Chicago Plan: Fun With Minimal Disruption

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Longtime track executive Julie Giese said Friday her objective with NASCAR’s 2023 Chicago Street Race was to bring a festival atmosphere to the city that will cause as little disruption as possible to the residents.

“We want to be mindful of the community,” Giese said. “We understand we are racing in downtown Chicago. There are residents nearby and we want to do it with as limited amount of disruption as we can to them. I am going to be spending a lot of time in this community around Grant Park … and trying to overcome their concerns.”

Giese says they expect 50,000 people to attend the event daily.

“For us, this is about making it that festival experience,” Giese said. “We’ve talked extensively about concerts each night following the races, but then having that festival experience — Chicago food, Chicago arts and culture — just celebrating what Chicago is. I think that’s incredibly important, but then this is another opportunity for us to bring NASCAR to a new set of fans… help them to understand what is going on and what to expect.”

NASCAR announced Thursday that Giese, Phoenix Raceway’s current president, would transition into the same role overseeing all NASCAR operations for the Cup Series first-ever Chicago Street Course race scheduled for July 1-2, 2023.

She will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations at Phoenix through NASCAR Championship Weekend in November. Giese, a Wisconsin native, will then relocate to Chicago and open a NASCAR office. In addition to building an in-market team, Giese will lead all efforts for the event, including NASCAR’s commitment to deliver benefits to Chicago’s residents, engagement with youth programs and support for the local business community.

“We have an internal group with our design and development team that has already done an extensive amount of research and talked to a number of individuals and groups that have put on street courses,” Giese said. “I worked with that team for two years … but it is going to be a learning experience. There are some events I want to make sure I get to that I understand the setup and making sure that we are leaning on those people who have had that extensive experience in the past, so we know what to expect and what we need to be mindful of moving forward.”

Giese, who oversaw the $178 million modernization of Phoenix Raceway, noted her experience at the one-mile track prepared her for the Chicago project.

“I’ve learned so much from that community in Phoenix and I think that’s going to be really important in this,” Giese continued. “I’m a detail person and this is going to take a whole lot of detail.”

In addition to Phoenix, Giese promoted the $400 million redevelopment of Daytona International Speedway.