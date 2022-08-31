’79 500 Was A Signature Moment For Georgia’s Wilson

By Jeff Hood | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. – “It’s all come down to this. Out of Turn 2, Donnie Allison in first. Where will Cale make his move?”

In one magical moment, the stars had instantly aligned for CBS Sports’ Ken Squier to introduce the nation to the good ol’ boys of stock racing.

The 1979 Daytona 500 is commonly recognized as the most important race in the history of NASCAR.

That statement is emboldened by the story of Jon Wilson, a 34-year-old high school teacher in Georgia who marvels at an event that occurred nearly a decade before he was born.

After reading a book detailing the happenings that occurred during the running of the Great American Race in February 1979, Wilson concocted an idea to create a unique piece of memorabilia linked to the day a blizzard blanketed much of the East Coast and NASCAR became a household name.

“During the start of Covid, we were stuck at home for a few months. So I began looking around and asked myself ‘what can I do?’ he said. “I had read the book about the 1979 Daytona. So I went down that road.”

Wilson managed to locate a souvenir program in mint condition from the sport’s trademark race in 1979 through a listing on Etsy. It included a black and white photo of “the fight” and an original Ralph DePalma ticket stub with a face value of $20.

The next step was to get the participants of the famous race to autograph the cover of his new prized possession.

Originally, Wilson devised a plan to obtain the signatures of the three divers involved in the famous fight. He wound up upping the ante by also going after the top three finishers that afternoon.

“My first thought was to get Donnie (Allison), Bobby (Allison) and Cale (Yarborough) to sign it,” Wilson said. “Then I found out Richard (Petty) signs, D.W. (Darrell Waltrip) signs and “A.J. Foyt will sign. And that’s where it kind of got started.”

Wilson’s improbable journey began in April 2020, when he mailed it to Donnie Allison.

“He signed it fairly quickly and returned it within a week,” Wilson said. “So I mailed it to Bobby for him to sign.”

Within a span of several weeks, Wilson had methodically obtained the signatures of the Allison brothers, Yarborough, Petty and Waltrip.

“Everybody was stuck at home,” Wilson said. “The turn-around time was pretty fast.”

Considering that Foyt was part of the three-car draft that streaked underneath the checkered flag line that day, he really wanted the third-place finisher’s signature to complete his masterpiece.

“I was hesitant on A.J. because it had to be mailed all the way to Texas,” Wilson said. “And that’s the farthest my program had traveled by mail. And it turns out 2020 was the year the Indy 500 got moved to the fall. So, A.J. was busy getting ready for that race (as a car owner).

“It took several weeks, but I was excited the day it finally arrived in the mail with his signature.”

Raised in Lilburn, Ga., Wilson’s first taste of racing come at the impressible age of four.

“I’d go to my grandfather’s house on Sunday afternoons and watch the race,” Wilson said. “And as I got a little older, he’d take me to (area short tracks) Lanier Raceway and Peach State Speedway.

“That’s when I fell in love with it.”

Wilson’s passion for NASCAR during his childhood coincided with Harry Gant’s ascension to the top of the sport during the early 1990s.

“I got hooked on the Skoal Bandit car and Harry Gant,” said Wilson, who instantly recalled Gant nearly missing winning five consecutive races in 1991 following late-race brake failure at North Wilkesboro.

Wilson said his mom made a Skoal Bandit Halloween costume for him to wear to school one year in the 1990s.

“The fact it had Skoal written on it didn’t go over too well with the principal,” Wilson joked.

His first venture into memorabilia came when he was in the fourth grade as he began amassing a large collection of diecast cars. Among his favorites were replicas of cars driven by Darrell Waltrip.

When Gant’s career wound down, he began following Waltrip.

By the time Waltrip retired from the sport following the 2000 season, Wilson had already latched onto a new driver: Casey Atwood.

“I began liking Casey in 1999. That’s when he flipped in the Busch Series race at Daytona,” Wilson said. “He was my guy.”

As he began his studies at the University of Georgia and Atwood’s NASCAR career was flaming out, Wilson slowly drifted away from the sport while still monitoring it from a distance.

“There didn’t seem to be many college students that followed NASCAR,” he said.

But Wilson’s interest in the sport was rekindled when Chase Elliott began making a splash in NASCAR in 2015.

“That’s when the siren in Dawsonville got dusted off” Wilson said.

Nowadays, he follows NASCAR closely by watching each race on TV, listening to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast, tuning in to NASCAR on Sirius radio and “keeping up through the blogs, things on YouTube and whatever comes across Twitter.”

Collecting signatures from NASCAR drivers through the United States Postal Service has proven to be successful for Wilson. His other memorabilia includes an authentic Winston Million Dollar bill that flew in victory lane on Labor Day in 1985 at Darlington along with a Southern 500 race program from that same event, both autographed by race-winner Elliott.

He has Waltrip’s signature on a race program from the running of The Winston in 1985 and a 1989 Daytona 500 ticket stub, events both won by the Tennessee resident.

Wilson was also able to obtain Yarborough’s autograph on the cover of the February 28, 1977 edition of Sports Illustrated, whose lead story that week was the South Carolinian’s victory at Daytona.

As far as his treasured 1979 Daytona 500 souvenir program, Wilson has no plans to put it on the auction block.

“It’s not really something I want to part with right now,” he said. “I’m very fortunate that I’ve been able to add some pretty interesting pieces to my collection, not just NASCAR but some historical items in football and baseball too.

“But I’d like to think that one day I’m building something that, when I’m gone, I can pass down. Hopefully, my wife and I will have kids one day and it will be something that they cherish and will be able to recognize the significance.”