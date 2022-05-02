Salinas Proves He Belongs In Top Fuel – Again

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

CONCORD, N.C. – When Top Fuel racer Mike Salinas lost veteran crew chief/tuner Alan Johnson to Kalitta Motorsports earlier this year, there were those who thought Salinas would never win another event. Six races into the season he’s already proven them wrong – twice.

Sunday at zMAX Dragway Salinas recorded his fifth career and second four-wide victory, defeating Cameron Ferre, Spencer Massey and Josh Hart in the NHRA Circle K Four-Wide Nationals. The only one of the four to not experience an issue with his dragster, Salinas recorded an ET of 3.708 seconds, 330.47 mph.

“You’ve got to believe you belong here,” said Salinas, who had to take a moment to compose himself and clear tears from his eyes during his post-race interview. “We’ve worked so hard to get (here). Most people don’t understand this stuff is hard. We’re racing with the best guys in the world. But if you believe you belong here, you do the right things to stay here. You’re going to be here and you’re going to win. I’ve worked with this 17, 18, 20 years, losing, losing, losing and you know how you’ve got to pick yourself up every day from losing to win? That’s us. That’s why we named this team Scrappers. We don’t quit.

“One of the things that we learned from all of this stuff, being with the other group of people that we were with … stick to your guns, do what you know, race the track, and don’t let anybody get in your head. And that’s exactly what we did.”

Salinas qualified fifth for the event with an ET of 3.706 seconds. He and Doug Kalitta advanced out of the first quad to the semifinals and then Salinas made it into the final round with surprise performer Cameron Ferre. In the final round, Ferre had problems during his burnout and his crew had to push him back to the starting line. He managed to stage his car, was last off the starting line and then pitched the blower belt around 800 feet. Hart was second off the line, but lost traction and clicked it off. Massey possessed the starting line advantage, but then went up in smoke.

Salinas believes he has found someone special in his new crew chief Rob Flynn. He thought Flynn was the “most underrated, under appreciated crew chief” in the sport when he hired him.

“He’s probably the most brilliant,” Salinas continued. “He takes everybody else’s stuff, manipulates it and makes it ours and it makes it better. We have a car going down the track almost every run and not hurting parts. I think we gave five runs away and six pistons away so far, it’s amazing. When you do see us spin tires or something it’s because we’re trying something new.”

Salinas is now second in the Top Fuel standings behind Brittany Force heading to Richmond, Va., for the May 13-15 Virginia NHRA Nationals. Force and Salinas are the only drivers with two victories each this season.

CONCORD, N.C. — Final finish order (1-16) for professional categories at the 12th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway. The race is the sixth of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL:

1. Mike Salinas; 2. Cameron Ferre; 3. Josh Hart; 4. Spencer Massey; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Justin Ashley; 8. Brittany Force; 9. Leah Pruett; 10. Alex Laughlin; 11. Steve Torrence; 12. Austin Prock; 13. Tony Schumacher; 14. Shawn Langdon; 15. Doug Foley; 16. Antron Brown.

FUNNY CAR:

1. John Force; 2. Robert Hight; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Mike McIntire; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. Matt Hagan; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. J.R. Todd; 9. Alexis DeJoria; 10. Tim Wilkerson; 11. Dale Creasy Jr.; 12. Blake Alexander; 13. Jim Campbell; 14. Chad Green; 15. Paul Lee.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

1. Steve Johnson; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Joey Gladstone; 5. Angelle Sampey; 6. Jim Underdahl; 7. Jerry Savoie; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Hector Arana Jr; 10. Matt Smith; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Marc Ingwersen; 13. Michael Ray; 14. Ron Tornow; 15. Kelly Clontz; 16. Chris Bostick.

CONCORD, N.C. — Sunday’s final results from the 12th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway. The race is the sixth of 22 in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel — Mike Salinas, 3.708 seconds, 330.47 mph def. Cameron Ferre, 3.986 seconds, 272.56 mph and Josh Hart, 9.949 seconds, 84.21 mph and Spencer Massey, 13.713 seconds, 74.83 mph;

Funny Car — John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.914, 328.86 def. Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.038, 267.85 and Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.253, 225.11 and Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 9.391, 82.53;

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.740, 200.65 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.824, 198.88 and Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.859, 198.23 and Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.909, 199.32;

Top Alcohol Dragster — Corey Michalek, 5.353, 265.64 def. Jasmine Salinas, 5.320, 275.39 and Megan Smith, 5.492, 259.16 and Taylor Vetter, 6.092, 197.08;

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.475, 268.92 def. DJ Cox Jr., Camaro, 5.528, 266.11 and Matt Gill, Camaro, 5.507, 268.87 and Brian Hough, Camaro, 5.568, 263.62;

Factory Stock Showdown — Bill Skillman, Ford Mustang, 7.818, 178.97 def. David Barton, Chevy Camaro, 8.072, 175.98 and Stephen Bell, Camaro, 8.093, 174.44 and Scott Libersher, Camaro, 14.480, 72.55;

Pro Modified — Kris Thorne, Chevy Camaro, 5.795, 252.14 def. Lyle Barnett, Camaro, 5.998, 247.52 and Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, broke and Stan Shelton, Mustang, broke;

Top Fuel Harley — Randal Andras, Weekend, 6.244, 224.81 def. Tii Tharpe, Weekend, 6.281, 224.40.

Competition Eliminator — Tom Ratliff, Dragster, 8.311, 158.06 def. Bill Skillman, Ford Mustang, 7.940, 176.30.

Super Stock — Joe Lisa, Chevy Camaro, 9.971, 132.95 def. Jeff Longhany, Pontiac Firebird, 9.867, 136.07.

Stock Eliminator — Daren Poole-Adams, Chevy Camaro, 9.749, 134.63 def. Jack Zimmerman, Dodge Challenger, 10.706, 117.78.

Super Comp — Michael Handras, Dragster, 8.909, 184.27 def. John Labbous Jr., Dragster, 8.892, 177.91.

Super Gas — Craig Porter, Ford Mustang, 9.894, 163.69 def. Rusty Cook, Chevy Corvette, 9.893, 164.45.

Super Street — Jason Bator, Chevy Chevelle, 10.887, 141.85 def. Keith Mayers, Porsche, 10.879, 153.60.

Top Dragster presented by Vortech Superchargers — Scott Neal, Dragster, 7.164, 186.30 def. Zach Sackman, Dragster, 6.309, 217.04.

Junior Dragster Shootout — Matthew Peterson, Dragster, 8.869, 74.35 def. Lincoln McMaster, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Final round-by-round results from the 12th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Doug Kalitta, 3.725, 327.19 and Mike Salinas, 3.765, 329.34 def. Alex Laughlin, 3.806, 317.27 and Doug Foley, 4.082, 245.32; Clay Millican, 3.748, 327.51 and Josh Hart, 3.735, 328.38 def. Steve Torrence, 3.967, 270.10 and Shawn Langdon, 4.028, 225.00; Spencer Massey, 3.749, 323.27 and Brittany Force, 3.732, 329.67 def. Leah Pruett, 3.741, 323.89 and Tony Schumacher, 3.753, 320.89; Justin Ashley, no time and Cameron Ferre, 3.841, 320.66 def. Austin Prock, no time and Antron Brown, 5.623, 125.63;

SEMIFINALS — Hart, 3.751, 323.97 and Massey, 3.881, 310.41 def. Millican, 5.381, 130.18 and Force, 5.613, 147.05; Salinas, 3.708, 331.77 and Ferre, 3.924, 307.44 def. Kalitta, 4.344, 200.62 and Ashley, 5.547, 125.88;

FINAL — Salinas, 3.708, 330.47 def. Ferre, 3.986, 272.56, Hart, 9.949, 84.21 and Massey, 13.713, 74.83.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.880, 332.67 and Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.921, 328.46 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.918, 311.05 and Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.005, 307.44; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.878, 331.20 and John Force, Camaro, 3.892, 335.07 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.899, 324.98 and Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.895, 331.69 and Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 3.966, 316.01 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 5.652, 127.04 and Paul Lee, Charger, 13.325, 62.51; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.892, 330.39 and Ron Capps, Supra, 3.923, 326.08 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.020, 315.19 and Chad Green, Mustang, 4.026, 275.79;

SEMIFINALS — Capps, 3.954, 323.89 and McIntire, 4.031, 312.64 def. Hagan, 8.168, 91.59 and Todd, 10.389, 89.36; Hight, 3.902, 329.83 and Force, 3.934, 328.62 def. Tasca III, 3.975, 325.30 and Pedregon, 8.660, 86.83;

FINAL — Force, 3.914, 328.86 def. Hight, 4.038, 267.85, Capps, 4.253, 225.11 and McIntire, 9.391, 82.53.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki Haybusa, 6.796, 199.40 and Jerry Savoie, 6.804, 198.93 def. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.932, 197.86 and Michael Ray, Victory, 6.962, 192.47; Karen Stoffer, 6.793, 198.12 and Jim Underdahl, 6.833, 199.88 def. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.931, 198.35 and Chris Bostick, Suzuki Hayabusa, broke; Steve Johnson, 6.769, 201.04 and Angie Smith, EBR, 6.819, 199.46 def. Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.867, 198.03 and Ron Tornow, Victory, 6.972, 189.39; Angelle Sampey, Hayabusa, 6.760, 199.20 and Joey Gladstone, Hayabusa, 6.848, 200.26 def. Matt Smith, 6.869, 198.61 and Kelly Clontz, Suzuki TL, 13.436, 45.62;

SEMIFINALS — Johnson, 6.712, 201.40 and Stoffer, 6.810, 198.64 def. Underdahl, 6.861, 200.44 and A. Smith, 6.807, 201.79; Gladstone, 6.818, 198.90 and Krawiec, 6.847, 199.67 def. Sampey, 6.801, 201.40 and Savoie, 6.789, 199.79;

FINAL — Johnson, 6.740, 200.65 def. Stoffer, 6.824, 198.88, Krawiec, 6.859, 198.23 and Gladstone, 6.909, 199.32.

Point standings (top 10) for NHRA professional categories following the 12th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

Top Fuel

1. Brittany Force, 478; 2. Mike Salinas, 461; 3. Justin Ashley, 432; 4. Steve Torrence, 427; 5. Clay Millican, 328; 6. Josh Hart, 294; 7. Austin Prock, 288; 8. Doug Kalitta, 263; 9. Tony Schumacher, 243; 10. Antron Brown, 230.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan, 567; 2. Robert Hight, 545; 3. Ron Capps, 501; 4. John Force, 375; 5. Cruz Pedregon, 340; 6. J.R. Todd, 295; 7. Bob Tasca III, 283; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 273; 9. Chad Green, 269; 10. Tim Wilkerson, 244.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Steve Johnson, 295; 2. Karen Stoffer, 289; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 206; 4. Joey Gladstone, 197; 5. Angie Smith, 181; 6. Jerry Savoie, 158; 7. Matt Smith, 156; 8. Angelle Sampey, 150; 9. Jim Underdahl, 139; 10. (tie) Chris Bostick, 113.

Marc Ingwersen, 113.