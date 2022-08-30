Clements Penalized; Out of Playoffs

CONCORD, N.C. – A penalty issued against Jeremy Clements and his team Tuesday afternoon by NASCAR has removed the Xfinity Series driver from the playoff field.

Initially, Clements earned a position in the Xfinity Series playoffs with his victory early Saturday morning in the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway. However, on Tuesday NASCAR announced a L2 penalty had been issued against the No. 51 team for its intake manifold.

The NASCAR rulebook states that all L2 penalties found after post-race inspection is completed will result in a penalty(ies) based off the minimum penalty options and the race finishing position will not count towards eligibility for the playoffs, advancement in the playoffs, eligibility for non-point events, and tie breakers.

Crew chief Mark Setzer was fined $60,000. The team was docked 75 owner points, 75 driver points, and 10 NASCAR playoff points.

A victory celebration for Clements and his team was scheduled for Tuesday evening in their hometown of Spartanburg, S.C., but it was canceled after the penalty was announced.