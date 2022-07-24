Newgarden Wins at Iowa – Again

Josef Newgarden collected his fourth career win at the .894-mile Iowa Speedway oval in Newton on Saturday afternoon.

The Team Penske driver also won his fourth race of the 2022 season.

Newgarden dominated the race, beating Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet to the checkered flag by 6.1784 seconds.

Will Power finished third in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet on a day on temperatures nearly reached 100 degrees.

“I was really stoked to be third for like hanging on like that,” Power said. “Man, the tires are so gone at the end its crazy. It’s kind of fun because you slide these things a lot, but yeah it was a good effort for the Chevy Verizon 5G car. Another top three and you never look back on those as a bad day, so a good day.”

“I was disappointed after qualifying,” Newgarden, who started the race P2, said. “I just hate losing, and I felt like we had enough to get the job done, and we didn’t. It motivated me. I knew we had a car here today to win this race in front of this great crowd. It’s one of my favorite tracks.”

Getting the win allowed him to move to within just 15 points of points-leader Marcus Ericsson, who finished eighth in the No. 8 H Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

“I feel good,” Newgarden said. “We’ve been in the game. It’s just not where we want to be in the game. We’re in the fight; we’re relatively there. We just got to figure out how to have more consistency. It’s either winning or going sideways on our weekends.”

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson spent much of the race sitting in the top-10. But he faded late and finished 11th.

###

NEWTON, Iowa – Results Saturday of the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the 0.894-mile Iowa Speedway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 250, Running

2. (4) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 250, Running

3. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 250, Running

4. (8) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 250, Running

5. (13) Scott Dixon, Honda, 250, Running

6. (14) Alex Palou, Honda, 249, Running

7. (10) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 249, Running

8. (12) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 249, Running

9. (16) Graham Rahal, Honda, 249, Running

10. (20) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 249, Running

11. (15) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 249, Running

12. (22) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 249, Running

13. (19) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 249, Running

14. (6) David Malukas, Honda, 249, Running

15. (24) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 249, Running

16. (25) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 249, Running

17. (18) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 249, Running

18. (7) Jack Harvey, Honda, 249, Running

19. (3) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 249, Running

20. (26) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 247, Running

21. (9) Takuma Sato, Honda, 245, Running

22. (5) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 244, Running

23. (21) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 244, Running

24. (17) Colton Herta, Honda, 242, Running

25. (23) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 160, Contact

26. (11) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 109, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 134.674 mph

Time of Race: 1:39:34.4218

Margin of victory: 6.1784 seconds

Cautions: 4 for 33 laps

Lead changes: 4 among 3 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Power 1-22

Newgarden 23-59

Power 60

Johnson 61-79

Newgarden 80-250

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Point Standings:

Ericsson 375, Newgarden 360, Power 353, Palou 342, Dixon 337, O’Ward 316, McLaughlin 282, Herta 260, Rossi 253, Pagenaud 250, Rosenqvist 249, VeeKay 243, Rahal 232, Grosjean 223, Daly 209, Lundgaard 203, Castroneves 187, Malukas 179, Sato 163, Harvey 138, Ilott 131, Johnson 128, DeFrancesco 124, Kirkwood 121, Kellett 86, Tony Kanaan 78, Santino Ferrucci 71, Tatiana Calderon 58, Carpenter 54, JR Hildebrand 53, Juan Pablo Montoya 44, Simona De Silvestro 21, Marco Andretti 17, Sage Karam 14, Stefan Wilson 10