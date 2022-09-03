23XI Playing Numbers Game

DARLINGTON, S.C. – In NASCAR’s Xfinity and Truck series it’s not unusual to have the owner’s championship go to a team that’s different from the one earning the driver’s title; however, that situation could possibly occur this year in the Cup Series.

When Kurt Busch relinquished the medical waiver NASCAR granted him, that made another position available in the driver playoffs. Instead of 15 positions having been filled entering last week’s regular season finale at Daytona, only 14 were taken. That meant Austin Dillon entered the playoffs as the season’s 15th different winner and Ryan Blaney was the lone driver gaining entrance on points.

However, Busch’s exit from the playoffs didn’t affect his No. 45 team, leaving it in contention for the owner’s championship. Thus, there are 16 teams in the owner standings that entered the playoffs with a victory.

It was believed at 23XI Racing that a driver with Cup experience could benefit the No. 45 team more than a rookie. That’s the reason 23XI Racing decided to put Bubba Wallace in the No. 45 Chevrolet and move Ty Gibbs to the No. 23 for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The No. 45 team enters the playoffs as the 12th seed in the quest for the owner’s championship and keeps Blaney from having his No. 12 Ford in the title hunt.

“It stinks that Mr. Penske is not in with the (No.) 12 car on the owner’s side of it,” Blaney said. “He and I talked a little bit about that. I was like, ‘Man, I hate we didn’t get you in on the owner’s side of it,’ and he said, ‘As long as you’re in on the driver. I want you to win the championship.’ He was just happy to get me in as a driver.

“Best case scenario, I could win the driver championship and one of the other two (Penske) cars could win the owner’s championship. That would be a fun party, I guess.”