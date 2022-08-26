Hendrick Crew Chief Ives Walking Away After ’22

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Greg Ives announced Friday on Twitter that after 17 seasons on the road he was stepping down as Alex Bowman’s crew chief at the end of the season.

“There are many reasons, but the most important one is the chance to focus on my family and spend more time with our kids as they grow up,” Ives said in his statement.

“Leading the No. 48 has been one of the great privileges of my life, and I’m excited to go into the playoffs and chase a championship with Alex and this incredible group of people. I’m also looking forward to the next step in my career, which will be here with my Hendrick Motorsports family. I’ll never have the words to properly express how grateful I am to be able to live out my dream of working in racing or properly thank everyone who has supported me along the way.”

The 42-year-old Michigan native graduated from Michigan Technological University in 2003 and joined Hendrick Motorsports as a mechanic in 2004. He was a lead engineer on the No. 48 Hendrick entry during the team’s five consecutive seasons — 2006-2010 – with Jimmie Johnson. Ives moved to JR Motorsports in 2013 to become Regan Smith’s crew chief. He won the 2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Chase Elliott at JR Motorsports before returning to Hendrick to oversee Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s three-win season in 2015.

Ives was Bowman’s crew chief during the 10 races in which he competed for Hendrick in 2016. He became Bowman’s crew chief when the Arizona driver joined Hendrick fulltime in 2018.