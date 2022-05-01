Elliott Wins Rain-Interrupted Cup Race In Dover

RacinToday.com

It took two days but Chase Elliott got his first NASCAR Cup Series race of the season when he won at Dover Motor Speedway on Monday.

In getting the victory, the 2000 season champion joined his three Hendrick Motorsports teammates as 2002 winners.

The other HMS winners this year have been defending series champion Kyle Larson, William Byron and Alex Bowman.

It took 11 races for Elliott to join them.

“We had some tough races over the last four or five months and just great to get (sponsor) NAPA back to victory lane and great to get Hendrick Motorsports in victory lane,” Elliot said. “So proud. This means a lot in a lot of different ways. Just appreciate all the effort.’’

The race at Dover was schedule for Sunday but rain postponed until Monday because of rain which stopped the race after 78 laps.

The victory was Elliott’s second at Dover’s “Monster Mile”. He led 73 laps of the 400-miler in his HMS Chevrolet Camaro.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. placed a season-best second in the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet. Ross Chastain finished third, with Christopher Bell fourth and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five.

The race ended under caution after Martin Truex Jr. spun out in a last-lap contest for third place with Chastain. Instead of a likely top-five result, Truex took 12th.

###

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 53rd Annual DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne

Dover Motor Speedway

Dover, Delaware

Sunday, May 1, 2022

1. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400.

2. (15) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 400.

3. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 400.

4. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400.

5. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400.

6. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400.

7. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 400.

8. (1) Chris Buescher, Ford, 400.

9. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400.

10. (25) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 400.

11. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 400.

12. (18) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 400.

13. (23) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 400.

14. (8) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 400.

15. (30) Cole Custer, Ford, 400.

16. (9) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 399.

17. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 399.

18. (21) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 399.

19. (27) Aric Almirola, Ford, 399.

20. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 399.

21. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 399.

22. (33) William Byron, Chevrolet, 399.

23. (24) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 398.

24. (35) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 398.

25. (13) Ryan Preece(i), Ford, 398.

26. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 397.

27. (31) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 396.

28. (34) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 396.

29. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 396.

30. (26) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 390.

31. (16) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 388.

32. (36) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 381.

33. (19) AJ Allmendinger(i), Chevrolet, Brakes, 321.

34. (28) Cody Ware, Ford, DVP, 238.

35. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, Brakes, 167.

36. (12) Austin Cindric #, Ford, DVP, 91.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 104.507 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 49 Mins, 39 Secs. Margin of Victory: Under Caution Seconds.

Caution Flags: 13 for 75 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Buescher 1-18;D. Hamlin 19-73;K. Larson 74-92;C. Elliott 93-111;D. Hamlin 112-123;R. Chastain 124-159;M. Truex Jr. 160;R. Chastain 161-190;J. Haley 191-209;A. Bowman 210-211;K. Busch 212-244;R. Blaney 245-252;K. Busch 253-322;M. Truex Jr. 323-326;R. Chastain 327-340;C. Elliott 341;R. Chastain 342-347;C. Elliott 348-400.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 2 times for 103 laps; Ross Chastain 4 times for 86 laps; Chase Elliott 3 times for 73 laps; Denny Hamlin 2 times for 67 laps; Justin Haley 1 time for 19 laps; Kyle Larson 1 time for 19 laps; Chris Buescher 1 time for 18 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 8 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 2 times for 5 laps; Alex Bowman 1 time for 2 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 11,9,20,1,19,5,24,17,18,6

Stage #2 Top Ten: 12,18,48,19,47,1,43,21,17,9