McLaughlin Is Tops at Mid-Ohio

Scott McLaughlin scored his second IndyCar Series victory of the season Sunday when he won the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

The Team Penske driver , McLaughlin held off reigning champion Alex Palou in the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda over the final 17 laps, beating him to the finish line by 0.5512 seconds.

“This is amazing,” McLaughlin said. “I’m really proud of the (Team Penske crew). The car they gave me was a little hard to drive toward the end. I would love to make it a little bit easier for myself, but I’m super proud of them.

“You’re thinking about fuel (at the end of the race), but thankfully Chevy gave us great fuel mileage and drivability off the restarts that allowed me to get a bit of a gap from Palou.”

“It was so close at the finish,” Palou said. “Our #10 NTT Data Honda car was fast today, we just

missed [a win] by ‘this much’. But really good pit stops and strategy from the team, so I’m super

happy to finish on the podium, keep our points lead, and go on to Toronto.”

Will Power rallied from the 21st starting spot and a Lap 1 spin in Turn 9 to finish third for his fourth podium finish of the season in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet.

“I said in a strategy meeting, which I have a few times this year, we’ve qualified bad and a top-10 would be great,” Power said. “The yellow when we were 12th, I thought, OK, we can be in the top-10 here. Good restarts, good exchanges, good pit stops, good strategy. Great job by the team. Over the moon, loving it man. Starting at the back is more entertaining than leading at the front! We’ve got to get on top of the qualifying. It wasn’t a pace issue at all. I can’t thank Verizon and Chevy enough. We’re having such a great year.”

Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay finished fourth and six-time Mid-Ohio race winner Scott Dixon rounded out the top five in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

(This story will be updated shortly)