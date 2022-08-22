‘Dinger After Great Run At The Glen: Today We Earned It

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – For two straight days at Watkins Glen International, A.J. Allmendinger saw the same thing at the checkered flag – the rear of Kyle Larson’s Chevrolet.

He finished 0.882 second behind Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen, a day after placing 0.273 second in arrears to the California native in Saturday’s Sunoco Go Rewards 200 NASCAR Xfinity event.

“Finishing second sucks,” Allmendinger said emphatically. “But when it’s Kyle Larson, if I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times, he’s the most bad ass driver on the planet now. I don’t care what you put him in. It’s tough finishing second to him, but we were there.

“Yesterday (Saturday) we kinda got gifted a second place. Today (Sunday) we earned it.”

Allmendinger didn’t become a victory contender until the final five laps in Sunday’s 90-lap race. A spin on lap 2 after a tag by Austin Cindric forced Allmendinger to play catchup the rest of the race.

“We had to fight hard and use all of the strategy,” said Allmendinger, who talked briefly with Cindric following the event. “Honestly, it was probably one of the most fun race cars I have ever driven in my life. The thing was hooked up.”

When the green flag waved on the final Stage, Allmendinger sat seventh. By the time the race’s fourth caution period began with 10 laps remaining, the masterful road racer sat fourth. Another yellow flag four laps later provided Allmendinger with the opportunity he needed to make a victory bid.

When the race restarted with five laps remaining, Chase Elliott led, Larson was second and Allmendinger possessed third. The field charged down the hill and into turn one. When Larson and Elliott collided, Larson grabbed the lead and Allmendinger charged into second. Larson never led by more than a second and with two laps remaining Allmendinger had cut the deficit to 0.489 second. However, he couldn’t move any closer and once again had to settle for the runner-up position.

“We were pretty equal, it was just on different parts of the race track,” Allmendinger said. “I could really get close to him kinda through the Bus Stop and then I was a little bit too loose the last half of the race track. I was pushing hard.

“These cars get aero sensitive and that’s why I thought if I could get in front of him, I would probably be good. I just got loose behind him. I got pretty close to him in the Carousel, and it got me really loose. He was really good the second half of the race track so we were just kinda stringing each other back and forth. He really doesn’t make mistakes, so I knew I was going to have to get to him to have a shot. Two really fast cars like that, it’s hard to get to the bumper. I did everything I could. I wouldn’t change anything I did.

“It is what it is. We had a shot to win a Cup race so you can’t be too pissed off about it.”

NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity series move to Daytona Beach next weekend with the event concluding the Cup Series regular season.