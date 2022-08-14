Harvick Wins Richmond; Goes Back To Back

Kevin Harvick took the lead for the first time in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway with 66 laps to go and from there led on the track for the rest of the day.

Harvick, who took that lead from Joey Logano, who had led five times for 222 laps in the 400-lapper, won for the second weekend in a row as he finished first at Michigan.

“It’s like I said last week,” Harvick said, “the cars have been running good week in and week out, and you see that we have a lot better understanding of what’s going on with how we adjusted on the car after the first run and were able to get our car handling a lot better.”

A year ago, the 46-year-old Stewart-Haas Racing driver, went the entire season without a victory. He went 22 races to start the 2022 season without winning.

But Sunday’s 60th career win assures the California native a place in the Playoffs, which start in three weeks.

A closing Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing finished second, .44 seconds back.

“Well, I knew he was coming,” Harvick said, “but I forgot to shift down the front straightaway the last time. I was not paying attention and he got closer than he should have. I made a mistake there a couple laps doing the same thing. I wasn’t shifting on the back and I was shifting in the front. There was a lot going on, and made a couple mistakes, let him get too close.”

Chris Buescher of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing filled out the podium.

The third spot gave Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing’s Buscher his fifth top-10 in the last nine races.

JGR’s Denny Hamlin was fourth while Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott was fifth.

Logano faded to a sixth at the end.

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 65th Annual Federated Auto Parts 400

Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Virginia

Sunday, August 14, 2022

(13) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400. (21) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 400. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400. (23) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400. (17) Joey Logano, Ford, 400. (6) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 400. (32) Aric Almirola, Ford, 400. (29) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 400. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400. (33) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 399. (11) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 399. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 399. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 399. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 399. (22) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 398. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 398. (24) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 398. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 398. (27) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 398. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 398. (15) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 397. (19) Noah Gragson(i), Chevrolet, 397. (30) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 397. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, 397. (16) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 397. (31) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 397. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 395. (25) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 395. (26) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 394. (35) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 393. (36) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 392. (28) Cody Ware, Ford, 391. (9) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, Accident, 240. (14) Ty Gibbs(i), Toyota, Engine, 180.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 98.11 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 3 Mins, 27 Secs. Margin of Victory: .441 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 28 laps.

Lead Changes: 16 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Larson 0;R. Chastain 1-80;J. Logano 81-123;K. Larson 124;R. Blaney 125;C. Custer 126-127;R. Stenhouse Jr. 128-133;J. Logano 134-172;C. Elliott 173;J. Logano 174-234;K. Larson 235-244;J. Logano 245-294;D. Hamlin 295-304;J. Logano 305-333;K. Harvick 334-340;D. Hamlin 341-352;K. Harvick 353-400.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Joey Logano 5 times for 222 laps; Ross Chastain 1 time for 80 laps; Kevin Harvick 2 times for 55 laps; Denny Hamlin 2 times for 22 laps; Kyle Larson 2 times for 11 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 6 laps; Cole Custer 1 time for 2 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 1 lap; Chase Elliott 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 1,11,5,6,24,12,22,48,41,19

Stage #2 Top Ten: 22,5,11,4,12,10,17,9,14,18