Playoffs Field Due To Be Set Sunday At Daytona

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

(Editor’s note: The Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway scheduled for Saturday evening has been postpone until Sunday. The start time is schedule for 10 a.m. Eastern on CNBC).

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Thirteen winless drivers vying for one position in NASCAR’s Cup Series playoffs in Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 have set the stage for one of the most chaotic races at Daytona International Speedway.

If one of the 13 drivers wins the 160-lap race, they automatically receive a berth in the playoffs with the other vacant slot going to the highest non-winner in the driver point standings. If the victory goes to a former winner this season, then the two highest non-winners in the standings move into the playoffs.

Two positions became available on Thursday when the injured Kurt Busch withdrew his medical wavier granted him by NASCAR.

“You never know what to expect here, but you know it’s going to be wild and crazy and there will be a lot of crashes,” said Martin Truex Jr., who’s still looking for a victory this season. “Rain in the area. Who knows when it could end. Does it even go the full distance?

“They brought the last regular season race here for a reason. Right? Drama and craziness and that’s what we’re going to see.”

This season’s winless drivers who own a victory at the 2.5-mile speedway are Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney, Justin Haley, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola. Blaney enters the event third in the regular season standings, 25 points ahead of Truex in sixth. If there is a repeat winner, both will get into the playoffs, but if a non-winner visits victory lane, the lone playoff berth on points will go to Blaney. Those who could get into the playoffs with their first Daytona victory include Bubba Wallace, Chris Buescher, and Truex.

Wallace has finished second in the last two Daytona races and has three runner-up finishes in 10 events at the superspeedway.

Buescher won a Daytona 500 qualifying race in February and possesses the best starting position – eighth — of those seeking a playoff berth.

“There’s only one lap that matters to us here this weekend and that is the last one and being in the right spot on that last one,” Buescher said. “If you kinda cruise around in the first Stage, Stage and a half, and save your stuff, at the end of the day that does not put you in the best chance to win the race. Drivers haven’t seen you up there all day, they don’t recognize you as a car that has speed, or they just don’t respect the fact that you hung out in the back and didn’t participate for half the race.

“I think we have to race and whatever happens will happen. We’ll control what we can and be there for that last lap and be in a good spot like we were here last year.”

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on NBC. In areas where the race is preempted by a local NFL game, the race can be viewed on Peacock.