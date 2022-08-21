Elliott Collects 2022 Win No. 5

RacinToday.com

Kyle Larson edged past teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps to go, held off road-racing ace AJ Allmendinger and went on to get the victory.

It was the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s second of the season.

Larson, the defending Cup champion, swept the weekend at the historic Watkins Glen road course as he also won Saturday’s Xfinity Series event.

He also won a year ago at The Glen.

Allmendinger finished second, .882 seconds back.

Joey Logano of Team Penske was third.

Fourth was Chase Elliott, who appeared to be driving to his fifth victory of the season when two late cautions cost him the win.

Elliott took the lead with 49 laps to go, recaptured it with 19 to go after pitting cycled through, but on the restart with five laps to go was edged out of the lead by Larson.

That was really my only opportunity (to go for the lead), I’m not proud of it,’’ Larson said, “But being in the inside lane, the right lane, being the leader, choosing the left lane, it definitely wins out. But when it gets late in the race, it’s definitely risky.

“I knew that was my only opportunity to get by him. I feel like our cars were pretty equal today. Had a lot of fun after rate green flag cycle trying to chase hi down. Kind of burned my stuff up a little bit.

“But the restarts kept me in it and kept our team in it. I’m proud of my guys. Good to get another win here at Watkins Glen and get some more bonus points going into the Playoffs, we haven’t had a lot here this year.’’

Elliott responded by congratulating Larson.

Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing finished fifth.

The start of the race was pushed back about two hours because of rain and lightening in Upstate New York.

Once it did start, Elliott led the field into the first turn with cars running treaded rain tires. Elliott led the first three laps but surrendered the point to Michael McDowell on Lap 4.

Over the next several laps, the track began to dry and teams began to call their drivers into the pits to change to slick tires.

The first to put on slicks were Chase Briscoe and McDowell. Those two spent the rest of stage one battling for the lead. McDowell continued to contend and finished sixth, Briscoe did not as he finished 25th.

The final race of the regular season is scheduled for next weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Sunday’s race featured a NASCAR record five foreign drivers. Included in that group was Formula 1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen of Finland. He won his F1 title in 2007 while driving for Ferrari.

Raikkonen ran top 10 for a while but was crashed out of the race early in Stage 3. Starting the wreck was Ross Chastain, who punted Austin Dillon.

Also driving Cup cars at The Glen were Kyle Tilley of England, Daniil Kvyat of Russia, Loris Hezemans of Holland and Mike Rockenfeller of Germany.

(This story will be updated shortly)

###

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 36th Annual Go Bowling at The Glen

Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, New York

Sunday, August 21, 2022

(2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 90. (6) AJ Allmendinger(i), Chevrolet, 90. (20) Joey Logano, Ford, 90. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 90. (9) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 90. (3) Michael McDowell, Ford, 90. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 90. (38) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 90. (7) Chris Buescher, Ford, 90. (31) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 90. (29) Cole Custer, Ford, 90. (24) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 90. (8) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 90. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 90. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 90. (28) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 90. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 90. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 90. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 90. (22) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 90. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 90. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 90. (25) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 90. (26) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 90. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 90. (16) Ty Gibbs(i), Toyota, 90. (32) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 90. (30) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 90. (35) Aric Almirola, Ford, 90. (33) Mike Rockenfeller, Chevrolet, 90. (17) Joey Hand, Ford, 90. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 89. (34) Loris Hezemans(i), Ford, 89. (39) Cody Ware, Ford, 88. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, Suspension, 83. (36) Daniil Kvyat, Toyota, 58. (27) Kimi Raikkonen, Chevrolet, Accident, 44. (19) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, Rear End, 28. (37) Kyle Tilley, Ford, Steering, 15.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 95.962 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 17 Mins, 52 Secs. Margin of Victory: .882 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 11 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Elliott 1-3;M. McDowell 4-11;T. Reddick 12-13;C. Elliott 14-15;C. Briscoe 16-22;T. Gilliland # 23-27;J. Logano 28-42;M. McDowell 43-48;C. Elliott 49-58;C. Custer 59-65;A. Dillon 66-71;C. Elliott 72-85;K. Larson 86-90.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Chase Elliott 4 times for 29 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 15 laps; Michael McDowell 2 times for 14 laps; Chase Briscoe 1 time for 7 laps; Cole Custer 1 time for 7 laps; Austin Dillon 1 time for 6 laps; Todd Gilliland # 1 time for 5 laps; Kyle Larson 1 time for 5 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 2 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 14,8,99,38,1,22,42,34,18,16

Stage #2 Top Ten: 22,18,34,9,42,15,17,5,41,20

