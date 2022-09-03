Wide Open Cup Playoffs Crank Up In Darlington

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

DARLINGTON, S.C. – When NASCAR’s Cup playoffs open in Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway the 16 title contenders don’t consider anyone a clear favorite for the championship.

Instead, they point to inconsistency and the Next Gen car as the great equalizers in this year’s title race.

With just 15 points separating top seed Chase Elliott from second seed Joey Logano and only 20 points separating Logano from the 16th-seeded Austin Dillon, Logano described this year as “the most close playoff battle we’ve had coming into the playoffs.”

“Usually, there are drivers that come with zero playoff points,” explained Logano, who put his Ford on the pole Saturday with a 168.521-mph lap on the 1.366-mile track. “Now, you’ve got some with wins, stage wins, some regular season points that switched over. I don’t think we’ve ever had it this close before and that’s because of inconsistency.

“We kind of knew this would happen at the beginning of the year. When you have a brand-new car, the cycles happen quicker; whereas, typically, before a team will figure it out and know they’ve got two-and-a-half to three months of kicking butt before the next cycle comes. Now, it’s like three weeks before the next team is the dominant team. We’ve seen this cycle happen four or five times already this year, so you just have to hope you cycle to the front when it matters the most.”

Elliott, who qualified 23rd, said how tight the field had become during the last six months was “pretty significant.”

“At the beginning of the year you had cars that were superior,” Elliott continued. “If your car was driving pretty good, you could drive your way up through the field, but as the year has gone on everyone has gotten closer, which is expected.”

Ross Chastain believes the Next Gen car has gotten “us 80 percent parity across the field.”

“I don’t think you’ll get 100 percent, but I think it got us 80 percent farther than I’ve ever seen in the sport,” said Chastain, who qualified 12th for Sunday’s race. “I don’t know how you can call anyone a favorite (in the playoffs).”

Eight drivers competing for the driver championship qualified in the top 10. Daniel Suarez’s team encountered trouble during pre-race inspection for the playoffs’ inaugural race. His Chevrolet failed inspection three times. Initially, there were problems with the body and then with the car’s toe. Suarez wasn’t allowed to qualify, his car chief was ejected, and he lost his pit selection. Once Sunday’s race receives the green flag, Suarez must serve a pass-through penalty.

Six teams are represented in this year’s playoffs with four of those organizations – Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, Trackhouse Racing, and Richard Childress Racing — having their entire driver roster in championship contention. Kyle Larson returns to defend his 2021 title; however, the veterans have four newcomers with which to contend. Trackhouse Racing drivers Suarez and Chastain are in the playoffs for the first time along with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe and Team Penske’s Austin Cindric, the third rookie to contend for the title. Denny Hamlin made the playoffs his rookie season in 2006 as did Elliott in 2016.

“Advancing as far in the playoffs as possible is where my head is at and where I think this team is looking,” said Cindric, who qualified sixth. “I think it’s also something that we’re capable of. It’s been a tight season and I think execution and consistency has been at a premium and I think those that are able to perform in that manner is where I think I have to have my mind.

“I think we’re gonna have to put three really great races together to move onto the next round and start all over again. With that mentality, I don’t think there’s much to lose and a lot to gain.”

Darlington, Kansas and Bristol comprise the playoffs first round with Bristol being the cutoff event that eliminates the lowest four drivers in the standings. The Round of 12 is comprised of Texas, Talladega and the Charlotte ROVAL, while the tracks in the Round of 8 are Las Vegas, Homestead-Miami and Martinsville. The historic half-mile Martinsville track once again determines the Championship 4.