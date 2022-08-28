Dillon Wins At Daytona To Set Playoff Field

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

RacinToday.com

Austin Dillon emerged from a tangle of smoking, spinning wrecked cars to take the lead late in Sunday’s regular-season NASCAR Cup Series race, waited out a multi-hour rain delay and was then crowned winner at Daytona International Speedway.

The victory was Dillon’s first of the season and earned him a berth in the Playoffs, which begin next weekend.

While Richard Childress Racing’s Dillon celebrated because of the weird day of rain and wrecks, Martin Truex, Jr. bummed out.

Dillon’s victory combined with an eight-place finish by Truex, shut the Joe Gibbs Racing driver out of the Playoffs based on points.

Ryan Blaney of Team Penske secured the final Playoffs spot based on points.

Tyler Reddick of RCR finished second while Penske’s Austin Cindric was third.

Blaney finished 15th and six laps off the pace after an early race wreck, but that was just enough to edge Truex in the Playoffs battle.

Joining Blaney and Dillon as competitors in the 16-driver, 10-race Playoffs which begin next weekend in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina will be:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Daniel Suárez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

A key wreck occurred late n the first stage. Involved was Blaney.

Blaney, who was plus 33 in points before the wreck, suffered big damage. He went two laps down. He returned to the track from the pits but his right front fender did not. But Blaney hung in to keeps Playoff hopes alive.

With 60 to go, it was Truex’s turn to run into trouble. He slowed to avoid a wreck in front of him while he was running fourth in the outside line and got hit from behind by Ross Chastain. Truex, too, restarted with right front fender damage but still on the lead lap.

On Lap 138, drivers at the front of the pack broke loose as wet weather quickly approached Turn 1. Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suárez, Daniel Hemric and Justin Haley began wrecking up front but Dillon swerved left and onto the apron to miss the mess to emerge with the lead.

Others involved were Kevin Harvick, Harrison Burton, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Ty Dillon, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones and Todd Gilliland.

Almost immediately rain began to pour over the 2.5-mile superspeedway and the field was brought to pit road and the race was red flagged for over three hours.

It would never restart.

(This story will be updated shortly)