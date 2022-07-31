Reddick Captures Indy’s Wreck of A Road Course

RacinToday.com

Tyler Reddick survived a wild couple of final laps at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway infield road course and came away with his second NASCAR Cup Series win of the season.

The victory came in overtime.

The Richard Childress Racing driver finished just ahead of Ross Chastain. but Chastain was penalized 30 seconds for an illegal pass as he used the pit access road to make his pass.

Austin Cindric of Team Penske was elevated to second-place finish.

Harrison Burton was next and was followed by Todd Gilliland and Bubba Wallace.

Reddick will reportedly leave Richard Childress Racing for 23XI Racing after the 2023 season.

Reddick took the lead for good on Lap 62 of Sunday’s 86-lap Cup Series race and from there hung on to get he victory on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course circuit.

It was his second victory of his Cup career with the other coming at the Road America road circuit four races ago.

Reddick had an almost four-second lead over Hendrick Motorsport’s Chase Elliott with six laps to go. But that all went away when Christopher Bell blew a tire to bring out a caution flag.

When the race went green with three laps to go, Reddick beat Chase Elliott, who was in P2, into the treacherous Turn 1. Behind Reddick, impatience overcame intelligent racing and chaos broke out in the field. Involved were Elliott, Ryan Blaney (who led 17 laps) and a number of other contenders.

Blaney said blame humans for the Turn 1 craziness on restarts, not the track, old tires or cars.

“It’s a case of just getting wrecked,” he said. “That’s all people do at the end of these things, just dive in there and wreck you. I don’t know who shoved who and I don’t care, but tires didn’t matter at the end. We restarted top three both times and tires don’t really matter. It’s just a matter of getting through on the restart, but, apparently, that’s a hard thing to ask. People just run over each other.”

“That was nuts. Oh my gosh,” Cindric said restarts funneling the cars into narrow Turn 1.

And out came another yellow.

On the ensuing restart, AJ Allmendinger started alongside of Reddick. Behind them were Blaney and Chastain.

Reddick made it through Turn 1 cleanly but on came Chastain, who made the pass for the lead but on the access road.

Reddick made his way past Chastain anyway heading into the final turn on the track, and regained the lead on the track.

From there, he pulled away to get the win.

###

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 29th Annual Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sunday, July 31, 2022

(1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 86. (2) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 86. (13) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 86. (9) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 86. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 86. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 86. (20) AJ Allmendinger(i), Chevrolet, 86. (7) Michael McDowell, Ford, 86. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, 86. (16) Chris Buescher, Ford, 86. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 86. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 86. (38) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 86. (15) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 86. (35) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 86. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 86. (26) Ty Gibbs(i), Toyota, 86. (31) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 86. (17) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 86. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 86. (25) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 86. (32) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 86. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 86. (33) Cody Ware, Ford, 86. (37) Josh Williams(i), Ford, 86. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 86. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 86. (11) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 86. (27) Joey Hand, Ford, 85. (29) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 85. (23) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 79. (28) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, DVP, 65. (18) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Accident, 64. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 60. (22) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Accident, 57. (36) Daniil Kvyat, Toyota, Suspension, 43. (34) Loris Hezemans(i), Ford, Drivetrain, 34. (14) Aric Almirola, Ford, Accident, 24.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 78.511 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 40 Mins, 18 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.065 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T. Reddick 1-12;C. Briscoe 13-17;R. Blaney 18-32;C. Bell 33-49;T. Reddick 50;R. Blaney 51-52;A. Allmendinger(i) 53-55;T. Gilliland # 56-59;J. Hand 60-61;T. Reddick 62-86.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Tyler Reddick 3 times for 38 laps; Ryan Blaney 2 times for 17 laps; Christopher Bell 1 time for 17 laps; Chase Briscoe 1 time for 5 laps; Todd Gilliland # 1 time for 4 laps; AJ Allmendinger(i) 1 time for 3 laps; Joey Hand 1 time for 2 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 14,12,24,22,9,38,5,18,21,19

Stage #2 Top Ten: 20,18,23,9,42,11,14,41,43,51