Hamlin Grabs Cup Series Victory at Pocono

Denny Hamlin collected his third race victory of the season Sunday when he won at Pocono Raceway.

Hamlin easily held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch to get the victory.

Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports was third.

Hamlin is tied with Elliott for most wins on the season.

Fourth was Tyler Reddick while Daniel Suarez was fifth.

Busch, a two-time series champ, has yet to win in 2022 but has seven top-five finishes.

