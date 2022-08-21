Sponsorship Questions Taking A Toll On Busch

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – No matter whether one is a highly paid athlete or a blue-collar worker, when your professional life suddenly turns upside down it leads to stress and sleepless nights.

Kyle Busch admitted Saturday at Watkins Glen International that the spring and summer months have been “hard as hell” for him and he’s experienced “a lot of sleepless nights” as he’s tried to figure out his future.

“The first time I went through this was 15 years ago and it was a learning experience,” Busch said. “It was hard then, too, but it was nothing like now. Then it was just me, myself, and I. I didn’t have (my wife) Samantha. I didn’t have a son. I didn’t have a daughter. All I had was an agent that was helping me and now I’m kind of all on my own doing it along with Samantha and family, but, you know, going through many of the same things.

“But it’s way, way harder because now you have Kyle Busch Motorsports that you’ve got to think about, you’ve got a building that you’ve got to pay on, … you’ve got a building note and all that sort of stuff. So, there’s a lot of pieces and that’s why it’s not so simple.”

Busch’s longtime sponsor Mars Inc. notified Joe Gibbs Racing in December 2021 that it would leave NASCAR at the end of the 2022 season. In the spring, JGR thought it had found a replacement, but then the deal didn’t materialize. No one expected JGR to be this far into the season without a new sponsor that would begin in 2023 for Busch. The Las Vegas native now finds himself charting a career path he never expected.

“There’s a big change coming,” Busch said. “I don’t feel like it’s fair to me or my family or anything else if we’re going to have to spend less time together moving forward because we are going to have to change our lifestyle, no questions.

“Is it worth it to go run around and not have an opportunity to win right away versus building something versus jumping in something that can win. All those questions are certainly being weighed out. So, again, that’s also why it’s not so simple and so easy. Thankfully, there are opportunities out there. There are Cup jobs available. But, again, it will not look the same as what it has for the last 15 years.”

Busch said his Rowdy Energy drink couldn’t sponsor him because the business has not yet turned a profit and was still in the red.

“You can’t default on a loan in order to pay yourself sponsorship. That’s not going to happen,” Busch said. “The premise behind this was I had another 10-year runway to go and keep going and with M&M’s and Mars and everything else. We never thought this position would be here. I was going to have that chance to build that and get it going and get it off its feet and we would find out in seven or eight years whether or not it would be something that would be sustainable for this opportunity that’s here now … or support Brexton or whatever going forward, but it’s way too early for that.”

Despite an eight-race skid without a top-10 finish, Busch believes his team is still a serious championship contender.

“We need to just find the luck truck and go buy some and then we’ll be fine,” said Busch, who snapped his eight-race slide with a ninth-place finish last week at Richmond. “I think I’ve only won my way into the final for one year. Otherwise, I’ve always pointed my way and so it’s nothing that scares me.”

Busch earned a berth in the playoffs with his victory in the Bristol dirt race.