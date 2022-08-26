Clements Gives Big Teams A Lesson in Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeremy Clements is no stranger to Cinderella stories.

In 2004, a driveshaft in Clements’ dirt late model came through the car and nearly ripped off his right hand. The doctors told him he would never race again. However, after a skin graft, 10 surgeries and a year absence from racing, Clements proved the doctors wrong.

In 2017, Clements shocked the motorsports community with a victory in the Johnsonville 180 at Road America. That gave him his first taste of the playoffs.

Last year, Clements gained a position in the playoffs via points.

This year he upset the Goliaths of the Xfinity Series with his family-owned, four full-time employee team to claim the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

“I’m dumbfound. I’m shocked. I’m speechless,” an excited Clements said as he sat in Daytona’s infield media center and consumed a Busch Light during his post-race interview. “It’s just incredible. There’s no words to describe it.”

Clements’ victory came 58 years after his grandfather Crawford Clements celebrated in Daytona victory lane as A.J. Foyt’s crew chief, and more than six decades after his uncle Louis Clements served as Rex White’s crew chief when he earned the 1960 Cup Series championship.

“The Clements family has a long history in NASCAR way before I was ever thought of,” Jeremy said. “Those guys are the pioneers of the sport. They were super smart.”

Crawford died in 1996, but Jeremy points to his grandfather as the one who started him in racing.

“He started taking me when I was a kid to the dirt track with a Go-Kart,” Jeremy said. “It really made it hard (when he passed away) because I didn’t have anybody to take me. I just had to get my mom to take me and get a ride. I would find somebody to let me drive their stuff.

“I was 11 years old when he passed away. I just remember being at the shop, thinking he was super smart. He’s in heaven now. I know he’s got to be smiling. I wish he was here to share this victory with us. To win Daytona is frickin’ phenomenal.”

Based in Spartanburg, S.C., Jeremy’s Chevrolets are powered by engines constructed by his father, Tony. The team receives no help from Chevrolet, but Jeremy hopes that will change with his victory. He does whatever is needed to make sure the team gets to each race, from working on the cars, to acquiring sponsors, to booking hotel rooms, to sweeping the floors.

“It all ends with me,” Jeremy said. “I gotta make sure everything’s right and it’s a full-time job for sure. It’s a lot when you’re trying to juggle all that stuff.

“(But) we’ve been very smart over these years. We kinda cut a lot of corners, corners that cost speed. We build our own engines and that cuts down a lot of the cost. At the end of the year, we can make money and pay our guys good … and try to make our stuff better … by trying to buy newer stuff. We have no engineers. There’s definitely some things I would love to do, but we can’t do them if we’re going to keep doing this. We spend an eighth of what a big team spends for a race.”

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, the 37-year-old Jeremy snaked his way through four multi-car crashes in the closing laps to claim his second career Xfinity victory in triple overtime in the rain-delayed event that ended about 1:30 a.m. The carnage started with a seven-car crash on lap 92 of the scheduled 100-lap race. Then with two laps remaining an eight-car crash occurred on the frontstretch. That sent the race into overtime and led to a 13-car pileup on the backstretch. Next came an eight-car crash on the backstretch, sending the race into its third overtime.

“We were the ones that survived for once,” Clements said. “How we got through that big wreck on the backstretch, I don’t know. I’ve had my fair share of wrecks … so just to win is incredible. I didn’t even think we had a shot. I didn’t have a car to win if everybody had survived.

“Obviously, when we have our ducks in a row we can run pretty competitively, but to win is a tall task. It’s been a rough season for sure. We’ve been in a lot of wrecks. We’ve been in the wrong place, wrong time numerous times.”

Still, Jeremy pointed to some good performances this season. A top-five at Loudon, N.H., and good runs on the road courses.

“But we were just never able to put it together,” he continued. “I race hard, but I race clean. I don’t ruffle feathers. So, I feel good about where I’m at with my fellow competitors.”

Several drivers and team owners came into victory lane to congratulate Jeremy on his Daytona win.

“We won it legit,” he said. “There was no BS caution or rain or whatever. We won hands down so it’s pretty damn coo.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – 21st Annual Wawa 250

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida

Friday, August 26, 2022

(9) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 118. (37) Timmy Hill(i), Chevrolet, 118. (1) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 118. (25) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 118. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 118. (36) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 118. (8) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 118. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 118. (28) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 118. (32) Kyle Sieg #, Ford, 118. (34) Jesse Iwuji #, Chevrolet, 118. (22) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 118. (15) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 118. (14) Austin Hill #, Chevrolet, 118. (6) Riley Herbst, Ford, 118. (31) Joey Gase, Ford, 116. (18) Blaine Perkins(i), Chevrolet, 116. (5) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 115. (16) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, DVP, 114. (12) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 114. (29) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 113. (2) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, Accident, 110. (10) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Accident, 110. (33) Matt Mills(i), Toyota, Accident, 110. (38) Justin Haley(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 103. (11) Ryan Sieg, Ford, Accident, 103. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 103. (30) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, Accident, 103. (35) Josh Williams, Ford, Accident, 103. (23) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, Accident, 103. (26) David Starr, Ford, Accident, 98. (13) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, Accident, 98. (27) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, Engine, 97. (4) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, Accident, 91. (19) John Hunter Nemechek(i), Toyota, Accident, 82. (7) Sheldon Creed #, Chevrolet, Accident, 82. (20) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, Accident, 82. (3) Sammy Smith, Toyota, Accident, 14.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 113.328 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 36 Mins, 11 Secs. Margin of Victory: Caution Seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 41 laps.

Lead Changes: 19 among 12 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A. Allmendinger 1-4;N. Gragson 5-16;J. Berry 17-18;R. Herbst 19;T. Gibbs 20-24;R. Herbst 25;T. Gibbs 26-31;J. Berry 32-35;B. Brown 36;A. Alfredo 37-40;J. Allgaier 41-49;A. Alfredo 50-51;J. Allgaier 52-53;A. Alfredo 54-55;N. Gragson 56-62;R. Vargas 63;N. Gragson 64-96;D. Hemric 97;A. Hill # 98-115;J. Clements 116-118.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Noah Gragson 3 times for 52 laps; Austin Hill # 1 time for 18 laps; Ty Gibbs 2 times for 11 laps; Justin Allgaier 2 times for 11 laps; Anthony Alfredo 3 times for 8 laps; Josh Berry 2 times for 6 laps; AJ Allmendinger 1 time for 4 laps; Jeremy Clements 1 time for 3 laps; Riley Herbst 2 times for 2 laps; Daniel Hemric 1 time for 1 lap; Ryan Vargas 1 time for 1 lap; Brandon Brown 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 54,21,2,16,8,19,7,1,14,39

Stage #2 Top Ten: 9,23,98,1,8,26,54,7,31,39