Kurt Busch Gives 23XI Its First Win of The Season

Kurt Busch passed defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson with eight laps to go and went on to win Sunday’s event at Kansas Speedway.

Busch led five times for a race-best 116 laps. and gave his 23XI team, which is owned by NBA icon Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, its first win of the season.

The win snapped a 27-race winless streak for the 43-year-old native of Las Vegas. It was his 34th Cup victory.

Busch, the 2004 Cup champion, was brought onto the team in the offseason after his former teams – Chip Ganassi Racing – was sold.

Larson finished second in his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. The margin of victory was 1.4 seconds. His was the only non-Toyota in the top six finishes.

Third was Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing.

JGR’s Denny Hamlin finished fourth while pole-sitter Christopher Bell was fifth.

The top finishing Ford belonged to Austin Cindric, who finished 11th.

“I think the biggest thing I’m curious about is I felt like the track definitely changed,” Cindric said. “We were really strong there at the end of Stage 2. I don’t know if it was due to some of the cleaning of the track or what, but we went from being really solid – maybe just a little bit free – to kind of back to where I was at the beginning of the race, really tight. I wish we would have had a little more speed. I think we had to be perfect to run inside the top five today for sure. We had solid execution. Our guys did a great job during the week and getting used to the changes on the team and had to come back from a few issues and, all in all, a solid day. It’s something we needed to get stage points.”

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 3rd Annual AdventHealth 400

Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kansas

Sunday, May 15, 2022

(5) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 267. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267. (6) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267. (18) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267. (9) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 267. (11) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267. (36) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 267. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267. (24) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267. (4) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 267. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267. (30) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267. (23) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267. (34) Joey Logano, Ford, 267. (28) Noah Gragson(i), Chevrolet, 267. (20) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 267. (17) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 267. (26) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 267. (16) Cole Custer, Ford, 267. (25) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 266. (31) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 266. (7) Aric Almirola, Ford, 266. (35) Chris Buescher, Ford, 265. (33) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 265. (14) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 264. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 263. (27) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 263. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 261. (19) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 256. (29) Cody Ware, Ford, 255. (15) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, Electrical, 64. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, Chassis, 32.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 124.476 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 13 Mins, 3 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.413 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 47 laps.

Lead Changes: 18 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Bell 1-9;T. Reddick 10-33;K. Larson 34-36;C. Bell 37-64;R. Stenhouse Jr. 65-67;K. Busch 68-82;C. Elliott 83;R. Chastain 84-87;W. Byron 88-112;K. Busch 113-124;C. Elliott 125-133;K. Busch 134-136;R. Blaney 137;K. Busch 138-201;K. Larson 202-203;K. Busch 204-231;K. Busch 232-234;K. Larson 235-258;K. Busch 259-267.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kurt Busch 5 times for 116 laps; Christopher Bell 2 times for 37 laps; Kyle Larson 3 times for 29 laps; William Byron 1 time for 25 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 24 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 18 laps; Chase Elliott 2 times for 10 laps; Ross Chastain 1 time for 4 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 3 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 18,1,9,8,24,19,23,43,12,48

Stage #2 Top Ten: 45,18,12,2,9,5,1,11,22,23