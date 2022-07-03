Reddick Gets First Cup Win by Mastering Road America

RacinToday.com

Tyler Reddick passed defending 2020 champion Chase Elliott on Lap 47 and led the rest of the way in the 62-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at the Road America road circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wis. on Sunday.

The win was the first in his career for the 26-year-old Richard Childress Racing driver and likely puts him in the playoffs.

“Wow, what a day,” he said.

He was the 13th different winner on the season. The win came in the 18th race. He also became the fifth driver to get his first Cup win this year.

He led 16 laps in the caution free race.

Elliott, who started from the pole led 37 laps and who won at Road America a year ago, finished second in his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. He finished 3.3 second behind the winner.

Kyle Larson of Hendrick was third.

Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing was fourth and his teammate, Daniel Suarez was fifth at the 4-mile circuit.

“What better place than Road America?” Reddick said. “I love the fans. I love this race track. Being here on 4th of July weekend is just so special, and just a huge shoutout to (sponsor) 3Chi and the special paint scheme we had this weekend.

“Love that they’re coming on board this year and taking a chance on a young guy like me, and we got it done. We won a race.”

Elliott fessed up to mistakes he made in the final run.

“First off, congrats to him,” Elliott said. “I know he’s been super close to that first win, and I’ve been down that road, and it can be a rocky one. I’m happy for those guys. They deserve it.

“For us, just proud of our NAPA team. I didn’t do a very good job there. I just let him stay close enough to pressure me there while we had decent tires and never could get enough of a gap. Made a couple mistakes. I was gaining a gap there a couple times and made a couple mistakes and let him get back close enough to get me out of sync, and then after that just started struggling.

“Obviously, it was super difficult to get to somebody to pass them. It was impressive he was able to get up there and capitalize on my mistakes… I felt like we probably needed a little bit, but I think we were good enough to win, so those always hurt.”

NASCAR Cup Series Race

Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 62. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 62. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 62. (12) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 62. (17) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 62. (7) Chris Buescher, Ford, 62. (5) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 62. (6) Michael McDowell, Ford, 62. (21) AJ Allmendinger(i), Chevrolet, 62. (28) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 62. (19) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 62. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 62. (15) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 62. (2) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 62. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 62. (29) William Byron, Chevrolet, 62. (14) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 62. (16) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 62. (33) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 62. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 62. (9) Joey Hand, Ford, 62. (23) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 62. (22) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 62. (34) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 62. (32) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 62. (27) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 62. (18) Joey Logano, Ford, 62. (24) Aric Almirola, Ford, 62. (13) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 62. (37) Kyle Tilley, Ford, 61. (20) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Brakes, 60. (31) Cody Ware, Ford, 59. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 58. (35) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 57. (25) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, Brakes, 54. (26) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 52. (36) Loris Hezemans(i), Ford, Fuel Pump, 9.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.622 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 35 Mins, 51 Secs. Margin of Victory: 3.304 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 2 for 2 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Elliott 1-12;C. Briscoe 13-16;C. Elliott 17-28;R. Blaney 29-31;C. Elliott 32-43;R. Blaney 44;D. Hamlin 45;H. Burton # 46;T. Reddick 47-62.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Chase Elliott 3 times for 36 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 16 laps; Ryan Blaney 2 times for 4 laps; Chase Briscoe 1 time for 4 laps; Harrison Burton # 1 time for 1 lap; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 14,2,48,22,45,21,23,43,31,9

Stage #2 Top Ten: 12,15,42,45,43,31,21,23,9,8