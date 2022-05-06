Elliott: Hendrick Flowing With Byron Signing

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

DARLINGTON, S.C. – With William Byron’s contract signing this week with Hendrick Motorsports, the organization now has all four of its drivers in place through 2023 and Chase Elliott said Friday that puts the team in a really solid place.

“I feel like we all work pretty well together,” Elliott said. “It’s just kind of an easy flow in operation, which is good.

“Those three guys deserve their opportunities in my eyes, and I think they’ve done a great job. They’ve had a lot of success and have run really well over the course of the last couple of years. When a guy or a girl is deserving of an opportunity and they’re able to achieve that and have one presented to them in a manner like all of our guys have, I think it says a lot about them.”

###

Ross Chastain, one of only two multi-time winners this season in the NASCAR Cup Series, said Friday that thinking about driving the Next Gen car at Darlington Raceway has “kept me up this week.”

“The Cup car right now is just so volatile to drive,” Chastain explained. “I don’t expect Darlington to be easy. I am fully prepared and fully expecting to truly be driving at a pace that I can make laps. I’m not going to set the track record. This place is intimidating for me. I don’t want a Darlington stripe on any car, let alone the new car.”

###

NASCAR Hall of Fame member Bill Elliott, who won the Winston Million bonus at Darlington Raceway in 1985, will be in the FOX Sports TV booth for the final Stage of Sunday’s Goodyear 400 as part of the track’s throwback “weekend and his son, Chase, said it should be “entertaining.”

“He’s not much of a TV guy, so that should be fun for him,” Chase Elliott said Friday. “He wasn’t one of those guys that got done racing and wanted to go do TV. He didn’t have to do it, so somehow or another they talked him into doing it. It will be a good vantage point for him, and I look forward to seeing how he does. I think it will be entertaining.”

Richard Petty will be in the booth during Stage 1 and Bobby Labonte during Stage 2.

###

Darlington Raceway officials announced the retro paint scheme on Matt DiBenedetto’s No. 25 Camping World Series truck won “Best In Show” for that series. The paint scheme was a throwback to Sterling Marlin’s Coors “Silver Bullet” that was his Cup car when he drove for Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates.

The fans determined the award via voting on Darlington Raceway’s website.