Wrecks in Next Gen: ‘Like I Got Beat Up At Bar’

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Ever since the Next Gen car made its debut, the drivers have been concerned about its rigidity and the harsh impacts their bodies feel during a crash, hits they describe as “violent”.

They have become more vocal about the situation since Kurt Busch’s qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway in late July sidelined him with a concussion that could possibly end his career.

Kevin Harvick says when his Ford hits the wall it now feels like it did before SAFER barriers were installed. On Thursday during NASCAR Cup playoff media day, Denny Hamlin talked about the soreness he felt following his involvement in two multi-car accidents last Sunday at Daytona. On lap 31 he was involved in a six-car accident and then a 14-car pileup on lap 138 when rain hit the track.

“It is like I got beat up at a bar and somebody was kicking me in the ribs while I was on the ground,” Hamlin said. “That’s really all I can equate it to is that the whole right side just felt smashed.”

Hamlin, who suffered a compression fracture in his back in March 2013 at Auto Club Speedway, said he thought NASCAR possessed a log of hits that he’d taken during his career.

Unlike previous years when the teams built their cars and could work on certain areas to improve them, the parts now come from vendors and can’t be altered.

“It’s all in the hands of NASCAR,” Hamlin said. “It’s up to them to make sure that all of the drivers are safe. We didn’t design the Next Gen car. We left it in their hands to design it and they farmed it out to these companies to build. Certainly, in the old days we would do things in our own race shop to make them a little better based off the feedback we have, but we just have to wait and see what they hand us.”

Harvick says that pretty much every hit he has taken in the new car this year has hurt.

“At Sonoma, I hit the back of the 2 car (Austin Cindric) so hard that it locked my HANS out, and I kept going,” Harvick said. “Every hit is violent and some of the smallest hits hurt like they shouldn’t hurt. Everybody knows the car is too stiff and I think when you look at the crash data it just doesn’t represent what the drivers are feeling in the car.

“They’ll say, ‘Well, it was only a 15G hit.’ Well, I’m telling you some of those 15G hits feel like 50 compared to what they have been in old cars. I mean they are just blunt, violent wrecks every time you hit something, and they do not feel like they did in the old car. Every time we hit a car it feels like hitting a concrete wall. Every time we hit a soft wall it feels like hitting a concrete wall and they’re violent.

“When you see Denny talking about being banged up and Kurt out, you hear the hits week after week after week and I know everybody is talking about making some changes, but I haven’t really seen any.”

Hamlin said there had been no dialogue with NASCAR to determine what could be done to change the situation.

“I would think that if we were going to implement any changes for next year that they would have been started on, but I’m not really sure,” Hamlin added. “I think this car is a very general term … so many parts and pieces to it.

“Certainly, it could be better, but anytime you build something that’s more rigid and built to last longer, the softest part, which is your body, is going to take the brunt of it. Right now, that’s where we’re getting beat up.”