Austin Hill’s Future Still In Development

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Austin Hill, who made his NASCAR Cup debut two weeks ago at Michigan, said Friday there were no plans for him to compete in another Cup race this season, but he was talking with Richard Childress Racing about 2023.

“We’ve been … trying to figure out what we’re going to do,” Hill said. “Obviously, it always comes down to sponsorship dollars …. There’s a lot that goes into it, even if they want to keep me around, there’s a lot of different variables that happen.

“I love where I’m at. It’s been a blast racing for RCR. Even though there’s so many employees there, it feels very family oriented. That’s what I like about it because you can go in the shop, kind of BS with the guys and just kind of hang out. It’s a really cool atmosphere and a cool place to race … and hopefully, we can do that for years to come.”

In Hill’s first year with RCR, the Winston, Ga. native qualified for the Xfinity Series playoffs by winning the season opener at Daytona. He added another victory to his total at Atlanta in July. In his Cup debut at Michigan International Speedway earlier this month, he qualified 31st and finished 18th. Hill described it as a “surreal moment” for him to be able to compete in a Cup race.

“I really just tried to take it all in that day, you know, signing autographs, and when my name was called … just trying to … step back and just take it all in,” Hill said. “Once we strapped in, it was all business from there. To come home 18th for the first one I thought was really good.”

Hill admitted the next time he drives a Cup car he will have “a lot more confidence” because “you don’t know what you’re getting into with that (Next Gen) car.”

“Just trying to find the power limit and stuff like that was really tough,” Hill said. “You’ve seen it all year long. Guys will get loose, and they over correct and end up in the fence. I didn’t want to be that guy. So, I probably under drove the car a little bit from what it was capable of doing. We worked on it all day and we got it better all day. I think at the very end of the race, I probably ran my fastest laps all day. That was one of the biggest things that we were able to do was we improved all day long and got better.”

Since Michigan, Hill has been asked repeatedly if he has talked with Childress about replacing Tyler Reddick in the No. 8 Chevrolet when Reddick leaves for 23XI Racing at the end of the 2023 season. Hill responds by saying he’s more focused on trying to win the Xfinity Series championship.

“It honestly hasn’t even really been on my mind,” Hill said. “This year, I’m really focused on what we’re doing with our (No.) 21 group on the Xfinity side.

“If the door opens up (for the No. 8 team), then great. If not, then I feel like I’m in a really good spot right now with our car. We want to win a championship in the Xfinity Series. That’s our No. 1 goal. Whatever happens from there if it happens great. If it doesn’t, then I’m not going to lose too much sleep at night.”

Entering Saturday’s Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen, Hill has recorded eight straight top-10 finishes. The last time he finished outside the top 10 was in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway where he placed 14th.

Saturday’s 2.450-mile road course race is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. It will be televised on the USA Network.