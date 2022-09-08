Cup Series All-Star Race Headed to North Wilkesboro

RacinToday.com

RALEIGH, N.C. – NASCAR announced on Thursday the the 2023 Cup Series All-Star race will be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.

For the last couple of years the non-points-paying exhibition event has been held at Texas Motor Speedway, a track owned by Speedway Motorsports.

Next year’s event will be the first at North Wilkesboro, a historic short track that at one time was a regular venue for the Cup Series.

“The NASCAR All-Star Race has always been the fans’ race, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the fans during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary than returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith.

North Wilkesboro, then a dirt track, hosted its first race in May of 1947. Over the next five decades, the 0.625-mile circuit hosted 93 NASCAR Cup Series races – its list of winners a variable who’s who of NASCAR royalty, including Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt, Cale Yarborough and hometown hero Benny Parsons.

Next year, the 39th running of the NASCAR All-Star Race will mark the first Cup Series event at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been a supporter of the revitalization of North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“Some of my best memories as a little boy were going to North Wilkesboro,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. “And it got even better when I raced there as a teenager. I never thought I’d see that place full again, and then I got to race there this summer in a late model before a full house. There’s just something special about it. I know the track, the fans, and the community will put on a show when we’re back with the Cup cars for the All-Star race.”