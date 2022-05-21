Day 1 Qualifying At Indy Includes Rain, Surprises

Rain interrupted and certainly disrupted Saturday’s first round of qualifying for next Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 but it sure didn’t slow the pace down at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But at the end of the day, all but two cars and drivers were able to log qualifying runs for next Sunday’s 2022 Indianapolis 500.

Saturday set the field for starting positions 13 through 33 and for Sunday’s Fast 12, which will determine the front four rows for the start of the race.

Competing Sunday in the Fast 12 will be Rinus VeeKay, Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Alex Palou, Tony Kanaan, Jimmie Johnson, Ed Carpenter, Marcus Ericsson, Romain Grosjean, Scott Dixon, Will Power and Takuma Sato.

Palou, Kanaan, Johnson, Ericsson and Dixon all drive Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet-powered cars.

Among that group are the defending IndyCar Series champion (Palou), the oldest driver in the field (Kanaan), a seven-time NASCAR Cup champion (Johnson) and four former winners of the 500 (Kanaan, Dixon, Power and Sato).

Because there are only 33 entrants in this year’s 500, all who took to the track on Saturday will start next Sunday’s race.

After Saturday, here are how the non-Fast 12 drivers line up on the grid:

Row 5

13. (18) David Malukas (R), Honda, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, 231.607

14. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, Team Penske, 231.580

15. (23) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, 231.508

Row 6

16. (60) Simon Pagenaud (W), Honda, Meyer Shank Racing, 231.275

17. (11) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, A.J. Foyt Racing, 231.112

18. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 230.999

Row 7

19. (77) Callum Ilott (R), Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 230.916

20. (27) Alexander Rossi (W), Honda, Andretti Autosport, 230.812

21. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 230.766

Row 8

22. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold, 230.464

23. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco Curb, 230.345

24. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco (R), Honda, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, 230.326

Row 9

25. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, Andretti Autosport, 230.235

26. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Team Penske, 230.154

27. (06) Helio Castroneves (W), Honda, Meyer Shank Racing, 229.630

Row 10

28. (14) Kyle Kirkwood (R), Chevrolet, A.J. Foyt Racing, 229.406

29. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, A.J. Foyt Racing, 228.916

30. (6) Juan Pablo Montoya (W), Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren SP, 228.622

Row 11

31. (30) Christian Lungaard (R), Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 227.053

32. (45) Jack Harvey, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 226.851

33. (25) Stefan Wilson, Chevrolet, DragonSpeed/Cusick Racing, no speed

(This report will be updated shortly)