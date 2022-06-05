Logano Masters OT Restart to Win Gateway

Joey Logano edged past Kyle Busch into the lead and drove away to an overtime win in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis.

The victory was the Team Penske driver’s second of the season.

He beat Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing to the finish line by .655 seconds.

Kurt Busch finished third while Ryan Blaney was fourth and Aric Almirola fifth.

The race restarted from caution with 13 laps to go and with Logano leading and Busch second in the outside lane. Busch passed for the lead in the middle of Turn 1.

Busch held the lead and appeared headed to the win when Kevin Harvick whacked the wall with four laps to go to bring out a caution and set up overtime.

On the ensuing restart, Busch was P1 and lined up in the outside line with his brother Kurt behind him. Logano jumped to the lead, lost it to Busch and came back by going low to regain it and get the win.

Yep, Logano got the victory by topping one of the best restart drivers at his own game.

“Kyle and I have raced each other for a long time now,” Logano said. “I even think back to when we raced Xfinity cars before I moved up to Cup. We were racing each other for wins a lot earlier in my career.

“To still do that today, it’s pretty cool, right? Kyle is one of the best in the sport. I knew it was going to be a slugfest right there until the end. To be able to have Blaney behind me, he gave me the push. That was what I needed.

“To be able to have position down in the one. He knew the slide job was coming. He knows me pretty well, and he crossed me back. Then I kind of figured it was coming back at me. If I’m willing to do it, he is going to be willing to do it.

“I just kind of saw it coming and crossed him back and was able to clear him by two, three car lengths off of four to take the while flag. That was kind of the deciding factor.

If we came off that corner side-by-side still, I don’t know what the finish would have looked like. But once I was able to clear him two, three car lengths, I felt like, okay, just normal lap here, and I’ll be all right.”

Kyle Busch led a race-best 66 laps.

It was a rough day for anybody who got into Ross Chastain’s way as the Trackhouse Racing driver spent the afternoon, basically, bumper bashing a number of his competitors – most notably Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing and Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports.

Hamlin attempted pay back a couple of times but his beat-up Toyota couldn’t get close enough.

###

NASCAR Cup Series Race

World Wide Technology Raceway

Madison, Illinois

Sunday, June 5, 2022

(7) Joey Logano, Ford, 245. (12) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 245. (11) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 245. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 245. (8) Aric Almirola, Ford, 245. (13) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 245. (21) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 245. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 245. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 245. (35) AJ Allmendinger(i), Chevrolet, 245. (2) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 245. (15) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 245. (25) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 245. (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 245. (29) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 245. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 245. (32) Zane Smith(i), Ford, 245. (17) Michael McDowell, Ford, 245. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 245. (30) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 245. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 245. (22) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 245. (23) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 245. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 245. (9) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 245. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 245. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 245. (33) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 245. (14) Cole Custer, Ford, 245. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 245. (36) Parker Kligerman(i), Ford, 245. (27) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 241. (20) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Accident, 235. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 234. (31) Cody Ware, Ford, Power Steering, 166. (19) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, Engine, 72.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 97.965 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 7 Mins, 34 Secs. Margin of Victory: .655 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 53 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Briscoe 1-27;A. Cindric # 28-53;R. Blaney 54-65;K. Busch 66-96;M. McDowell 97-130;K. Busch 131-142;M. Truex Jr. 143-184;K. Busch 185;E. Jones 186-189;K. Busch 190-207;J. Logano 208-227;K. Busch 228-243;J. Logano 244-245.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 4 times for 66 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 42 laps; Michael McDowell 1 time for 34 laps; Chase Briscoe 1 time for 27 laps; Austin Cindric # 1 time for 26 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 22 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 12 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 12 laps; Erik Jones 1 time for 4 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 2,12,8,11,1,10,22,18,9,20

Stage #2 Top Ten: 45,19,18,5,10,20,99,41,43,12