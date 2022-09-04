Jones Lays One More Jewel Into The King’s Crown

By Jeff Hood | Senior Writer

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Leave it to The Lady in Black to crash NASCAR’s playoff party and result in a victory lane celebration fit for a King.

Sunday night’s Cookout Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway smiled on non-playoff participant Erik Jones as eight of the 16 drivers vying for the championship failed to finish in the Top 15 during round one of NASCAR’s postseason.

Jones’ win was the iconic Petty No. 43’s first at Darlington since 1967.

Richard Petty, co-owner of Petty GMS Motorsports, made the rounds at Darlington Raceway early in the day sporting his trademark sunglasses and cowboy hat while flashing his famous smile.

But the 85-year-old and cousin Dale Inman left midway through the race and were notably absent as the No. 43 zoomed underneath the checkered flag.

“I talked to him on the phone and that was cool,” Jones said during his post-race interview in the media center. “ He and Dale Inman had left earlier to go home. They said it was getting too late and they needed to go home and rest.

“I wish I could have seen him face-to-face just to see his emotion. I really would just love to sit down and watch the race with him, especially the ending and just talk about it.”

Mechanical gremlins foiled the efforts of the race’s two dominant drivers, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch, during the final 50 laps.

Their misfortune opened the door for the Michigan native to take the lead and line up alongside Denny Hamlin with 20 laps remaining.

Jones managed to click off perfect laps and hold Hamlin at bay.

His victory came with plenty of irony, considering that Hamlin, Truex and Busch are his former teammates.

Jones was dismissed from Joe Gibbs Racing at the conclusion of the 2020 season. He wound up in Petty’s No. 43.

Following a restructuring of the team formerly known as Richard Petty Motorsports, Maury Gallagher entered the picture at the beginning of this season as co-owner in hopes of making the organization competitive.

Little did they know it would take less than nine months to score their first NASCAR Cup Series victory as Petty GMS.

Jones credited part of his surprising success this year to his relationship with the legendary former driver known as King Richard.

With Richard, he hasn’t raced in nearly 30 years,” Jones said. “The cars change. But what really doesn’t change is the mentality. It’s still the same. I mean, he’s a racer.

“He’s won 200 races and seven championships. So he knows how to get it done. He’s shared a lot of wisdom with me and has had plenty of constructive criticism, which has been good for me.

“It’s cool to hear what he thinks There are things I can learn from him. Some people may not believe that, but I’ve definitely learned from that guy.”

Hamlin, the defending race champion, seemed content with his runner-up finish, which was the highest among playoff contenders.

“I’m tired,” Hamlin said of the marathon event. “This race is physically and mentally grueling. I’ve had worst days for sure.”

Despite lining up alongside Jones, he never could reach the No. 43’s bumper during the dash to the finish.

“(My car) was tight,” Hamlin said. “I did really good just to keep our track position.

“We really needed this race to go green. When we went long (on pitting), we were catching the field. My long run pace was so good. We didn’t need the short run.”

Two cars burst into flames with just over 90 laps remaining, most notably Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Ford.

Harvick, who had experienced an issue with the hose blowing cold air into his helmet at the beginning of the race, was running in the Top 10 when the scary incident occurred.

Three laps later, J.J. Yeley’s Ford suffered a similar fate.

Neither driver was injured, but the incidents captured the attention of fourth-place finisher Joey Logano.

“It should be concerning that cars are still catching on fire,” Logano said. “We’ve got to fix that.”

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 73rd Annual Cook Out Southern 500

Darlington Raceway

Darlington, South Carolina

Sunday, September 4, 2022

(15) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 367. (11) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 367. (4) Tyler Reddick (P), Chevrolet, 367. (1) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 367. (2) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota, 367. (10) Michael McDowell, Ford, 367. (25) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367. (3) William Byron (P), Chevrolet, 367. (8) Bubba Wallace (P), Toyota, 367. (16) Alex Bowman (P), Chevrolet, 367. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 367. (7) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 367. (9) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 367. (30) Cole Custer, Ford, 367. (21) Ty Gibbs(i), Toyota, 367. (6) Austin Cindric # (P), Ford, 367. (13) Austin Dillon (P), Chevrolet, 367. (36) Daniel Suarez (P), Chevrolet, 367. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 366. (12) Ross Chastain (P), Chevrolet, 366. (28) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 366. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 366. (24) Daniel Hemric(i), Chevrolet, 365. (34) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 365. (26) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 365. (27) Chris Buescher, Ford, 365. (19) Chase Briscoe (P), Ford, 363. (31) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 363. (35) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 361. (5) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, Engine, 345. (17) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Water Pump, 336. (32) Cody Ware, Ford, Accident, 331. (18) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, Exhaust, 274. (33) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, Exhaust, 236. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, Accident, 164. (23) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, DVP, 113.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 120.406 mph.

Time of Race: 4 Hrs, 9 Mins, 49 Secs. Margin of Victory: .252 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 58 laps.

Lead Changes: 21 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J. Logano (P) 1-37;L. Cassill(i) 38;J. Logano (P) 39-65;W. Byron (P) 66-74;B. Wallace (P) 75-76;W. Byron (P) 77-117;K. Busch (P) 118-152;D. Hamlin (P) 153;R. Chastain (P) 154;B. Wallace (P) 155-156;B. Keselowski 157-167;K. Busch (P) 168-193;C. LaJoie 194-197;K. Busch (P) 198-208;M. Truex Jr. 209-220;K. Busch (P) 221-293;M. Truex Jr. 294-319;K. Busch (P) 320;D. Hamlin (P) 321-325;M. Truex Jr. 326-335;K. Busch (P) 336-344;E. Jones 345-367.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch (P) 6 times for 155 laps; Joey Logano (P) 2 times for 64 laps; William Byron (P) 2 times for 50 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 3 times for 48 laps; Erik Jones 1 time for 23 laps; Brad Keselowski 1 time for 11 laps; Denny Hamlin (P) 2 times for 6 laps; Bubba Wallace (P) 2 times for 4 laps; Corey LaJoie 1 time for 4 laps; Landon Cassill(i) 1 time for 1 lap; Ross Chastain (P) 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 24,11,18,20,19,1,8,43,12,45

Stage #2 Top Ten: 18,19,12,22,24,20,48,99,43,34

