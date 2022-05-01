Home » NASCAR, TOP STORIES

Rain Postpones Cup in Dover

| , RacinToday.com Sunday, May 1 2022

Chris Buescher took the green flag to start Sunday’s Cup race in Dover. However, 78 laps later, the red flag waved because of rain. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Rain has postponed the finish of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Dover, Del. The race will continue on Monday.

The cars had completed  78 of the 400 scheduled laps when afternoon rain pelted the 1-mile track. The race was red-flagged and cars were covered on pit road.

Track-drying efforts were hampered by continued showers, and NASCAR competition officials opted to postpone the remainder of the race. The event is set to resume Monday at noon ET, airing on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

