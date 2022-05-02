Biker Johnson Repeats at Four-Wides

CONCORD, N.C. – A year after Steve Johnson snapped a seven-year winless streak at zMAX Dragway the Pro Stock Motorcycle competitor repeated his victory Sunday in the NHRA Circle K Four-Wide Nationals to take the standings lead from Karen Stoffer.

Johnson’s 11th career victory was his second consecutive this year, making it the first time since 2008 that he has won two straight events.

“I absolutely feel like we can contend for the championship,” Johnson said. “That’s what I want. That’s why I get up every day. I sleep at the shop. Every penny I have goes into the engine, the pistons and valves. Vance and Hines, one of our biggest competitors makes our crankshafts. Contending for a championship is why we are here.”

Johnson possessed the provisional No. 1 qualifying position after the first two rounds. However, Angelle Sampey dropped him to the second position on Saturday when she set low ET at 6.714 seconds and top speed at 201.82 mph.

Sunday, Johnson and Angie Smith advanced into the semifinals from their quad. He and Stoffer then moved on to the championship round, eliminating Smith, who red lit, and Jimmy Underdahl. In the final round, Johnson used an ET of 6.740 seconds – a Pro Stock Motorcycle track record – 200.65 mph to win the event, defeating Eddie Krawiec, Joey Gladstone and Stoffer.

“I don’t think life’s about an easy day,” Johnson said. “It’s supposed to be an adventure. It’s just a heartwarming adventure with a ton of gratitude and lots of happiness … and very little money.”

Johnson takes a six-point lead over Stoffer into the May 13-15 NHRA Virginia Nationals in Richmond, Va.