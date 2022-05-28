Notes: Teen Mayer On Xfinity Pole at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. – Eighteen-year-old Sam Mayer posted a 179.892-mph lap Friday in a Chevrolet to edge JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier – 178.571 — for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole during qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

With JR Motorsports claiming the front row and Josh Berry posting the fourth quickest lap at 178.247 mph, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team commandeered three of the top-five starting positions. Ryan Preece, driving a Ford, was third quickest at 178.448 mph, while Brandon Jones was fifth in a Toyota at 178.083 mph. Noah Gragson, driving the fourth JR Motorsports Chevrolet, qualified seventh at 176.945 mph.

“To have three of us in the top five and four in the top 10, that says a lot about our team and effort we put in the car,” Allgaier said.

Saturday’s race marks the first time Mayer has raced on the 1.5-mile Charlotte speedway where just four years ago he claimed the Summer Shootout Legends Car Pro title on the facility’s quarter-mile track.

“It’s a bit different scenery than I’m used to (at Charlotte), but we’re obviously racing at the same track,” Mayer said. “It’s cool to have had that success (in a Legend car) back then and now, coming back here with my first run in a Xfinity car, winning the pole just makes it even cooler.”

Brandon Jones easily won Friday’s General Tire 150 ARCA Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, taking an 8.683-second victory over Corey Heim.

Only the top five cars were on the lead lap when the race ended.

“Tonight, I certainly learned everything that I wanted to learn going into (the Xfinity race) tomorrow (Saturday),” Jones said after acquiring his sixth career ARCA victory and second at Charlotte. “That was our main focus on kind of running this race. They’ve been putting the PJ1 spray down a bunch throughout the past couple of years, so we really wanted to get a good read on that.

“I think the sun going down kind of played in our favor. I think the track just gained a little bit more overall grip there, too.”

The next ARCA race is June 11 at Iowa Speedway.