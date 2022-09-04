Darlington Hammer Comes Down Hard

DARLINGTON, S.C. – None of the NASCAR Cup playoff contenders were immune from Darlington Raceway’s wrath Sunday night as the Cook Out Southern 500 turned into chaos for those seeking this year’s championship.

In fact, the playoffs’ opening race turned into a topsy-turvy evening for the title contenders with only one driver remaining in the same standings position he possessed entering the event.

The havoc many experienced ranged from mechanical woes to wrecks to pit road problems. The 15-point lead Chase Elliott possessed over second entering the race evaporated while the 20 points separating second and 16th shuffled the drivers as if they were a deck of cards.

Elliott exited the race after hitting the wall and spinning 113 laps into the 367-lap event at the 1.366-mile track. He finished last and dropped to ninth in the standings. Elliott simply said his team had to approach the first round’s remaining two races “better than we did today.”

Joey Logano entered the historic race second in the standings and left with the lead. Logano claimed the pole for Sunday’s event and led twice for 64 laps before finishing fourth.

Ross Chastain, a two-time winner this year who was third in the standings, ended Stage 1 in the top 10. However, early in Stage 2 he had to make two unscheduled stops due to debris in the drive pins that prevented the car’s wheels from tightening. He led one lap, finished 20th and dropped to eighth in the standings.

Kyle Larson’s woes started early in the 500-mile race. On lap 80, he was on pit road with the hood up on his Chevrolet. He lost two laps and found himself in 35th. Then on lap 192, he spun on the frontstretch and restarted 27th. Larson finally returned to the lead lap on lap 231when Stage 2 ended. He finished 12th but dropped from fourth to seventh in the standings.

William Byron led twice for 50 laps early in the event, avoided trouble throughout the rest of the race to produce an eight-place finish. He jumped from fifth to second in the standings.

Denny Hamlin led twice for six laps and ran in the top 10 for most of the evening. His lone stumble came during the sixth caution period when his crew had an issue during his pit stop and he lost several positions. He ran in the top five for most of the final Stage, but came up short at the checkered flag, finishing 0.252-second behind winner Erik Jones. He entered Darlington sixth in the standings and left in third.

Ryan Blaney probably had the most uneventful day of the title contenders. He had no pit road issues and wasn’t involved in any incidents. Blaney finished 13th and advanced only one position in the standings to sixth.

Tyler Reddick didn’t lead during the event but came on strong at the finish to place third. In the standings, he jumped from eighth to fifth.

For Kevin Harvick, it was a scary Southern 500 as his car caught fire on lap 276. Five Fords have now caught fire in three different races and Harvick was furious.

“The car started burning and as it burned the flames started coming through the dash,” an angry Harvick said. “I ran a couple laps and then as the flame got bigger it started burning stuff up … .

“What a disaster for no reason. We didn’t touch the wall. We didn’t touch a car and here we are in the pits with a burned-up car and we can’t finish the race during the playoffs because of crappy ass parts.”

Harvick dropped from ninth to 16th in the standings with his 33rd-place finish.

Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric, Alex Bowman and Austin Dillon escaped the tough race without an issue. Bell finished fifth, Bowman placed 10th, Cindric took 16th and Dillon was next in 17th. In the standings, Bell jumped from 10th to fourth, Cindric advanced one position to 13th, Bowman advanced from 15th to 10th and Dillon gained two positions moving from 16th to 14th.

Chase Briscoe’s involvement in Elliott’s accident left him 14th at the finish and shuffled him from12th to 15th.

Kyle Busch was the top lap leader, setting the pace six times for 155 laps. He appeared headed for victory when the engine in his Toyota expired while he was leading with 23 laps remaining in the race. He is the only driver whose position didn’t change in the standings. He remained 11th.

Daniel Suarez’s team experienced problems before practice began. Suarez failed pre-race inspection three times. That cost him pit selection, a qualifying attempt, a crew member, and a pass-through penalty at the race’s beginning. He lost a lap when he served the penalty and then regained it during the first caution period for rain laps 6 to 16. Then NASCAR penalized him for speeding on pit road on lap 271. He clawed back to an 18th-place finish. That left him 12th in the standings, one above his previous position.

Heading to Kansas for the second playoff race next weekend, the bottom four in the standings are Cindric, Dillon, Briscoe and Harvick.

###

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 73rd Annual Cook Out Southern 500

Darlington Raceway

Darlington, South Carolina

Sunday, September 4, 2022

(15) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 367. (11) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 367. (4) Tyler Reddick (P), Chevrolet, 367. (1) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 367. (2) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota, 367. (10) Michael McDowell, Ford, 367. (25) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367. (3) William Byron (P), Chevrolet, 367. (8) Bubba Wallace (P), Toyota, 367. (16) Alex Bowman (P), Chevrolet, 367. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 367. (7) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 367. (9) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 367. (30) Cole Custer, Ford, 367. (21) Ty Gibbs(i), Toyota, 367. (6) Austin Cindric # (P), Ford, 367. (13) Austin Dillon (P), Chevrolet, 367. (36) Daniel Suarez (P), Chevrolet, 367. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 366. (12) Ross Chastain (P), Chevrolet, 366. (28) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 366. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 366. (24) Daniel Hemric(i), Chevrolet, 365. (34) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 365. (26) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 365. (27) Chris Buescher, Ford, 365. (19) Chase Briscoe (P), Ford, 363. (31) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 363. (35) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 361. (5) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, Engine, 345. (17) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Water Pump, 336. (32) Cody Ware, Ford, Accident, 331. (18) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, Exhaust, 274. (33) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, Exhaust, 236. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, Accident, 164. (23) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, DVP, 113.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 120.406 mph.

Time of Race: 4 Hrs, 9 Mins, 49 Secs. Margin of Victory: .252 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 58 laps.

Lead Changes: 21 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J. Logano (P) 1-37;L. Cassill(i) 38;J. Logano (P) 39-65;W. Byron (P) 66-74;B. Wallace (P) 75-76;W. Byron (P) 77-117;K. Busch (P) 118-152;D. Hamlin (P) 153;R. Chastain (P) 154;B. Wallace (P) 155-156;B. Keselowski 157-167;K. Busch (P) 168-193;C. LaJoie 194-197;K. Busch (P) 198-208;M. Truex Jr. 209-220;K. Busch (P) 221-293;M. Truex Jr. 294-319;K. Busch (P) 320;D. Hamlin (P) 321-325;M. Truex Jr. 326-335;K. Busch (P) 336-344;E. Jones 345-367.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch (P) 6 times for 155 laps; Joey Logano (P) 2 times for 64 laps; William Byron (P) 2 times for 50 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 3 times for 48 laps; Erik Jones 1 time for 23 laps; Brad Keselowski 1 time for 11 laps; Denny Hamlin (P) 2 times for 6 laps; Bubba Wallace (P) 2 times for 4 laps; Corey LaJoie 1 time for 4 laps; Landon Cassill(i) 1 time for 1 lap; Ross Chastain (P) 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 24,11,18,20,19,1,8,43,12,45

Stage #2 Top Ten: 18,19,12,22,24,20,48,99,43,34