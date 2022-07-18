Dixon Returns To Winning Ways

Scott Dixon’s victory “drought” is over.

The six-time IndyCar Series champion earned his first victory in 23 races – the second-longest winless streak of his illustrious career – by capturing the Honda Indy Toronto on Sunday.

Dixon drove his No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda to a .8106- second over Colton Herta.

The victory also was the 52nd of Dixon’s career, tying him with Mario Andretti for No. 2 on the all-time series win list. A.J. Foyt leads with 67 wins.

“Ended a streak there, which is fantastic,” Dixon said. “Just so happy for the team. A crazy year for the 9. The PNC Bank No. 9 back in winner’s circle. It just feels so good.

“To be close to Mario, every time I’m asked these questions, I’m just so thankful that we still have A.J. and him in the pits. We get to see them; we get to talk to them. It’s just fantastic. It’s huge, man. I just feel so lucky to be a part of this group.”

Felix Rosenqvist finished third in the No. 7 McLaren SP Chevrolet to earn his first podium result since his only career victory in July 2020 at Road America.

Graham Rahal finished a season-best fourth in the No. 15 Honda, while championship leader Marcus Ericsson finished fifth in the No. 8 Ganassi Racing Honda.

Ericsson expanded his lead from 20 to 35 points over second-place Will Power in the series standings. Power finished 15th after starting 16th in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet.

Dixon is fifth in the standings, 44 points behind teammate Ericsson. Dixon would tie Foyt as the all-time championship winner with a seventh title.

“Hopefully we’re kind of in the title hunt now,” Dixon said. “I’m hoping this is the start of the roll. I know the team definitely deserves it.”

Dixon, who started second, used canny strategy from his pit box earlier in the race to take the lead for the first time on Lap 32 of the 85-lap race.

TORONTO – Results Sunday of the Honda Indy Toronto NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the 1.786-mile Streets of Toronto, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running

2. (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 85, Running

3. (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 85, Running

4. (14) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

5. (9) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 85, Running

6. (22) Alex Palou, Honda, 85, Running

7. (18) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 85, Running

8. (10) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 85, Running

9. (6) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 85, Running

10. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running

11. (15) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 85, Running

12. (5) David Malukas, Honda, 85, Running

13. (20) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 85, Running

14. (7) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 85, Running

15. (16) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running

16. (11) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 85, Running

17. (17) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 85, Running

18. (12) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 85, Running

19. (13) Jack Harvey, Honda, 85, Running

20. (25) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 85, Running

21. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 73, Contact

22. (24) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 58, Contact

23. (4) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 44, Contact

24. (23) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 30, Mechanical

25. (19) Takuma Sato, Honda, 0, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 92.234 mph

Time of Race: 1:38:45.3087

Margin of victory: 0.8106 of a second

Cautions: 4 for 15 laps

Lead changes: 7 among 6 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Herta 1 – 17

Rosenqvist, 18

Rahal 19 – 24

VeeKay 25 – 28

O’Ward 29 – 31

Dixon 32 – 46

VeeKay 47 – 60

Dixon 61 – 85

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Point Standings:

Ericsson 351, Power 316, Palou 314, Newgarden 307, Dixon 307, O’Ward 276, McLaughlin 274, Herta 254, Rosenqvist 244, Pagenaud 243, Rossi 236, VeeKay 211, Rahal 210, Daly 198, Grosjean 197, Lundgaard 183, Castroneves 173, Malukas 163, Sato 154, Harvey 126, Ilott 113, DeFrancesco 111, Johnson 108, Kirkwood 106, Tony Kanaan 78, Kellett 76, Santino Ferrucci 71, Tatiana Calderon 58, JR Hildebrand 53, Ed Carpenter 49, Juan Pablo Montoya 44, Simona De Silvestro 21, Marco Andretti 17, Sage Karam 14, Stefan Wilson 10