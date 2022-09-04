McLaughlin Wins In Portland

RacinToday.com

Scott McLaughlin was never really challenged in Sunday’s IndyCar Series race in Portland and went on to a victory in the second-to-last event of the 2022 season.

The Team Penske driver started from the pole and cruised to a 1.1 second victory over teammate Will Power.

It was McLaughlin’s third win of the season. He led 104 of the race’s 110 laps.

“I don’t think the car really felt good in that first stint but as the race went on, it got a little bit worse,” McLaughlin said. “I just had to really concentrate on where I wanted the strengths of the car to be and work with those and make the best of the weaknesses.

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing was third while Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren was fourth.

Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Racing was fifth.

Five drivers remain in contention for the 2022 championship as it heads to Laguna Seca for next week’s season final. They are Power, Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden (20 points back), Discon (20 back), Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing (39 back) and McLaughlin (41 back).

PORTLAND, Ore. – Results Sunday of the Grand Prix of Portland NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the 1.964-mile Portland International Raceway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 110, Running

2. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 110, Running

3. (16) Scott Dixon, Honda, 110, Running

4. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 110, Running

5. (11) Graham Rahal, Honda, 110, Running

6. (7) Colton Herta, Honda, 110, Running

7. (9) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 110, Running

8. (8) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 110, Running

9. (14) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 110, Running

10. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 110, Running

11. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 110, Running

12. (4) Alex Palou, Honda, 110, Running

13. (13) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 110, Running

14. (10) David Malukas, Honda, 110, Running

15. (17) Jack Harvey, Honda, 110, Running

16. (24) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 110, Running

17. (21) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 110, Running

18. (22) Takuma Sato, Honda, 110, Running

19. (15) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 110, Running

20. (12) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 110, Running

21. (3) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 110, Running

22. (25) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 109, Running

23. (19) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 100, Running

24. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 82, Contact

25. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 67, Mechanical

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 111.493 mph

Time of Race: 01:56:15.6892

Margin of victory: 1.1792 seconds

Cautions: 1 for 4 laps

Lead changes: 9 among 4 drivers

Lap Leaders:

McLaughlin, Scott 1 – 20

Lundgaard, Christian 21

Rahal, Graham 22

Ilott, Callum 23

McLaughlin, Scott 24 – 47

Power, Will 48

Rahal, Graham 49

McLaughlin, Scott 50 – 78

Power, Will 79

McLaughlin, Scott 80 – 110

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Point Standings: Power 523, Newgarden 503, Dixon 503, Ericsson 484, McLaughlin 482, Palou 457, O’Ward 456, Herta 362, Rossi 361, Rosenqvist 360, Rahal 333, VeeKay 315, Grosjean 302, Pagenaud 301, Lundgaard 293, Malukas 288, Daly 261, Castroneves 252, Sato 251, Ilott 213, Johnson 200, Harvey 199, DeFrancesco 191, Kirkwood 174, Kellett 128, Tony Kanaan 78, Ed Carpenter 75, Santino Ferrucci 71, Tatiana Calderon 58, JR Hildebrand 53, Juan Pablo Montoya 44, Simona De Silvestro 26, Marco Andretti 17, Sage Karam 14, Stefan Wilson 10