accident, 115. (19) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, Accident, 114. (16) Ty Gibbs(i), Toyota, Accident, 90. (1) Tyler Reddick (P), Chevrolet, Accident, 67. (14) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, Accident, 33.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 126.44 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 10 Mins, 3 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.000 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 43 laps.

Lead Changes: 16 among 12 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T. Reddick (P) 0;J. Logano (P) 1-2;A. Bowman (P) 3-27;T. Reddick (P) 28-65;R. Blaney (P) 66-67;A. Bowman (P) 68;A. Dillon (P) 69-71;C. Bell (P) 72-83;A. Almirola 84-86;M. McDowell 87;M. Truex Jr. 88-111;W. Byron (P) 112-120;A. Bowman (P) 121-199;B. Wallace (P) 200-214;A. Bowman (P) 215-216;D. Suarez (P) 217-224;B. Wallace (P) 225-267.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Alex Bowman (P) 4 times for 107 laps; Bubba Wallace (P) 2 times for 58 laps; Tyler Reddick (P) 1 time for 38 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 24 laps; Christopher Bell (P) 1 time for 12 laps; William Byron (P) 1 time for 9 laps; Daniel Suarez (P) 1 time for 8 laps; Austin Dillon (P) 1 time for 3 laps; Aric Almirola 1 time for 3 laps; Ryan Blaney (P) 1 time for 2 laps; Joey Logano (P) 1 time for 2 laps; Michael McDowell 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 20,12,19,47,45,9,18,1,22,3

Stage #2 Top Ten: 48,20,24,45,9,11,5,22,12,1